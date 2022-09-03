ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
usf.edu

Ron Howse selected as Florida’s 2022 Transportation Hall of Fame Inductee

Florida’s 2022 Transportation Hall of Fame Inductee. Mr. Ron Howse is president and founder of Real Deal Development Group, a real estate investment, civil engineering, and land planning business where he has been in practice for more than 25 years. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering. Mr. Howse is a Florida licensed Professional Engineer and Professional Surveyor and Mapper. He was elected to the St. Cloud City Council at the age of 28, one of the youngest ever elected to that post, and is a former assistant public works director for the City of Altamonte Springs.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Florida’s primary election results were certified amid some voting hiccups

The Florida Elections Canvassing Commission has certified the results of the August 23rd primary elections. State leaders say the primaries went smoothly, but they’re still talking about work for the state’s new Office of Election Crimes and Security. “Primaries were very successful once again. Florida leads the nation...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Flash flood risk increases late week as tropical moisture surges into Florida

A surge of tropical moisture will produce rounds of heavy rainfall and increase the risk of flooding for the Panhandle and North Florida by the weekend. Earlier Wednesday, surface analysis depicted a stalled frontal boundary that was draped across the Mid-South. This feature is forecast to gradually push south through the week, acting as a focus for shower and thunderstorm development. Along the stalled frontal boundary, models indicate the development of a cutoff area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico by late week. The nearly stationary front in conjunction with a slow-moving area of low pressure will contribute to the potential for rounds of heavy rain and flooding as atmospheric moisture surges across northern and central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
University, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
University, FL
Government
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
L. Cane

This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."

State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Florida’s ‘Mother Teresa’ Charged in $196M Ponzi Scheme

A Florida man and a woman who was “often referred to as ‘Mother Teresa’” have been charged with running a $196 million Ponzi scheme, a Securities & Exchange Commission filing shows. Pavel Ruiz, 29, from Fort Lauderdale, was accused of personally netting $6.5 million from $42 million defrauded from investors through companies run by Johanna M. Garcia. Garcia, of North Lauderdale, had a blog post on one of her companies’ sites saying she was “often referred to as ‘Mother Teresa’ in her community” because she found ways to “help hard working individuals make money.” The SEC’s filing against Ruiz says...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Waters
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Waste Water#Drinking Water#Surface Water#Water Wells#Golfview#American#Laurel Oaks#Friend
usf.edu

How hurricanes and tropical storms can impact your mental health

Hurricanes and tropical storms are disruptive to someone's property, education and job when they make landfall. But something we don't often consider are the short- and long-term effects on mental health. Sara Newhouse is the disaster recovery mental health coordinator for the Florida Division of Emergency Management. The position was...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES GROWING, FLORIDA WATCHING SEVERAL SYSTEMS

NEW TROPICAL WAVE, NOW THREE WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two tropical waves east of Florida and third in the Atlantic basin are under watch by the National Hurricane Center. All have legitimate chances of development […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy