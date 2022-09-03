ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Chemical Technologies opens flagship facility in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce will be home to Chemical Technologies Holding Corporation’s (ChemTech) flagship facility, a one-of-a-kind lumber treatment plant created to showcase the company’s ground-breaking TechWood product. Production at the Techwood facility will begin in late August. This first phase, 8,000 square feet on Commercial Circle, will employ approximately...
FORT PIERCE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close

Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
WELLINGTON, FL
cw34.com

Farm Share distributes groceries to food-insecure Floridians

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — People in Palm Beach County have the opportunity to receive groceries from the state's largest food bank this week. Farm Share, one of Florida's leading food nonprofits, will be distributing food throughout Palm Beach County as early as Tuesday. Those in need will...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

House of Hope Receives Grant from Florida Blue Foundation

Stuart - Monday September 5, 2022: House of Hope’s efforts to feed the hungry and empower residents to overcome hunger and hardship have received a huge boost from Florida Blue Foundation’s 2022 Food Security Grant Program. House of Hope will receive a total of $328,613 over four years...
STUART, FL
850wftl.com

Car destroyed by train in Indian River County

(INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Florida)– A car was struck by a train Saturday night in Indian River County. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle became stuck on the tracks at Highlands Drive and Old Dixie Highway crossing. The train couldn’t stop in time to avoid the...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

THE DOC IS IN…JAIL: Delray Beach Doctor Gerard D’Ariano Locked Up Again

Second Arrest In Three Weeks For Spin Surgeon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach Doctor Gerard Dariano is back in the Palm Beach County Jail Wednesday after being arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Dr. Dariano allegedly violated a domestic violence […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

How to reduce the number of mosquitoes near your home

Indian River Mosquito Control District (IRMCD) recently spoke at a luncheon hosted by the Exchange Club of Sebastian to discuss what they do and how to reduce mosquitoes near your home. The speaker was Sherry Burroughs, executive director of the IRMCD. She has been with the District since 2016. She...
SEBASTIAN, FL

