Paranormal investigations continue in Jeannette in advance of Oct. 8 Ghost Tour

Paranormal investigators are finding eerie evidence in some of Jeannette’s buildings.

Members of Truth Seekers Paranormal Researchers have been using specialized equipment at several downtown locations in preparation for an Oct. 8 fundraiser for the Jeannette Historical Society and You Are Here gallery.

“We’re still going through the audio recordings and picking up things,” Deb Costello said.

The team also is compiling personal experiences and other research gleaned from the investigations.

The Ghost Tour collaboration between the two organizations is the first of its kind in Jeannette. Participants will visit several locations around the city that have been investigated by paranormal researchers and learn about the history of each building.

Two tours have sold out, but organizers are considering adding a third, said Jen Costello, gallery co-founder, and Donna McCullough, society activities director.

“There’s a lot to be told about our town, and a lot of people are interested in ghost hunting,” McCullough said.

The city’s fire station and The Glass City building will be sites of paranormal investigations this month in preparation for the event.

Fire Chief Bill Frye said he and other firefighters have had odd experiences in the South Second Street building that dates to 1927. They have reported unexplained noises and furniture in disarray, among other occurrences, in the day room, kitchen and sleeping quarters.

A photograph taken several years ago on a staircase at The Glass City’s Clay Avenue building showed white shadows and only the arm of a person meant to be in the picture.

Investigators have found paranormal energy a few doors down in the historical society’s building, which was at one time a florist and toy store, McCullough said.

“Because we have so many artifacts in here, they could be picking up from that,” she said.

Other buildings being investigated for the tour include Persechetti’s Restaurant on South Third Street, which was at one time a hotel, You Are Here and the former Gillespie Building, which is being renovated by Sobel’s Brewery, both on Clay Avenue, and the library on Magee Avenue.