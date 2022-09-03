ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Injuries Reported In Crash Involving Cement Truck In Savannah (Savannah, GA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgmQg_0hgiukMM00
Nationwide Report

The Savannah Police Department officials stated that they responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a cement truck on Friday. The incident is reported to have taken place in the afternoon.

The crash occurred at New Hampstead [..]

Continue Reading Article >>

More Georgia News from Nationwide Report™

Georgia Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Hit-and-run injures 2 Savannah police officers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A hit-and-run crash injured two Savannah Police Officers Tuesday night. Police continue to search for the suspect. It happened just before 7 p.m. near Whitaker and W. 43rd streets. Reports say a car ran a stop sign and then hit the police cruiser causing it to overturn. WSAV was told the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police car overturns in crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah Police car overturned due to a crash at Whitaker Street and Victory Drive Tuesday night. According to the Savannah Police Department, a suspect hit the police car causing it to overturn at around 7 p.m. Two officers received non-life threatening injuries in the crash.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Savannah, GA
Accidents
City
Savannah, GA
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
State
Georgia State
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro apartment heavily damaged by fire

Statesboro and Bulloch Fire departments responded to a statesboro apartment fire on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services at 6:15 pm to a fire in building Y at the Copper Beech apartment complex in the 1400 block of Plantation Circle in Statesboro. Flames and heavy smoke...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Police chase ends in crash on West Lathrop Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase in Savannah ended when the driver being chased flipped into a ditch. According to Georgia State Patrol, the chase involving Savannah Police began Monday afternoon when an officer tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop and...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Man charged in deadly boat crash granted bond

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A judge has granted bond for a man charged in connection to a boat crash that killed five people on the Wilmington River. Mark Stegall, 46, was booked into Chatham County Jail on felony charges from a recent grand jury indictment. His charges include homicide by vessel and serious injury by vessel.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ga#Georgia News#Georgia Drivers#Daily Newsletter
WSAV News 3

Shooting injures man in Midtown Tuesday evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting injured a man Tuesday evening in Midtown Savannah, police say. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said a man was grazed by a bullet in the 1100 block of E. Bolten Street. The man was treated at the scene. SPD has not arrested anyone at this time. Police continue to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah man dies after falling off boat in Lake Jackson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man died after falling off a boat over the weekend. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources identified 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland as the person they recovered from Lake Jackson. They believe he drowned after falling off a boat around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The driver of...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

I-95 project to widen roads through Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - I-95 will see some major construction from the Georgia-South Carolina border all the way up past Hardeeville in the coming years, as it is expanded to be three lanes each way. The work will include 14 bridges and two exits in the stretch of road that...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
wtoc.com

Tybee Island Police investigating fire at bar as arson

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a possible arson at a local bar on Labor Day. The Tybee Island Fire Department were called to the Sand Bar on Butler Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Monday. The Fire Department requested an Arson Investigator respond to...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
counton2.com

Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Illegal automatic handgun switches found in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Illegal switches that make a semi-automatic gun into an automatic are being found in Chatham County. The Savannah field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is sounding the alarm about these devices in our community. The ATF special agent WTOC spoke with...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Public feedback opportunities for I-95 project in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Labor Day travel has come to a close and that means Tuesday morning, construction and lane closures starts back up after pausing for the holiday. Jasper County has a big construction project coming to the area. We won’t see any orange barrels out here...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Body of missing elderly Bluffton man found near care facility

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The body of a missing elderly man was found in a pond nearby the Bluffton care facility he had wandered away from in late August, police say. The body of Jack Tribble, 79, was found early Tuesday morning near the Palmettos of Bluffton assisted living facility. Bluffton Police and Beaufort County […]
BLUFFTON, SC
WJCL

Police in Bluffton issue warning after sightings of 8-foot alligator

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Police are warning people to stay alert following sightings of an 8-foot alligator in Old Town Bluffton. Officers say they've received reports of the alligator near the Calhoun Street Dock. That's not far from the Church of the Cross, Oyster Factory Park and Pritchard Park. Police...
BLUFFTON, SC
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy