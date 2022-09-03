Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WPBF News 25
Multiple Palm Beach County police departments host food drive to help nonprofit, families in need
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — With inflation and the rising costs of basic living expenses, local food banks and pantries are seeing a drastic increase in need. Local nonprofit Eat Better Live Better said the number of people coming to their distributions has doubled over the last few months. Your...
WPBF News 25
Glades Mulch Fire in Port St. Lucie expected to continue burning for weeks
The Glades Mulch Fire in Port St. Lucie is expected to continue burning for weeks. The St. Lucie Fire District tweeted that the fire is smoldering and burning over 28 acres and millions of tons of organic matter, which can get as high as four stories. "Unfortunately, there is simply...
bulletin-news.com
Port St. Lucie residents relieved trash is finally being picked up
Although Port St. Lucie now has a new garbage service, certain previous issues still exist. City officials said that it is already trying to play catch up because to the massive quantity of rubbish that the previous hauler left behind. Even though locals weren’t sure which truck was picking up...
WPBF News 25
City Council of Riviera Beach to discuss affordable housing Wednesday
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach's City Council will discuss affordable housing Wednesday and is expected to take up Palm Beach County's housing plan. Officials will also look at a plan to fund more affordable housing during a presentation given by the county. To see the presentation, click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPBF News 25
Missing Vero Beach boater Dale Hossfield believed to have fallen overboard, FWC report finds
The couple taking a pleasant late afternoon stroll along the surf of Melbourne Beach last May came across a startling discovery, quickly calling 911 to report: “In South Melbourne Beach on the ocean — there's a boat that has washed ashore. There's nobody in it.”. So where was...
allthingstreasurecoast.com
Chemical Technologies opens flagship facility in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce will be home to Chemical Technologies Holding Corporation’s (ChemTech) flagship facility, a one-of-a-kind lumber treatment plant created to showcase the company’s ground-breaking TechWood product. Production at the Techwood facility will begin in late August. This first phase, 8,000 square feet on Commercial Circle, will employ approximately...
WPBF News 25
City of West Palm Beach passes first hearing for noise ordinance changes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The first reading to change thecity of West Palm Beach's noise ordinance passed Tuesday night after complaints from residents spurred the change. The proposal focuses on quieter bars and restaurants in the areas near Clematis Street and Northwood Village District. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage...
Southern Boulevard Bridge, less than week after reopening, briefly closes
Less than a week after reopening, the Southern Boulevard Bridge closed again for a few hours Wednesday. The drawbridge had been closed while a new bridge was being built.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close
Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
cw34.com
Farm Share distributes groceries to food-insecure Floridians
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — People in Palm Beach County have the opportunity to receive groceries from the state's largest food bank this week. Farm Share, one of Florida's leading food nonprofits, will be distributing food throughout Palm Beach County as early as Tuesday. Those in need will...
wqcs.org
House of Hope Receives Grant from Florida Blue Foundation
Stuart - Monday September 5, 2022: House of Hope’s efforts to feed the hungry and empower residents to overcome hunger and hardship have received a huge boost from Florida Blue Foundation’s 2022 Food Security Grant Program. House of Hope will receive a total of $328,613 over four years...
WPBF News 25
Deputies give 'all clear' in Vero Beach after responding to 'possible barricade situation'
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. Indian River County deputies gave the "all clear" after responding to what was originally thought to be a "possible barricaded subject" on 10th Street in Vero Beach Tuesday afternoon. This was in the 41000 block, near...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridasportsman.com
WTS Winchester, G./V.G. Cond, Model 94, 32Win Spl, Port St. Lucie - $800.
Here we have a very nice 1958/59, 32 special caliber Winchester, that was part of my lever action group. The bore is excellent, and although it looks to be very well taken care of, I’m sure has put a lot of venison in the meat locker. Look at the...
850wftl.com
Car destroyed by train in Indian River County
(INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Florida)– A car was struck by a train Saturday night in Indian River County. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle became stuck on the tracks at Highlands Drive and Old Dixie Highway crossing. The train couldn’t stop in time to avoid the...
THE DOC IS IN…JAIL: Delray Beach Doctor Gerard D’Ariano Locked Up Again
Second Arrest In Three Weeks For Spin Surgeon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach Doctor Gerard Dariano is back in the Palm Beach County Jail Wednesday after being arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Dr. Dariano allegedly violated a domestic violence […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
HOMETOWN HERO: West Palm Beach woman working to support foster families in our area
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A West Palm Beach woman has made it her mission to advocate for some of the most vulnerable kids in our community, and their families. Bailey Hughes and her husband Josh have had 23 children come through their home since becoming foster parents in 2016.
Police investigating double shooting in Fort Pierce
The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near 21st Street and Avenue E. Police responded to the scene and found two people shot in a car. Their condition is unknown.
sebastiandaily.com
How to reduce the number of mosquitoes near your home
Indian River Mosquito Control District (IRMCD) recently spoke at a luncheon hosted by the Exchange Club of Sebastian to discuss what they do and how to reduce mosquitoes near your home. The speaker was Sherry Burroughs, executive director of the IRMCD. She has been with the District since 2016. She...
Jellyfish an unwelcomed sight at the beach this holiday weekend
If you spent any part of your Labor Day weekend at the beach or on the water, you may have noticed some unwanted company - jellyfish.
Comments / 1