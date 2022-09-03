Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Musselshell, Yellowstone by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 17:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Big Horn; Musselshell; Yellowstone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BIG HORN...CENTRAL MUSSELSHELL AND CENTRAL YELLOWSTONE COUNTIES At 511 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Roundup to 20 miles southeast of Lockwood, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Gusts to 58 mph were reported near Billings with this activity. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Areas of blowing dust will reduce visibilities to under a mile at times. Locations impacted include Hardin, Shepherd, Huntley, Worden, Ballantine, Lockwood, Musselshell and Pompeys Pillar. The threat of strong wind gusts has moved east of Billings. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 20:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following area, Western Pima County. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Signfciant moisture from Hurricane Kay will move into southwestern Arizona Friday and Saturday. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rain is expected. 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts are possible under persistent showers and storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Target Area: Southern Oregon Cascades .Isolated to scattered dry thunderstorms will persist through this evening. Gusty winds combined with low humidities will bring critical conditions to the Illinois Valley and lower Klamath Valley Thursday. Low humidities and gusty east winds will also occur over and near the Cascades Thursday night through Friday night. A Haines of 6 over the Rum Creek fire will create Red Flag conditions there Friday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ISOLATED TO SCATTERED DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON DRY FUELS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR EAST WIND WITH POOR OVERNIGHT RH RECOVERY AND STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from midnight Thursday night to 10 AM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from late Thursday night through Saturday morning. * AFFECTED AREA: For the Red Flag Warning on Wednesday, Southeastern portions of Oregon fire weather zone 623. For the Red Flag Warning Thursday night into Saturday morning, nearly the whole zone, but especially the ridges. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to potentially scattered thunderstorms with little to no rain Wednesday. These thunderstorms may produce gusty, quickly shifting winds near to 45 mph. * WINDS: East 7 to 14 with gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY: 6 to 14 percent in the daytime. Night time recoveries 20 to 25 percent. * DETAILED URL: View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Clearwater, Nezperce National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clearwater, Nezperce National Forest; Palouse, Nezperce Reservation, Hells Canyon Region RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 102 (Palouse/Hells Canyon). Fire Zone 103 (Clearwater/Nez Perce). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening. In addition, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. * Winds: Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 15 to 20 percent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. A combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire growth potential. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest; Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 116 AND 118 * AFFECTED AREA...Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...In the 90s to around 100. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms with gusty and erratic winds possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 23:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas; Chouteau and Fergus Counties; Eastern Glacier, Toole, Central, Eastern Pondera, Liberty; Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest; Hill and Blaine Counties; Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front; Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118 Conditions are slowly improving over the region. Thus the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire at Midnight. Note...A wind shift to the north will occur during the early morning hours over North Central MT. The wind shift line was right near the U.S. Canadian border at 1130 PM.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Western Rogue Basin including the Illinois Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Target Area: Western Rogue Basin including the Illinois Valley .Gusty winds combined with low humidities will bring critical conditions to the Illinois Valley and lower Klamath Valley Thursday. Low humidities and gusty east winds will also occur over and near the Cascades Thursday night through Friday night. A Haines of 6 over the Rum Creek fire will create Red Flag conditions there Friday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR A HAINES INDEX OF 6 OVER THE RUM CREEK FIRE * IMPACTS: Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * AFFECTED AREA: Much of the Illinois Valley and surrounding hills, including the Rum Creek Fire Thursday. The Friday Red Flag only includes the Rum Creek Fire. * WIND: Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: 6 to 13 percent. * DETAILED URL: View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr * ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Hot, Dry, Breezy, and Unstable conditions are possible on both Friday and Saturday, which may prompt additional fire weather headlines for the Rum Creek Fire.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Kittitas Valley, Lower Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 21:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...Northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also complicate attack efforts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR611 AND WA695 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District and 695 East Washington South Central Cascade Mountains. * WINDS...East 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily spread. Easterly component of the wind could also complicate attack efforts.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Rogue Valley, Siskiyou Mountains, Umpqua Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Target Area: Eastern Rogue Valley; Siskiyou Mountains; Umpqua Basin; Umpqua National Forest .Gusty winds combined with low humidities will bring critical conditions to the Illinois Valley and lower Klamath Valley Thursday. Low humidities and gusty east winds will also occur over and near the Cascades Thursday night through Friday night. A Haines of 6 over the Rum Creek fire will create Red Flag conditions there Friday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR EAST WIND WITH POOR OVERNIGHT RH RECOVERY AND STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH * IMPACTS: Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * AFFECTED AREA: The Southern Oregon Cascade and Siskiyou Crests and associated foothills, along with the Umpqua Divide. This does include the Windigo fire. Eastern and northern portions of fire weather zones 616, and 622, eastern portion of 621, with most of fire weather zone 623, and all of fire weather zone 617. * WIND: East 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: Daytime Humidities 8 to 14 percent. Night time recoveries 19 to 24 percent. * DETAILED URL: View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr * ADDITIONAL DETAILS: The hazard area will start off confined to the Cascades and grow through the day on Friday spreading into the Foothills on Friday night when the poorest recoveries are expected. On Saturday, hot, dry, and unstable conditions are possible, which may prompt additional fire weather headlines for the Windigo Fire.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau .The Red Flag Warning for the Okanogan Valley and Waterville Plateau for Thursday has been extended into Friday in anticipation of continued dry north winds. The Red Flag Warning for the mountainous zones of north central and northeast Washington has been extended through Thursday morning due to poor humidity recovery and gusty ridge top winds through the night. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OKANOGAN VALLEY AND WATERVILLE PLATEAU * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley and Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau. * Winds: North 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidities: 9 to 18 percent. * Temperatures: Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. * Impacts: Gusty winds along with very dry humidity could cause current fires to spread. * Additional Information: The Okanogan Valley and Waterville Plateau will experience an additional 2 days of at or near critical thresholds for wind and low humidity.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for South Washington Coast and West Willapa Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: South Washington Coast and West Willapa Hills MODERATE TO STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY EXPECTED FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY .A strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for moderate to strong east wind with critically dry conditions beginning as early as late Thursday night in the Oregon Cascades and persisting well into Saturday. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 601, 612, AND 664 The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM Friday to 8 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 601 North Oregon Coast and Fire Weather Zone 612 Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 664 South Washington Coast and West Willapa Hills. * WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 21:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central Mountains of Oregon ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR640 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR640 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 640 Central Mountains of Oregon. * WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also complicate attack efforts.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Gifford Pinchot NF - Mt Adams Ranger District by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Gifford Pinchot NF - Mt Adams Ranger District MODERATE TO STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY EXPECTED FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY .A strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for moderate to strong east wind with critically dry conditions beginning as early as late Thursday night in the Oregon Cascades and persisting well into Saturday. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 663 The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 663 Eastern Gifford Pinchot National Forest Mt Adams Ranger District. * WINDS...East 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Clark County Lowlands, East Willapa Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark County Lowlands; East Willapa Hills MODERATE TO STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY EXPECTED FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY .A strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for moderate to strong east wind with critically dry conditions beginning as early as late Thursday night in the Oregon Cascades and persisting well into Saturday. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602, 603, 604, 665, AND 667 The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands. * WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph can be expected near the west end of the Columbia Gorge and Oregon Coast Range ridges. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for East Washington South Central Cascade Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: East Washington South Central Cascade Mountains ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR611 AND WA695 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District and 695 East Washington South Central Cascade Mountains. * WINDS...East 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily spread. Easterly component of the wind could also complicate attack efforts.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 21:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 94. For the High Wind Watch, east winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Ventura County Inland Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 22:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ventura County Inland Coast EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100. Overnight low temperatures will offer little relief with temperatures falling to the 70s to lower 80s. * WHERE...Ventura County Inland Coast. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 22:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 21:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Comments / 0