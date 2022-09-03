Read full article on original website
McKenzie River Clinic plans to rebuild and expand where former facility stood
BLUE RIVER, Ore. — " It was the most traumatic experience I've ever lived though, to just have a town burn down overnight and to just have all resources gone." says Shawn Dufault Medical Assistant and Volunteer Firefighter. Two years after the Holiday Farm Fire burned the McKenzie River...
Benton County announces total burn restriction
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — Benton County Fire Defense Board has declared a total burn restriction beginning September 8th through 8:00 a.m. September 12th. The restriction follows along with Lincoln County's ban along with the Fire Weather Watch that went into effect. According to Benton County, all outdoor fires will...
September is National Preparedness Month, local counties and cities bring awareness
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — As wildfires, floods, extreme heat waves continue to affect millions of individuals around the country, it is important to prepare for such events or disasters. That is why September is National Preparedness Month, Benton County is partnering with Linn County and the cities of Corvallis...
GO NOW: Increased evacuation level announced for areas around Cedar Creek Fire
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Increased fire activity has prompted an increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire. In addition to all previously issued evacuation notices remaining in effect, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following evacuation level increases. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW)...
The city of Springfield is looking to fill two positions for its Planning Commission
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield is accepting applications for two positions on its Planning Commission. All Commission seats are volunteer, at-large positions with no ward restrictions. Applicants may be residents of the city or may reside between the city limits and the city's urban growth boundary. Planning...
Fire activity prompts increase in evacuation levels for Cedar Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — An increase in fire activity on the Cedar Creek Fire burning east of Oakridge prompted the Lane County Sheriff’s Office to raise evacuation levels Tuesday night. The fire has burned more than 18,000 acres and is 12% contained. About 850 fire personnel are battling the...
Cedar Creek fire continues to grow, now at 18,143 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held Tuesday, September 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Greenwaters Park, 48362 Highway 58, Oakridge Oregon. It will also be streamed live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook. With high temperatures in the 90s and wind speeds reaching up to 8 mph...
Residents gather to mark second anniversary of Holiday Farm Fire
VIDA, Ore. — September 5 is the second anniversary of the Holiday Farm Fire. Hundreds of residents gathered Monday to give recognition to all the rebuilding progress that has been made. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the McKenzie River community stood strong at the McKenzie River Track...
Lane County recalls all task forces immediately for wind event
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Strike Team's will be returning to Lane County at the Coburg Fire Station. The resources will arrive Thursday afternoon where they will be debriefed. This recall made by the Lane County Fire Defense Chief is due to the expected weather and possible east...
6 lightning-started fires confirmed in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE (Sept. 7, 2022, 8 p.m.): The fires caused from Wednesday morning’s thunderstorm have been 100% trailed, plumbed and are being actively mopped-up through the night, DFPA said. Crews will continue to secure lines until 100% of mop-up is achieved throughout the next couple...
Plane enthusiasts celebrated Cottage Grove's 4th annual Homebuilt Fly-in Saturday
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — People in Cottage Grove celebrated aviation history Saturday. The fourth annual Great Oregon Homebuilt Fly-in was held at Jim Wright Memorial Field, which also features a museum by the Oregon Aviation and Historical Society. Oregon itself played a vital role in the early history of...
Cedar Creek Fire expands to 17,625 acres; steep terrain a challenge
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, started by lighting on August 1, is burning 17,625 acres and is 12% contained. The fire has grown nearly 8,500 acres since Friday. Crews say the steep terrain is making it difficult for firefighters, but about 250 more personnel have joined the fire fight. 823 people are now fighting the fire.
Cooling Center in Roseburg opens this week
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Senior Center will open a cooling center for Friday and Saturday September 9th and 10th to offer shelter during the heat wave that will come through the weekend. Officials say Roseburg Senior Center officials will open the building at 1614 S.E. Stephens Street as...
Dozens of students return to a more 'normal' school year at Two Rivers Dos Rios Elementary
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — It was a thrilling day Wednesday at Two Rivers Dos Rios Elementary. Dozens of students and parents scramble to school for the first day. A lot of nervousness and anticipation. Principal Charlie Jett says he is glad the school can be a lot closer to the...
Smoky skies possible Friday and Saturday in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — More hazy, smoky skies could be on the way in parts of Lane County. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) says the area might see more smoke in the Valley by Friday or Saturday. That could change, it depends on changes in the wind...
Linn County warns of possible power outages this weekend
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff's Office is assisting with area utility companies with alerting residents of possible outages starting Friday due to weather. According to the Sheriff's Office, the National Weather Service has forecast weather conditions beginning Friday that may result in an extreme risk of fire danger in both CPI and Pacific Power service territories.
Pacific Power announces potential power shutoff for customers in several counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — Pacific Power announced on Wednesday, September 7th to its 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion, and Polk Counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. This shutoff is due to extreme wildfire conditions through the upcoming weekend. “Our advanced weather modeling is indicating a...
Sheriff: Missing 75-year-old found deceased in Lane County; vehicle found in water
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A missing hiker was found deceased in Lane County Wednesday, authorities reported. Around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an overdue hiker from the Eugene area. A caller reported that their 75-year-old family member had left to run...
Patterson House apartment complex catches fire in early-morning hours
EUGENE, Ore. — A three-alarm fire broke out this morning at an apartment complex near downtown Eugene. Fire crews responded to the Patterson House complex, between East Broadway and 11th Avenue, just before 4:00 a.m. Our team on the scene took note that a field nearby the complex was...
Reminder from police to watch out for kids as the new school year begins
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A new school year has officially started in the Bethel school district. Kindergarteners through eighth-graders went back to class today, with high schoolers starting tomorrow. Tomorrow is also the first day for many students in Eugene 4-J and Springfield. And a reminder from police to...
