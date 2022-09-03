Read full article on original website
McKenzie River Clinic plans to rebuild and expand where former facility stood
BLUE RIVER, Ore. — " It was the most traumatic experience I've ever lived though, to just have a town burn down overnight and to just have all resources gone." says Shawn Dufault Medical Assistant and Volunteer Firefighter. Two years after the Holiday Farm Fire burned the McKenzie River...
Fire officials expand Cedar Creek Fire closure for firefighter and public safety
WESTFIR, Ore. — Due to rapid fire growth, the closure order for the Cedar Creek Fire has expanded. This closure includes several roads, trails and areas including but not limited to:. Roads: Forest Road 2417, Forest Road 1934, and Forest Road 19 (Aufderheide Drive) from milepost 20 (just east...
Residents gather to mark second anniversary of Holiday Farm Fire
VIDA, Ore. — September 5 is the second anniversary of the Holiday Farm Fire. Hundreds of residents gathered Monday to give recognition to all the rebuilding progress that has been made. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the McKenzie River community stood strong at the McKenzie River Track...
Public Restriction Levels rise to EXTREME in Douglas District
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Thursday, September 08, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. The Roseburg District BLM (BLM) is included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire...
6 lightning-started fires confirmed in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE (Sept. 7, 2022, 8 p.m.): The fires caused from Wednesday morning’s thunderstorm have been 100% trailed, plumbed and are being actively mopped-up through the night, DFPA said. Crews will continue to secure lines until 100% of mop-up is achieved throughout the next couple...
Plane enthusiasts celebrated Cottage Grove's 4th annual Homebuilt Fly-in Saturday
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — People in Cottage Grove celebrated aviation history Saturday. The fourth annual Great Oregon Homebuilt Fly-in was held at Jim Wright Memorial Field, which also features a museum by the Oregon Aviation and Historical Society. Oregon itself played a vital role in the early history of...
Cedar Creek Fire expands to 17,625 acres; steep terrain a challenge
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, started by lighting on August 1, is burning 17,625 acres and is 12% contained. The fire has grown nearly 8,500 acres since Friday. Crews say the steep terrain is making it difficult for firefighters, but about 250 more personnel have joined the fire fight. 823 people are now fighting the fire.
Cooling Center in Roseburg opens this week
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Senior Center will open a cooling center for Friday and Saturday September 9th and 10th to offer shelter during the heat wave that will come through the weekend. Officials say Roseburg Senior Center officials will open the building at 1614 S.E. Stephens Street as...
Roseburg Library to host mushrooms of Oregon presentation
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Library invites the community to the Facebook Live streaming event “Mushrooms of Oregon - Fall 2022” with mycology expert Jordan Weiss at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. Weiss, who lives in Portland, has been sharing his knowledge of fungi for four decades....
Workshop set for small farmers, horticulturalists interested in succulent propagation
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Oregon State University Extension Service welcomes small farmers and horticulturalists to the Introduction to succulent propagation workshop on on October 22 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Discovery Garden in Roseburg. During this outdoor workshop, participants will learn about the propagation of...
Sheriff: Missing 75-year-old found deceased in Lane County; vehicle found in water
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A missing hiker was found deceased in Lane County Wednesday, authorities reported. Around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an overdue hiker from the Eugene area. A caller reported that their 75-year-old family member had left to run...
Reminder from police to watch out for kids as the new school year begins
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A new school year has officially started in the Bethel school district. Kindergarteners through eighth-graders went back to class today, with high schoolers starting tomorrow. Tomorrow is also the first day for many students in Eugene 4-J and Springfield. And a reminder from police to...
Deschutes Co. Sheriff's Office lieutenant dies in off duty Junction City motorcycle crash
A Deschutes County Sheriff's Office lieutenant passed away from injuries sustained in an off duty motorcycle crash in Junction City, the sheriff's office announced. On September 4, 2022 the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was informed that Lt. Ernie Brown died in an off duty motorcycle crash in Junction City, Oregon. Lt. Brown was transported to the hospital after the crash, but passed away from injuries he received.
Movie goers got to enjoy discounted tickets Saturday in observance of Cinema Day
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Regal at Valley River Center, The Broadway Theater downtown and Springfield’s Cinemark at Gateway Mall all celebrated Cinema Day on Saturday. “Yeah, the Cinema Day makes it more easy because, if someone can't buy a ticket, then it's not that big of a deal if someone covers it and vice versa. And it's just more accessible in general, I think," said Lilly Yamamori.
Fugitive from Justice arrested after fleeing seatbelt violation traffic stop
EUGENE, Ore. — An attempted traffic stop for a seatbelt violation turned into a chase and standoff in Eugene Monday. Eugene Police say that at 7:00 p.m. a sergeant working the "Click It or Ticket" seatbelt grant attempted to stop the driver of a Honda Accord for a seatbelt violation.
Sheriff: Mother and 1-year-old daughter missing out of Florence
FLORENCE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in regards to a missing person from the Florence area. 34-year-old Kristin Williams is believed to have left her residence on South Slough Road on September 3rd or 4th with her 1 1/2 year old daughter, Skye Williams, and has not been seen or heard from since.
Oregon Ducks are back on home turf for Saturday's game
EUGENE, Ore. — Last weekend, Oregon played in a stadium that was filled with roughly 85% of the opponent's fans, but this weekend they are back at Autzen Stadium and ready to show Oregon fans they are not the team they may have watched last weekend. "I think our...
