ArmorSource co-founder, father remembered for his faith, love of family

A known hugger with a big heart for Jesus, Donald Blake left a lasting impact on dozens, if not hundreds, of children through his family and foster care.

Blake, a co-founder of ArmorSource LLC, a Hebron area business which manufactures high-performance ballistic life-saving head protection, died Sunday at his home. He was 85.

According to his obituary, Blake worked for Owens Corning for years before he and Larry Dixon, his friend and business partner, founded Compsix and Force One Industries. They sold Composix before founding ArmorSource LLC.

Blake was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, served on several ministries, and served on the boards of St. Gabrielle Radio, LICCO, and St. Paul’s Outreach Center.

Together with Jeannie, his late wife of 52 years, Blake had 14 children, four of whom they legally adopted and two who were informally adopted. They also fostered 108 children in their home. The number does not include any children they fostered briefly in an emergency situation.

"He didn't just take me in - he saved my life," Mandi Hrabowskie, one of Blake's adopted children, said through tears during an interview with The Advocate Thursday afternoon.

Kenny Blake, one of Blake's sons, explained Mandi and her sister, Kim, were adopted by the Blakes. Kenny said Mandi came to them at 6-months-old weighing nine pounds and had nearly died of despondence.

Several members of the Blake family, including children and their spouses, a niece and a grandchild, gathered around a table. Through a mix of laughter and tears, they shared memories of Blake.

Gail Chidester, who was adopted by the Blake's, recalled the couple had intended to pick up her twin brother from an orphanage in Massachusetts for a holiday. Chidester said her brother insisted the family take her home for the holiday too and at eight-years-old, Chidester said the Blake's adopted the twins.

According to Mike Blake, who is among the eldest of the Blake children, his parents while living in New Jersey would often bring kids home from the orphanage over holidays, like for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Once they moved to Ohio, he said his parents began fostering children more.

Though Blake started businesses at 52-years-old, his daughter-in-law, Barb Blake, said he came home and loved on his wife, children and their foster children.

From teaching to drive a car with a stick shift and how to change brake pads to helping with math homework to bigger things like life, like being someone to bounce ideas off, give advice or learn about the importance of family and faith, Blake had a profound impact on his children.

"He taught me how to always put my feet in someone else's shoes - and to love people and love God," Kenny Blake said.

Tim Blake, one of Blake's sons, said he also instill in his children a good work ethic.

"He always knew how to balance everything with family and church," Tim Blake said, noting their family had been raised old-fashioned with mandatory family dinners. "We did family stuff the whole time. It was family first, always."

Bonnie Blake, a daughter-in-law, said she was humbled by the man Blake was.

Barb Blake added getting to know Blake changed her life.

The family members agreed Blake's legacy will be his love for Jesus.

"If you knew Dad, you knew his love for God," a family member said.

Loretta Black, Gail Chidester's biological sister, said in the Blakes she found an instant family. She found herself grafted into their family and said Blake represented the love of Christ to her.

A mass of Christian burial for Blake will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with interment to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Reed-Egan Funeral Home is handling funeral services for the Blake family.

