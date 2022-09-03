ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Terminal patient and her doctor challenge Vermont’s aid-in-dying law

As she seeks to end her life through Vermont’s medical-aid-in-dying law, Lynda Bluestein faces one major obstacle: her zipcode. Bluestein, 75, was diagnosed last year with terminal fallopian tube cancer. She said she’d like to make use of Vermont’s Act 39, which allows doctors to prescribe life-ending drugs to terminally ill patients, but the law requires the recipient to be a resident of the state. That’s a problem for Bluestein, who lives 150 miles from Vermont’s southern border in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
vermontbiz.com

Letenda deal in Vermont marks first order for electric buses in US

Vermont Business Magazine Letenda, a company that is reinventing public transit with clean and sustainable energy technologies, is pleased to announce its first order of electric buses to date in the United States. The Vermont Agency of Transportation will award a contract for 4 Electrip buses, a 30-foot (9-meter) 100% electric bus.
VTDigger

Vermont Conversation: How Ralph Nader launched a movement in Vermont

Nader’s influence on Vermont can be found in the Vermont Public Interest Research Group, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this month. Nader and Paul Burns, executive director of VPIRG, discuss the citizen action movement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Conversation: How Ralph Nader launched a movement in Vermont.
WCAX

Vermont legal cannabis sales to start October 1st

The American Academy of Pediatrics says vaccines are the best way to prevent severe illness and keep kids in the classroom. Fish and Wildlife urges drivers to be alert to moose on Vermont roads. Updated: 49 minutes ago. Moose are on the move in Vermont, and the Department of Fish...
sevendaysvt

‘Addiction Is a Medical Problem’: A Vermont Doctor Explains Why Nonjudgmental Treatment Is Good Medicine

Addiction, also known as substance use disorder, impacted more than 40 million people in the U.S. in 2020. Alcohol is the most frequently reported substance of concern, but more than 107,000 Americans died in 2021 due to drug overdoses — a record number. Vermont saw its highest ever overdose death rate last year, as well. Substance use disorder is destroying lives all across the state.
sevendaysvt

With Housing Tight, New Vermont Teachers Crash at an Inn

When they accepted teaching jobs in central Vermont this summer, David Conover and his wife, Jennifer, lined up a rental that would accommodate their family of five and their Yorkie, Teddy. They left Oregon in July and were rolling through Iowa when they learned that their rental in central Vermont...
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont to receive $8 million from JUUL settlement

Montpelier, VT — A two-year bipartisan investigation into marketing and sales practices by JUUL Labs has resulted in a $438.5 million agreement between the e-cigarette manufacturer and 34 states. As a result, the State of Vermont will receive around $8 million over six to ten years. According to the...
country1025.com

The Very BEST Breakfast Joint In Every New England State… and some fun runner-ups

The difference between a good breakfast place and a lousy one is an important difference to take note of. Nobody wants to start the day with a lousy breakfast. So let’s help you find the good ones and help you avoid those lousy potholes. Our friends at Mashed looked at awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations, and whatever other data they could scrape up to find the best breakfast place in every state. We’ll focus on their picks for The Very Best Breakfast Joints In Every New England State, and we’ll throw in some fun runner-ups for good measure – because everyone needs options.
WCAX

New COVID booster vaccine available in Vermont starting Wednesday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters can get the new omicron-focused COVID-19 booster shots starting Wednesday. This follows the CDC’s recommendation of the bivalent shots last week. And Tuesday, the White House COVID-19 Response Team and federal public health officials encouraged people to get the updated boosters. Vermont’s health commissioner...
VTDigger

No consensus on solutions to Vermont’s criminal mental health challenges

A working group’s debate around forensic hospitals — which are inpatient psychiatric facilities that treat individuals involved in the criminal justice system — underlines the challenge in addressing one of the root causes of some of Vermont’s most high-profile violent crimes. Read the story on VTDigger here: No consensus on solutions to Vermont’s criminal mental health challenges.
Kool AM

Shaw’s Announces Closure Of Another Maine Location

New England based grocery store chain Shaw's has announced its intent to close another of its Maine locations. According to News Center Maine, the chain will close its Scarborough supermarket. Currently, the plan is to discontinue pharmacy operations at the Scarborough location on September 21st. The rest of the store operations will cease around October 8th.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WCAX

Building better relationships with Vermont’s Abenaki tribes

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Building better relationships with Vermont’s Abenaki tribes-- that’s what the Vermont Department for Children and Families is hoping to achieve with the creation of their newest position. The role is called the Indian Child Welfare Act coordinator. The title references the federal law that aims to keep Native American children under the care of relatives or tribe members whenever safe and possible. Because Abenaki tribes are recognized by the state but not by the federal government, that federal law doesn’t apply to them.
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont to host clinics for newest COVID booster

Vermonters will be able to get the newest COVID-19 vaccine booster starting Wednesday. The Vermont Department of Health Department has begun to receive 17,000 doses that it ordered, with thousands more available for ordering later this week. Vermont health officials said the updated booster shots are designed for people affected...
VTDigger

More departures could shake up Progressive representation in the Statehouse

Two current Progressive/Democratic incumbents — Rep. Mollie Burke, P/D-Brattleboro, and Rep. Heather Surprenant, P/D-Barnard — have changed their party affiliations to Democratic. Now, only a few Progressive/Democratic incumbents are running for reelection in the party. Read the story on VTDigger here: More departures could shake up Progressive representation in the Statehouse.
vermontbiz.com

Vermont hosted 56 countries to explore the importance, value and concepts of agritourism

Over 500 participated from around the world with 350 visiting Vermont this past week. Vermont Business Magazine After two postponements because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Workshop on Agritourism was finally able to come together in Burlington, Vermont this past week. Over 500 participants from 56 countries, 44 states and 4 Canadian provinces set a new mark for participation. 350 came to Burlington with the rest joining virtually. Participants spent three days together sharing and learning about agritourism from all over the world while making trips to experience the amazing farms, food and working lands businesses here in Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Why many Vermont women struggle to start their own businesses

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Women’s Fund has counted more than 2,000 women-owned businesses in the state, but the organization says systemic cultural norms affect the ability of many women to start their businesses. “I had the three big no’s: single, self-employed, female,” Kris Engstrom said.
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

Primary Preview: The race for New Hampshire governor

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire incumbent Governor Chris Sununu is seeking a fourth term, but the popular moderate Republican will first have to fend off a slew of fellow GOP members during next Tuesday’s primary. There’s only one Democrat who is running uncontested in his primary. That leaves...
LEBANON, NH

