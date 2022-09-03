ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Blacks bounce back with demolition of Argentina in Rugby Championship

The Guardian
 4 days ago
New Zealand's Ardie Savea dives over the line to score during New Zealand’s rout of Argentina at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton.

The All Blacks produced their most dominant performance of the season to steamroll Argentina in rainy Hamilton and put their Rugby Championship defence back on track.

After suffering their first ever home defeat to Argentina in Christchurch a week ago, the All Blacks brought the same starting XV but a ruthless mindset as they tore the visitors to shreds with seven tries in the bonus-point win at Waikato Stadium.

Ethan De Groot, Caleb Clarke and Rieko Ioane crossed early as the home side stormed to a 24-3 lead at half-time before Jordie Barrett, Ardie Savea, Brodie Retallick and Beauden Barrett added tries after the break to complete the rout. Richie Mo’unga added 14 points off the tee.

The All Blacks captain Sam Cane, under huge pressure after struggling in recent Tests, came off to a warm ovation from the rain-soaked crowd after helping set up Jordie Barrett’s 61st-minute try.

“This week we were in the game right from the start and were able to turn that into points so it was a pretty enjoyable night,” said Cane. “I thought our defence was outstanding. We were able to force them into a heck of a lot of errors but on top of that our discipline was really good so we were able to capitalise on that and counter-attack.”

It was a rough night for Michael Cheika’s Pumas, who racked up handling errors, lost fly-half Santiago Carreras to an apparent thigh injury and had lock Tomas Lavanini yellow-carded all in the opening half. They were scoreless until Emiliano Boffelli knocked over a penalty in the 33rd minute and then shut out thereafter.

Lavanini dropped a pass deep in defence in the opening minute, paving the way for an early Mo’unga penalty, before prop De Groot thundered over the line from five metres out in the 10th minute. Ioane sliced through the midfield nine minutes later, dishing off to Clarke who crossed at the left corner to put the home side 17-0 up.

A Samisoni Taukei’aho try was cancelled on review due to a knock-on in the build-up but the All Blacks had their third five-pointer to Ioane two minutes before the break. With Lavanini yellow-carded for foul play, Cane opted for a five-metre scrum and Ioane burst through under the posts after quick hands from fellow centre David Havili.

Argentina battled to hold back the tide of black jerseys after the break until Barrett and Savea slammed the door shut with a two-try burst from the hour-mark. Retallick celebrated his comeback from a broken cheek bone by barging over six minutes from the final whistle before Beauden Barrett completed the statement win with their seventh try after the siren had sounded.

Premiership rugby 2022-23: complete club-by-club guide to the season

Bottom of the pile last season but with Johann van Graan’s arrival comes a degree of optimism that things will improve. At the very least supporters can expect more commitment than was shown in the humiliating defeat by Gloucester in April and in Chris Cloete, Dave Attwood and Quinn Roux, the South African coach has added some heft to his forwards. Orlando Bailey caught the eye in glimpses at fly-half last term and a big season beckons without the helping hand of Danny Cipriani. Most important, though, will be how quickly Van Graan can foster a togetherness after Bath looked anything but for large spells last term.
'Here come Miss Ann': Black people know the likes of Margaret Court all too well

Tennis fans had yet to shed their party clothes from the Serena Williams farewell fest when Margaret Court crashed the party and released a funk that got folks up in arms. In an interview with the Daily Telegraph’s Oliver Brown published on Monday, Court said of Serena, “I’ve admired her as a player … But I don’t think she has ever admired me.” Has Court called Serena to express this admiration? If not, why speculate what Serena may or may not feel? In the interview Court – a 24-time grand slam singles champion – also raises her issues with Serena’s sportsmanship, abilities after giving birth and the comforts of life on tour in the modern era.
Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

