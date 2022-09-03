ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Anne's County, MD

QA Fair Western Horse Show grinds through excessive heat

By By DOUG BISHOP
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O3qup_0hgixL1a00

CENTREVILLE — Mid-week during the 80th anniversary of the Queen Anne’s County Fair, came the Western 4-H horse show. Following the previous day’s English horse show, the Western show continued in excessive heat.Temperatures outdoors were in the high 90s, adding humidity, it felt like it was well over 100 degrees.

Still, with the excitement of being at the fair, showing their 4-H project horses, the 4-H’ers were ready to perform. Show Judge Trisha Sullivan of Pottstown, PA as Show Judge was impressed with the sportsmanship of the 4-H’ers during the show. There was no complaining about placings, though she said, “There were a few scary moments,” as a couple horses acted up while attempts were made riding during some crowded classes. “Thankfully, no one was injured,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
chestertownspy.org

3rd Annual Chestertown Car Show October 1

Chestertown is known for its history, art scene, and entertainment, and now thanks to Jon and Barbara Slocum, it’s gaining attention for its collection of amazing cars! Jon and Barbara partnered with Main Street Chestertown and started Cars on High in downtown Chestertown several years ago to provide car lovers and enthusiasts one night a month to showcase their vehicles and talk “cars”. This event, held the third Thursday of each month (April-October), brings dozens of cars to the 300 block of High Street where passersby can view the cars, ask questions, and marvel at feats of automotive prowess.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Bay Weekly

The Return of the Otters

Over the past two months, I have seen four snakeheads in the South River in Anne Arundel County. They were all very large, all probably over 28-inches long. Since I saw the first one, I have been determined to remove them or at least spend time trying. In other words, I turned back to my Florida fishing skills and started casting lures in likely places. I even consulted with FishTalk’s Zach Ditmars about what lures to use.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Maryland family needs community support to buy new handicapped van

PRESTON, Del.- Melody Joiner is working tirelessly to make sure her son Christopher Mayo gets to enjoy every bit of life. Whether that’s getting him new toys, like his favorite Doctor Seuss book, or taking him to do his favorite activities. “Even though Christopher is blind and has been...
PRESTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival to benefit Claire Marie Foundation

Some of Maryland's best food trucks will roll into Baltimore County later this month for the sixth annual Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival. Aside from the food and the bands, the festival is also raising awareness about something we often don't always think about. Marianne Banister, co-founder of the Claire Marie Foundation, explains how the festival is unique to Baltimore County and it benefits the foundation, which works on adolescent and young adult melanoma prevention.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Queen Anne's County, MD
City
Centreville, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Daily Voice

Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall

With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

'It's really special': Harford County dads take part in Million Fathers March on first day of school

ABERDEEN, Md. — A group of Harford County fathers took part in a national movement by walking their children back to school Tuesday morning for the first day of class. The Million Fathers March is active in more than 80 cities. In Harford County, it took place in the pouring rain along parts of puddle-filled Paradise Road, West Bel Air Avenue and Baker Street in Aberdeen.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grinds#County Fairs#The Queen Anne
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A beautiful holiday weekend despite storms on the horizon

BALTIMORE--  The beautiful holiday weekend continues with Sunday being pleasantly warm and slightly humid. Persistent moisture is streaming from the south and will result in scattered to numerous showers and possible thunderstorms; especially this afternoon and evening in far western counties.Monday, the holiday will start off beautifully but more clouds will roll in as the day goes on, increasing the chance for storms.Wet weather will stick around until Wednesday. Sunshine  is expected to roll back in as the work week comes to a close; making way for a stunningly sunny weekend. 
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Man Dies in Easton Motorcycle Crash

EASTON, Md. - A 24-year-old man is dead following a late Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash in Easton. Easton police said it happened shortly after 4 p.m., when a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling west on Ocean Gateway (US 50). After passing the bend, just south of the Maryland State Police barracks, the motorcyclist lost control and fell to its side. Both the operator and the motorcycle traveled a distance until they both struck the rear of a Lincoln Navigator.
EASTON, MD
Cape Gazette

Crapemyrtle Bark Scale on the rise in Sussex County

Earlier this summer, the state issued a notice warning Sussex County residents that spotted lanternflies are now in the area. Now, Rehoboth Beach resident Jan Konesey is raising the flag for another tree pest that leaves crape myrtles covered with small white pouches and a sticky honey dew that attracts other insects.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Nottingham MD

Baltimore ranked among worst cities in which to retire in 2022

BALTIMORE, MD—Baltimore has been named one of the worst cities in which to retire, according to a new report from WalletHub. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Delaware Memorial Bridge to partially close until mid-November

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Get ready for some travel headaches if you're driving over the Delaware Memorial Bridge. Work starts Monday night on a major construction project to rebuild the road on the New Jersey-bound side of the bridge.You can expect overnight lane closures this week starting on the Delaware-bound bridge before work moves to the other side.This phase of the project is expected to last until just before Thanksgiving.
WILMINGTON, DE
Wbaltv.com

Columbia restaurant and wine bar will close in 2023

COLUMBIA, Md. — Maryland's 2022 restaurateurs of the year will retire in January after 20 years in the business. Joe and Mary Barbera, owners of AIDA Bistro & Wine Bar, said Tuesday that they will close their Columbia restaurant at the end of January. "We've been doing this for...
COLUMBIA, MD
wypr.org

Bicycle race fans caught a glimpse of riders in downhill speed battle

Spectators clustered along the tree lined streets of Mt Vernon in midtown Baltimore on Sunday afternoon to catch a glimpse of bicycle riders speeding by during the Maryland Cycling Classic. More than 50,000 people watched the race across the region. Athletes hit speeds upwards of 45 miles per hour on city streets after battling across the rolling hills of Baltimore County on a 120 mile route. The 34-year-old Belgium native Sep Vanmarcke won the race.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

Welcome to the first weekend of an always exciting Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches!. It's going to be a fun and festive few weeks as major festival after major festival will be taking place between this weekend and the middle of November. Things kick...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in September

NEWARK, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Tuesday announced the dates for its September drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 starting at 1 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
356
Followers
523
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

Comments / 0

Community Policy