QA Fair Western Horse Show grinds through excessive heat

CENTREVILLE — Mid-week during the 80th anniversary of the Queen Anne’s County Fair, came the Western 4-H horse show. Following the previous day’s English horse show, the Western show continued in excessive heat.Temperatures outdoors were in the high 90s, adding humidity, it felt like it was well over 100 degrees.

Still, with the excitement of being at the fair, showing their 4-H project horses, the 4-H’ers were ready to perform. Show Judge Trisha Sullivan of Pottstown, PA as Show Judge was impressed with the sportsmanship of the 4-H’ers during the show. There was no complaining about placings, though she said, “There were a few scary moments,” as a couple horses acted up while attempts were made riding during some crowded classes. “Thankfully, no one was injured,” she said.