Read full article on original website
Related
mountaintimes.info
Terminal patient and her doctor challenge Vermont’s aid-in-dying law
As she seeks to end her life through Vermont’s medical-aid-in-dying law, Lynda Bluestein faces one major obstacle: her zipcode. Bluestein, 75, was diagnosed last year with terminal fallopian tube cancer. She said she’d like to make use of Vermont’s Act 39, which allows doctors to prescribe life-ending drugs to terminally ill patients, but the law requires the recipient to be a resident of the state. That’s a problem for Bluestein, who lives 150 miles from Vermont’s southern border in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
vermontbiz.com
Letenda deal in Vermont marks first order for electric buses in US
Vermont Business Magazine Letenda, a company that is reinventing public transit with clean and sustainable energy technologies, is pleased to announce its first order of electric buses to date in the United States. The Vermont Agency of Transportation will award a contract for 4 Electrip buses, a 30-foot (9-meter) 100% electric bus.
Vermont Conversation: How Ralph Nader launched a movement in Vermont
Nader’s influence on Vermont can be found in the Vermont Public Interest Research Group, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this month. Nader and Paul Burns, executive director of VPIRG, discuss the citizen action movement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Conversation: How Ralph Nader launched a movement in Vermont.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Vermont legal cannabis sales to start October 1st
The American Academy of Pediatrics says vaccines are the best way to prevent severe illness and keep kids in the classroom. Fish and Wildlife urges drivers to be alert to moose on Vermont roads. Updated: 49 minutes ago. Moose are on the move in Vermont, and the Department of Fish...
‘Addiction Is a Medical Problem’: A Vermont Doctor Explains Why Nonjudgmental Treatment Is Good Medicine
Addiction, also known as substance use disorder, impacted more than 40 million people in the U.S. in 2020. Alcohol is the most frequently reported substance of concern, but more than 107,000 Americans died in 2021 due to drug overdoses — a record number. Vermont saw its highest ever overdose death rate last year, as well. Substance use disorder is destroying lives all across the state.
With Housing Tight, New Vermont Teachers Crash at an Inn
When they accepted teaching jobs in central Vermont this summer, David Conover and his wife, Jennifer, lined up a rental that would accommodate their family of five and their Yorkie, Teddy. They left Oregon in July and were rolling through Iowa when they learned that their rental in central Vermont...
New York State expected to adopt California’s electric car mandate
“The technology is such that the vehicles just don’t perform that well in cold weather,” said Scott Lambert, the trade group’s president. “We don’t all live in southern California.”
RELATED PEOPLE
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont to receive $8 million from JUUL settlement
Montpelier, VT — A two-year bipartisan investigation into marketing and sales practices by JUUL Labs has resulted in a $438.5 million agreement between the e-cigarette manufacturer and 34 states. As a result, the State of Vermont will receive around $8 million over six to ten years. According to the...
country1025.com
The Very BEST Breakfast Joint In Every New England State… and some fun runner-ups
The difference between a good breakfast place and a lousy one is an important difference to take note of. Nobody wants to start the day with a lousy breakfast. So let’s help you find the good ones and help you avoid those lousy potholes. Our friends at Mashed looked at awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations, and whatever other data they could scrape up to find the best breakfast place in every state. We’ll focus on their picks for The Very Best Breakfast Joints In Every New England State, and we’ll throw in some fun runner-ups for good measure – because everyone needs options.
WCAX
New COVID booster vaccine available in Vermont starting Wednesday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters can get the new omicron-focused COVID-19 booster shots starting Wednesday. This follows the CDC’s recommendation of the bivalent shots last week. And Tuesday, the White House COVID-19 Response Team and federal public health officials encouraged people to get the updated boosters. Vermont’s health commissioner...
WCAX
Former police lieutenant tasked with leading Vermont’s violence prevention efforts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott has appointed Dee Barbic, a retired Vermont State Police lieutenant, to lead the state’s Violence Prevention Task Force. Barbic says the new task force will take a look at the policies the state has in place and what existing agencies are doing to prevent violence, and how to better focus those efforts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
No consensus on solutions to Vermont’s criminal mental health challenges
A working group’s debate around forensic hospitals — which are inpatient psychiatric facilities that treat individuals involved in the criminal justice system — underlines the challenge in addressing one of the root causes of some of Vermont’s most high-profile violent crimes. Read the story on VTDigger here: No consensus on solutions to Vermont’s criminal mental health challenges.
Shaw’s Announces Closure Of Another Maine Location
New England based grocery store chain Shaw's has announced its intent to close another of its Maine locations. According to News Center Maine, the chain will close its Scarborough supermarket. Currently, the plan is to discontinue pharmacy operations at the Scarborough location on September 21st. The rest of the store operations will cease around October 8th.
WCAX
Building better relationships with Vermont’s Abenaki tribes
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Building better relationships with Vermont’s Abenaki tribes-- that’s what the Vermont Department for Children and Families is hoping to achieve with the creation of their newest position. The role is called the Indian Child Welfare Act coordinator. The title references the federal law that aims to keep Native American children under the care of relatives or tribe members whenever safe and possible. Because Abenaki tribes are recognized by the state but not by the federal government, that federal law doesn’t apply to them.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont to host clinics for newest COVID booster
Vermonters will be able to get the newest COVID-19 vaccine booster starting Wednesday. The Vermont Department of Health Department has begun to receive 17,000 doses that it ordered, with thousands more available for ordering later this week. Vermont health officials said the updated booster shots are designed for people affected...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
More departures could shake up Progressive representation in the Statehouse
Two current Progressive/Democratic incumbents — Rep. Mollie Burke, P/D-Brattleboro, and Rep. Heather Surprenant, P/D-Barnard — have changed their party affiliations to Democratic. Now, only a few Progressive/Democratic incumbents are running for reelection in the party. Read the story on VTDigger here: More departures could shake up Progressive representation in the Statehouse.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont hosted 56 countries to explore the importance, value and concepts of agritourism
Over 500 participated from around the world with 350 visiting Vermont this past week. Vermont Business Magazine After two postponements because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Workshop on Agritourism was finally able to come together in Burlington, Vermont this past week. Over 500 participants from 56 countries, 44 states and 4 Canadian provinces set a new mark for participation. 350 came to Burlington with the rest joining virtually. Participants spent three days together sharing and learning about agritourism from all over the world while making trips to experience the amazing farms, food and working lands businesses here in Vermont.
WCAX
Why many Vermont women struggle to start their own businesses
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Women’s Fund has counted more than 2,000 women-owned businesses in the state, but the organization says systemic cultural norms affect the ability of many women to start their businesses. “I had the three big no’s: single, self-employed, female,” Kris Engstrom said.
WCAX
Primary Preview: The race for New Hampshire governor
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire incumbent Governor Chris Sununu is seeking a fourth term, but the popular moderate Republican will first have to fend off a slew of fellow GOP members during next Tuesday’s primary. There’s only one Democrat who is running uncontested in his primary. That leaves...
Comments / 2