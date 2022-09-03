ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottage Grove, OR

KVAL

Benton County announces total burn restriction

BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — Benton County Fire Defense Board has declared a total burn restriction beginning September 8th through 8:00 a.m. September 12th. The restriction follows along with Lincoln County's ban along with the Fire Weather Watch that went into effect. According to Benton County, all outdoor fires will...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
City
Cottage Grove, OR
Cottage Grove, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
KVAL

Cedar Creek fire continues to grow, now at 18,143 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held Tuesday, September 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Greenwaters Park, 48362 Highway 58, Oakridge Oregon. It will also be streamed live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook. With high temperatures in the 90s and wind speeds reaching up to 8 mph...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Residents gather to mark second anniversary of Holiday Farm Fire

VIDA, Ore. — September 5 is the second anniversary of the Holiday Farm Fire. Hundreds of residents gathered Monday to give recognition to all the rebuilding progress that has been made. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the McKenzie River community stood strong at the McKenzie River Track...
VIDA, OR
#Historic Buildings#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
KVAL

Lane County recalls all task forces immediately for wind event

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Strike Team's will be returning to Lane County at the Coburg Fire Station. The resources will arrive Thursday afternoon where they will be debriefed. This recall made by the Lane County Fire Defense Chief is due to the expected weather and possible east...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

6 lightning-started fires confirmed in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE (Sept. 7, 2022, 8 p.m.): The fires caused from Wednesday morning’s thunderstorm have been 100% trailed, plumbed and are being actively mopped-up through the night, DFPA said. Crews will continue to secure lines until 100% of mop-up is achieved throughout the next couple...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire expands to 17,625 acres; steep terrain a challenge

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, started by lighting on August 1, is burning 17,625 acres and is 12% contained. The fire has grown nearly 8,500 acres since Friday. Crews say the steep terrain is making it difficult for firefighters, but about 250 more personnel have joined the fire fight. 823 people are now fighting the fire.
LANE COUNTY, OR
News Break
Politics
KVAL

Cooling Center in Roseburg opens this week

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Senior Center will open a cooling center for Friday and Saturday September 9th and 10th to offer shelter during the heat wave that will come through the weekend. Officials say Roseburg Senior Center officials will open the building at 1614 S.E. Stephens Street as...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Smoky skies possible Friday and Saturday in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — More hazy, smoky skies could be on the way in parts of Lane County. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) says the area might see more smoke in the Valley by Friday or Saturday. That could change, it depends on changes in the wind...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Linn County warns of possible power outages this weekend

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff's Office is assisting with area utility companies with alerting residents of possible outages starting Friday due to weather. According to the Sheriff's Office, the National Weather Service has forecast weather conditions beginning Friday that may result in an extreme risk of fire danger in both CPI and Pacific Power service territories.
LINN COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Patterson House apartment complex catches fire in early-morning hours

EUGENE, Ore. — A three-alarm fire broke out this morning at an apartment complex near downtown Eugene. Fire crews responded to the Patterson House complex, between East Broadway and 11th Avenue, just before 4:00 a.m. Our team on the scene took note that a field nearby the complex was...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Reminder from police to watch out for kids as the new school year begins

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A new school year has officially started in the Bethel school district. Kindergarteners through eighth-graders went back to class today, with high schoolers starting tomorrow. Tomorrow is also the first day for many students in Eugene 4-J and Springfield. And a reminder from police to...
EUGENE, OR

