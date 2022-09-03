ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Fighting Over Parenting Styles, Went To Couples Therapy To Save Damaged Marriage

 5 days ago
Gisele Bündchen isn't impressed with Tom Brady 's parenting skills. Radar has learned that the supermodel, 42, hasn't been happy with how her husband has been interacting with their children, adding even more tension to their already fragile marriage.

Trouble in their union has been brewing for years and came to a head this week with reports that Gisele left their family compound in Florida and jetted to Costa Rica after a blowout fight with the NFL player.

RadarOnline.com can report that Gisele and Brady had been in couple's therapy, and a big point of contestation was how he treated their kids after a long day on the field.

The estranged duo share two children — son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

Gisele has accused Brady of not spending enough time with the family.

"When Tom's had a busy day of training, he'll come home and pass out on the couch," an insider spilled in 2020. "There's a lack of effort, for sure, but what annoys Gisele more is when Tom yells at the kids for behaving badly during the time he does spend with them. She feels he should be more patient."

RadarOnline.com can report that the couple started counseling to repair their strained 13-year union after Deflategate. However, sources revealed it was Gisele's idea and Brady was apprehensive to seek help.

"Things got so bad after Deflategate that they could barely speak to each other," revealed a pal. "Tom got irritable under the stress, and she started blaming him for all their unhappiness, much of which was there before the scandal. Counseling was her ultimatum."

While he was reluctant to go to therapy, their therapist reportedly sided with Brady.

"The truth is, his career was on the line, and his wife was sneaking around Paris in a burqa getting plastic surgery," another source tattled. "The therapist noted that both of them tend to put Gisele's needs over his."

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported , Gisele's pals urged the runway vixen to update her multimillion-dollar prenup months before the recent marriage issues were made public.

"The current prenup is pretty ironclad and lists how everything will be divided should they break up, but it needs to be updated and it can be if both parties agree," an insider told us in June.

Pointing out that "Gisele is rich in her own right," the source added, "but her friends are telling her she'd be nuts not to revise their prenup and she's likely to listen to them."

RadarOnline

Headed For Divorce? Gisele Bündchen Still Fighting With Tom Brady After Return To America, Not Living Under Same Roof

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage is on the rocks with the supermodel living in a different home at the moment, Radar has learned. Sources close to the couple spilled that Gisele recently returned to America after she booked it to Costa Rica after a series of explosive fights with the NFL star. The insider told Page Six that Gisele had recently returned to Florida after spending days at their home overseas. However, Gisele has not gone back to the family compound in Tampa and instead has been spending time in Miami.A source told Page Six, “Gisele isn’t back with...
NFL
