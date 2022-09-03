West Ham will look to put the pain of last weekend’s controversial 2-1 defeat to Chelsea behind them when they play their first match of the Europa Conference League group stage on Thursday evening against Romanian side FCSB.The Hammers thought they had snatched a 2-2 draw against their London rivals when Maxwel Cornet found the net late on but a VAR review inexplicably determined that Jarrod Bowen had fouled Edouard Mendy during the build-up despite the Chelsea goalkeeper appearing to have just made a mess of the situation and then feigned injury despite Bowen making minimal or no contact with...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO