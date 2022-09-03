ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottage Grove, OR

kpic

Residents gather to mark second anniversary of Holiday Farm Fire

VIDA, Ore. — September 5 is the second anniversary of the Holiday Farm Fire. Hundreds of residents gathered Monday to give recognition to all the rebuilding progress that has been made. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the McKenzie River community stood strong at the McKenzie River Track...
VIDA, OR
kpic

Public Restriction Levels rise to EXTREME in Douglas District

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Thursday, September 08, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. The Roseburg District BLM (BLM) is included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire...
ROSEBURG, OR
City
Cottage Grove, OR
Cottage Grove, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
kpic

6 lightning-started fires confirmed in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE (Sept. 7, 2022, 8 p.m.): The fires caused from Wednesday morning’s thunderstorm have been 100% trailed, plumbed and are being actively mopped-up through the night, DFPA said. Crews will continue to secure lines until 100% of mop-up is achieved throughout the next couple...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Cedar Creek Fire expands to 17,625 acres; steep terrain a challenge

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, started by lighting on August 1, is burning 17,625 acres and is 12% contained. The fire has grown nearly 8,500 acres since Friday. Crews say the steep terrain is making it difficult for firefighters, but about 250 more personnel have joined the fire fight. 823 people are now fighting the fire.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kpic

Cooling Center in Roseburg opens this week

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Senior Center will open a cooling center for Friday and Saturday September 9th and 10th to offer shelter during the heat wave that will come through the weekend. Officials say Roseburg Senior Center officials will open the building at 1614 S.E. Stephens Street as...
ROSEBURG, OR
#Historic Buildings#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
kpic

Roseburg Library to host mushrooms of Oregon presentation

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Library invites the community to the Facebook Live streaming event “Mushrooms of Oregon - Fall 2022” with mycology expert Jordan Weiss at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. Weiss, who lives in Portland, has been sharing his knowledge of fungi for four decades....
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Reminder from police to watch out for kids as the new school year begins

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A new school year has officially started in the Bethel school district. Kindergarteners through eighth-graders went back to class today, with high schoolers starting tomorrow. Tomorrow is also the first day for many students in Eugene 4-J and Springfield. And a reminder from police to...
EUGENE, OR
News Break
Politics
kpic

Deschutes Co. Sheriff's Office lieutenant dies in off duty Junction City motorcycle crash

A Deschutes County Sheriff's Office lieutenant passed away from injuries sustained in an off duty motorcycle crash in Junction City, the sheriff's office announced. On September 4, 2022 the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was informed that Lt. Ernie Brown died in an off duty motorcycle crash in Junction City, Oregon. Lt. Brown was transported to the hospital after the crash, but passed away from injuries he received.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
kpic

Movie goers got to enjoy discounted tickets Saturday in observance of Cinema Day

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Regal at Valley River Center, The Broadway Theater downtown and Springfield’s Cinemark at Gateway Mall all celebrated Cinema Day on Saturday. “Yeah, the Cinema Day makes it more easy because, if someone can't buy a ticket, then it's not that big of a deal if someone covers it and vice versa. And it's just more accessible in general, I think," said Lilly Yamamori.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kpic

Sheriff: Mother and 1-year-old daughter missing out of Florence

FLORENCE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in regards to a missing person from the Florence area. 34-year-old Kristin Williams is believed to have left her residence on South Slough Road on September 3rd or 4th with her 1 1/2 year old daughter, Skye Williams, and has not been seen or heard from since.
FLORENCE, OR
kpic

Oregon Ducks are back on home turf for Saturday's game

EUGENE, Ore. — Last weekend, Oregon played in a stadium that was filled with roughly 85% of the opponent's fans, but this weekend they are back at Autzen Stadium and ready to show Oregon fans they are not the team they may have watched last weekend. "I think our...
EUGENE, OR

