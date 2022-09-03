ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quaker City, OH

Quaker City couple celebrates 71 years together

By The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 4 days ago
Vernon Hall, son of the late Homer and Anna Hall of Quaker City, and Julia E. (Stillion) Hall, daughter of the late Rodney and Lucile Stillion of Salesville will celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary Sept. 6.

The high school sweethearts met at the Quaker City Festival in July 1948. On Sept. 6, 1951, they were married on Vernon’s 18th birthday. They have four children, Julie (Hall) Christman, Tony Hall, Cindy (Hall) Carpenter, and Molly (Hall) Burga. They also have several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Vernon, who turns 89 years old on their anniversary, is retired from raising beef cattle and auctioneering. He spent 37 years as a school bus driver for East Guernsey Schools. Julia is a homemaker, and they have traveled to 48 states and Canada.

A family celebration is planned.

