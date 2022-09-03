Artemis Second Launch Attempt This Afternoon

It was a faulty sensor that apparently led to the delay of the launch of NASA’s Artemis I rocket on Monday, but the window today is open at 1:17 pm Houston time.

The second time is a charm as an old saying goes, so fingers crossed, the rocket will depart the planet for a 1.3 million mile, 37-day journey around the moon this afternoon.

NASA decided not to haul the rocket and Orion capsule back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at Cape Canaveral to replace the sensor, announcing at a press conference this week they’ll swallow the risk and not look at the sensor data when the engines fire.

Weather could cause a delay, a slight chance of rain forecast along the Space Coast today.

This is an unmanned mission, allowing NASA to stress test the system as far as she can take it. The delay of Monday’s launch has heightened tensions though providing a dress rehearsal for what is commencing today.

The systems are being checked.

So far, it’s a go.

If all goes as planned, splashdown in the Pacific off San Diego October 11.

