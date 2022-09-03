Read full article on original website
usf.edu
Ron Howse selected as Florida’s 2022 Transportation Hall of Fame Inductee
Florida’s 2022 Transportation Hall of Fame Inductee. Mr. Ron Howse is president and founder of Real Deal Development Group, a real estate investment, civil engineering, and land planning business where he has been in practice for more than 25 years. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering. Mr. Howse is a Florida licensed Professional Engineer and Professional Surveyor and Mapper. He was elected to the St. Cloud City Council at the age of 28, one of the youngest ever elected to that post, and is a former assistant public works director for the City of Altamonte Springs.
usf.edu
Florida’s primary election results were certified amid some voting hiccups
The Florida Elections Canvassing Commission has certified the results of the August 23rd primary elections. State leaders say the primaries went smoothly, but they’re still talking about work for the state’s new Office of Election Crimes and Security. “Primaries were very successful once again. Florida leads the nation...
usf.edu
Flash flood risk increases late week as tropical moisture surges into Florida
A surge of tropical moisture will produce rounds of heavy rainfall and increase the risk of flooding for the Panhandle and North Florida by the weekend. Earlier Wednesday, surface analysis depicted a stalled frontal boundary that was draped across the Mid-South. This feature is forecast to gradually push south through the week, acting as a focus for shower and thunderstorm development. Along the stalled frontal boundary, models indicate the development of a cutoff area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico by late week. The nearly stationary front in conjunction with a slow-moving area of low pressure will contribute to the potential for rounds of heavy rain and flooding as atmospheric moisture surges across northern and central Florida.
Governor Ron DeSantis Launches Florida’s Latest Unique License Plate – Show Your Support for the State’s K9 Units
On September 2, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis publicized the launch of the state's latest personalized license plate template - a design featuring Florida's Police K9 units that will be sold in support of the K9s United organization.
southfloridareporter.com
With An Influx Of People Moving To Florida, What Does This Mean For Florida Real Estate?
At the height of Florida’s recent population boom, The New York Times reported that nearly 1,000 people were flooding into the state each day. As for what triggered this influx, there are several factors to consider. For starters, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, people suddenly found themselves free to work...
This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."
State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
WESH
Man dressed as Michael Myers seen walking along Florida beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Related Video Above: A look at today's top headlines, forecast. Over the Labor Day holiday, a man dressed as horror legend Michael Myers wandered down a Florida beach. Todd Easter claims that the masked slasher was visible from a condo building while he was...
Florida’s ‘Mother Teresa’ Charged in $196M Ponzi Scheme
A Florida man and a woman who was “often referred to as ‘Mother Teresa’” have been charged with running a $196 million Ponzi scheme, a Securities & Exchange Commission filing shows. Pavel Ruiz, 29, from Fort Lauderdale, was accused of personally netting $6.5 million from $42 million defrauded from investors through companies run by Johanna M. Garcia. Garcia, of North Lauderdale, had a blog post on one of her companies’ sites saying she was “often referred to as ‘Mother Teresa’ in her community” because she found ways to “help hard working individuals make money.” The SEC’s filing against Ruiz says...
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist slams Ron DeSantis for declining invite to ‘Before You Vote’ debate
The “Before You Vote” debate series is the longest running in Florida history. Democratic nominee Charlie Crist is slamming his opponent Gov. Ron DeSantis for declining to participate in an upcoming debate. The “Before You Vote” debate series is the longest running in Florida history, and this year’s...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Supervisor of Elections Lori Scott Resigns, Gov. Ron DeSantis to Appoint Replacement
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Elections Supervisor Lori Scott announced on Friday she is resigning her position after 14 years, effective after Oct. 4 and just one month before the 2022 General Election. “It is with a heavy heart I share the bittersweet news that I submitted my...
Florida woman buys $1 million scratch-off ticket from Publix
A Cape Coral woman was the latest person to claim a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
DeSantis, elections supervisors disagree over who determines voter eligibility
Tampa Bay area supervisors of elections say the Florida Department of State informs them of voter eligibility, pushing back on recent comments from Gov. Ron DeSantis since he announced 20 arrests for voter fraud in the 2020 election by his new Office of Election Crimes and Security.
usf.edu
These Tampa borrowers say student loan forgiveness will bring needed relief
Noah Meyers expected to graduate this fall with a bachelor's degree and $20,000 in debt. He's a senior studying anthropology at the University of South Florida. "Now, I'm expecting to graduate with zero in debt," Meyers said. "And, you know — nothing feels nicer than that." On Aug. 24,...
usf.edu
How hurricanes and tropical storms can impact your mental health
Hurricanes and tropical storms are disruptive to someone's property, education and job when they make landfall. But something we don't often consider are the short- and long-term effects on mental health. Sara Newhouse is the disaster recovery mental health coordinator for the Florida Division of Emergency Management. The position was...
click orlando
Here’s the traffic plan for Artemis I launch during holiday weekend on Florida Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Disappointed space aficionados hit the roads again after the second attempt to launch Artemis I, NASA’s mega moon rocket, was scrubbed Saturday. Brevard County officials prepared for hundreds of thousands of people heading to the coast for the historic launch and holiday weekend. The...
Shooting at Palatka supper club leaves 2 dead, 2 in critical condition, 5th person beaten
PALATKA, Fla. — Two people are dead and two more are hurt after police say an argument during a gathering in Palatka turned into a shooting. Investigators say a fifth person was beaten, then several cars took off from the scene. Putnam County Fire Rescue took on help from...
Florida Woman’s $5 Scratch-Off Ticket Nets Over $2,000,000 Win
A Florida woman’s $5 investment in a lottery scratch-off ticket, netted over $2,000,000 win, according to the Florida Lottery. Gloria Johnson, of Shalimar, claimed a top prize from the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office. She chose
TROPICAL WAVES GROWING, FLORIDA WATCHING SEVERAL SYSTEMS
NEW TROPICAL WAVE, NOW THREE WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two tropical waves east of Florida and third in the Atlantic basin are under watch by the National Hurricane Center. All have legitimate chances of development […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Police In Florida Seek Pennsylvania Couple That Knocked Over Light Pole At City Hall
They are on the loose, according to police, and this Pennsylvania couple needs to fix a light pole. “This is Bonnie and Duane,” said Dunnellon Police Department. “They’re visiting from Pennsylvania and fled city hall after knocking over our light pole. If you see them,
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man suspected of trafficking in fentanyl spends Labor Day weekend in jail
A Lady Lake man suspected of trafficking in fentanyl spent the Labor Day weekend in jail. Cydrick Akeem Brockington, 37, was transferred Thursday from the Sumter County Detention Center to the Lake County Jail after his Lake County bond was revoked. Brockington was arrested this past Tuesday after he was...
