Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Cuyahoga Falls soccer says goodbye to Laybourne Field after 25 years

By Michael Leonard, Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

Dave Ortopan was there when Laybourne Field became the home of Cuyahoga Falls soccer.

After a financial gift from the Laybourne family, Falls opened the field for soccer play in 1997 during Ortopan's junior year. The field located behind Bolich Middle School has been the base for all Falls soccer and track teams since.

Having been a Cuyahoga Falls player, alumni, assistant coach and, for the past three years, boys soccer head coach, Ortopan knows Laybourne as well as anyone.

"My desk is up there [in the press box]," he said. "It's a good place to get away, have some coffee in the morning and watch game film."

After Thursday, however, Ortopan needs to find a new perch for his coffee and film sessions.

Cuyahoga Falls played its final game at Laybourne Field Thursday, when Walsh Jesuit spoiled the last hurrah for the Black Tigers there with a 2-0 victory.

Although he never played at the field, Walsh coach Tony Catanzarite said it was special to be part of Laybourne's final game.

"Walsh is one of very few places, alongside here, that has a grass field," Catanzarite said. "It's becoming very rare to play on grass in Northeast Ohio. It's always good to have your own place."

Cuyahoga Falls Athletic Director Kenny Johnson said, despite showing its age in recent years, Laybourne has been an asset for the Black Tigers.

"This has been a great place," Johnson said. "There's been a lot of good soccer played here, a lot of memories here. When you have a space dedicated to soccer, it’s special. This will definitely be missed."

Sad as he is to see Laybourne close, Ortopan knows it's for a good reason.

Later this month, Laybourne field will be bulldozed to begin construction of the new Cuyahoga Falls High School building.

"It's time," Ortopan said. "We're super excited about being able to get a new field."

Johnson said the groundbreaking ceremony for the new high school will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 27.

"Sometime soon from that point, big machines will come here and start rolling," he said. "It's something we've needed to do, as the high school is turning 100 years old this year."

The plan is for the new high school — which will house grades six through 12 — to open in time for the 2025-26 school year.

The project also includes a new all-sport stadium, which will be located just north of Laybourne's current position and south of Newbury Park. Johnson said the stadium will seat about 4,500 spectators and will include synthetic turf and an eight-lane track. There also will be two full-sized practice fields next to the stadium.

"I think it’s a blessing that we are going to have new facilities," Johnson said. "To have something that you can have available for all sports is important. It will be right on campus, too, so we won't have to drive around."

That will be true once the new stadium opens, but for the next three school years Black Tigers soccer and track teams will have to be road warriors.

Johnson said the remainder of the 2022 home soccer games will be played at Dix Stadium at Kent State University. He remains open to playing at Dix after this school year.

All Cuyahoga Falls track meets will be road meets until 2026.

"We're trying to find a place closer to practice," Johnson said. "Especially with field events, it's hard to simulate the conditions indoors."

For his part, Ortopan said "playing home games 30 minutes away" will be difficult, but ultimately worth it.

"It's tough, but as a community it's something that we've needed," he said. "We're getting a turf stadium, so we need to get ready for it."

Ortopan said the Cuyahoga Falls soccer community has come together to say goodbye to its longtime home.

"We had Mark Sabino, who was one of your all-time leading scorers here tonight," he said. "He gave a talk to our team. It's been a special place for a long time. On Saturday, we had 58 alumni here to kind of give it a send-off."

