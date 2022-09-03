Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 14:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills Strong thunderstorm wind gusts will impact portions of southeastern Big Horn, southern Rosebud and Sheridan Counties through 700 PM MDT At 555 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms producing strong wind gusts along a line extending from near Lodge Grass to 12 miles northwest of Dayton to 9 miles south of Shell. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sheridan, Ranchester, Dayton, Lodge Grass, Granite Pass, Big Horn, Birney, Wyola, Parkman, Tongue River Reservoir, Banner, Birney Village, Kirby, Rosebud Battlefield Park, Burgess Junction, Story, Ucross, Crow Indian Reservation and Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 20:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following area, Western Pima County. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Signfciant moisture from Hurricane Kay will move into southwestern Arizona Friday and Saturday. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rain is expected. 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts are possible under persistent showers and storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Target Area: Southern Oregon Cascades .Isolated to scattered dry thunderstorms will persist through this evening. Gusty winds combined with low humidities will bring critical conditions to the Illinois Valley and lower Klamath Valley Thursday. Low humidities and gusty east winds will also occur over and near the Cascades Thursday night through Friday night. A Haines of 6 over the Rum Creek fire will create Red Flag conditions there Friday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ISOLATED TO SCATTERED DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON DRY FUELS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR EAST WIND WITH POOR OVERNIGHT RH RECOVERY AND STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from midnight Thursday night to 10 AM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from late Thursday night through Saturday morning. * AFFECTED AREA: For the Red Flag Warning on Wednesday, Southeastern portions of Oregon fire weather zone 623. For the Red Flag Warning Thursday night into Saturday morning, nearly the whole zone, but especially the ridges. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to potentially scattered thunderstorms with little to no rain Wednesday. These thunderstorms may produce gusty, quickly shifting winds near to 45 mph. * WINDS: East 7 to 14 with gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY: 6 to 14 percent in the daytime. Night time recoveries 20 to 25 percent. * DETAILED URL: View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. A combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire growth potential. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest; Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 116 AND 118 * AFFECTED AREA...Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...In the 90s to around 100. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms with gusty and erratic winds possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Clearwater, Nezperce National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clearwater, Nezperce National Forest; Palouse, Nezperce Reservation, Hells Canyon Region RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 102 (Palouse/Hells Canyon). Fire Zone 103 (Clearwater/Nez Perce). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening. In addition, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. * Winds: Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 15 to 20 percent.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Musselshell, Yellowstone by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 17:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Big Horn; Musselshell; Yellowstone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BIG HORN...CENTRAL MUSSELSHELL AND CENTRAL YELLOWSTONE COUNTIES At 511 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Roundup to 20 miles southeast of Lockwood, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Gusts to 58 mph were reported near Billings with this activity. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Areas of blowing dust will reduce visibilities to under a mile at times. Locations impacted include Hardin, Shepherd, Huntley, Worden, Ballantine, Lockwood, Musselshell and Pompeys Pillar. The threat of strong wind gusts has moved east of Billings. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near any area lakes, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Butte, Blackfoot Region; Flathead, Mission Valleys; Lower Clark Fork Region; Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys; Potomac, Seeley Lake Region Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Lake, southeastern Missoula, western Deer Lodge, Granite, central Ravalli and southwestern Powell Counties through 600 PM MDT At 503 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms extending from 8 miles northeast of Evaro to 7 miles southwest of Conner. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Multiple public and trained spotter reports. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Missoula, Hamilton, Drummond, Lolo, Stevensville, Philipsburg, Darby, Ovando, Florence, Victor, Arlee, Conner, Woodside, Wye, Evaro, Bonner-West Riverside, Seeley Lake, East Missoula, Pinesdale and Nimrod. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between mile markers 92 and 163. Highway 83 between mile markers 0 and 17. Highway 93 N between mile markers 0 and 19. Highway 93 S between mile markers 12 and 94. Highway 200 E between mile markers 0 and 48. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Meagher by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 17:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broadwater; Cascade; Lewis and Clark; Meagher THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK...NORTHWESTERN BROADWATER...NORTHWESTERN MEAGHER...NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Swarms of jellyfish have been reported at Wrightsville Beach. * WHERE...Wrightsville Beach. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There have been numerous reports of stinging jellyfish this morning which may continue into the afternoon.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 23:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas; Chouteau and Fergus Counties; Eastern Glacier, Toole, Central, Eastern Pondera, Liberty; Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest; Hill and Blaine Counties; Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front; Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118 Conditions are slowly improving over the region. Thus the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire at Midnight. Note...A wind shift to the north will occur during the early morning hours over North Central MT. The wind shift line was right near the U.S. Canadian border at 1130 PM.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, as they can be deadly in such conditions. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast; Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Ventura County Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to high surf of 4 to 7 feet on south facing beaches of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. Breaking waves of 3 to 6 feet are expected on beaches of southeastern Santa Barbara County. Surf could possibly be higher under certain circumstances. Breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet are likely to affect Catalina Island, including portions of Avalon Harbor. Waves may be higher there if accompanied by strong winds. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...This will likely lead to dangerous surf conditions with an increased risk of ocean drowning. Minor tidal overflow during the time of high tide, mainly Friday and Saturday evenings, but possibly Thursday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This is an extended outlook for the potential of high surf. A High Surf Advisory will likely be needed in a few days.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Jefferson, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 06:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Beaverhead; Jefferson; Madison Strong thunderstorm wind gusts will impact portions of Madison, central Beaverhead, and southern Jefferson Counties through 1215 AM MDT At 1125 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Butte to 9 miles north of Lima. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dillon, Sheridan, Virginia City, Whitehall, Ennis, Twin Bridges, Pony, Alder, Silver Star, Harrison, Dell, Melrose, Wise River, Dewey, Cameron, Waterloo, Glen, Cardwell, Jeffers and Bannack State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Marin Coastal Range, Northern Monterey Bay by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 22:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Marin Coastal Range; Northern Monterey Bay; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; San Francisco Bay Shoreline HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures upper 80s to 100 expected. * WHERE...Marin Coastal Range, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley and Northern Monterey Bay. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Los Angeles County Beaches, Malibu Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast; Ventura County Beaches HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM PDT FRIDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s to around 102 are expected. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s expected. Overnight low temperatures will offer little relief with temperatures falling to the 70s to lower 80s. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to 10 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 22:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains; Southern Salinas Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley, Antelope Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains, Southern Salinas Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. Overnight low temperatures will offer little relief with temperatures falling to the 60s to mid 70s. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 22:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Ynez Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 102 expected. Warmest Santa Ynez Valley. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Colville Reservation, East Washington Central Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 21:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Colville Reservation; East Washington Central Cascades; East Washington North Cascades; Foothills of Northeast Washington; Methow Valley; Okanogan Highlands & Kettle Mountains; Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington .The Red Flag Warning for the Okanogan Valley and Waterville Plateau for Thursday has been extended into Friday in anticipation of continued dry north winds. The Red Flag Warning for the mountainous zones of north central and northeast Washington has been extended through Thursday morning due to poor humidity recovery and gusty ridge top winds through the night. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINOUS ZONES OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST WASHINGTON * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 696 East Washington Central Cascades, Fire Weather Zone 698 East Washington North Cascades, Fire Weather Zone 699 Okanogan Highlands and Kettle Mountains, Fire Weather Zone 700 Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington, Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington, Fire Weather Zone 702 Colville Reservation and Fire Weather Zone 704 Methow Valley. * Winds: Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Timing: Dry gusty winds on the ridges will blow through the night and into Thursday morning. * Relative Humidities: 22 to 40 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: Continuation of dry and gusty winds over the ridges will persist through the night leading to the potential for increased fire activity overnight. * Additional Information: Thursday and Friday will be dry and breezy as well. Parts of the Columbia Basin and exposed ridges of northern Washington may need additional warnings.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau .The Red Flag Warning for the Okanogan Valley and Waterville Plateau for Thursday has been extended into Friday in anticipation of continued dry north winds. The Red Flag Warning for the mountainous zones of north central and northeast Washington has been extended through Thursday morning due to poor humidity recovery and gusty ridge top winds through the night. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OKANOGAN VALLEY AND WATERVILLE PLATEAU * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley and Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau. * Winds: North 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidities: 9 to 18 percent. * Temperatures: Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. * Impacts: Gusty winds along with very dry humidity could cause current fires to spread. * Additional Information: The Okanogan Valley and Waterville Plateau will experience an additional 2 days of at or near critical thresholds for wind and low humidity.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 21:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Moisture associated with what is currently Hurricane Kay will bring periods of rain and thunderstorms, heavy at times, in the mountains and deserts. The heaviest rain will likely be Friday night and Saturday along the eastern slopes of the mountains and adjacent desert areas. Rain totals in excess of 2 inches are possible in these areas. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 21:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central Mountains of Oregon ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR640 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR640 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 640 Central Mountains of Oregon. * WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also complicate attack efforts.
