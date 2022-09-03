Read full article on original website
Apple’s 2022 iPhone lineup is so strong you don’t even need the iPhone 14
Apple on Wednesday finally unveiled the iPhone 14 series, confirming nearly every rumor that preceded the launch event. Better yet, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will not be more expensive than their predecessors, which turned out to be a massive surprise. The starting iPhone 14 price is incredible, given its features and the economy. Apple not passing the increased manufacturing costs to customers is a “deal” you should be taking advantage come Friday when preorders open.
TechRadar
The AirPods Pro 2's unchanged price is actually pretty aggressive – just ask Bose
Apple unveiled the AirPods Pro 2 at its September Far Out event, and it was interesting to note how fundamentally similar they are compared to the original AirPods Pro (2019)… except that basically every single part of them has changed. But one major thing stayed the same: the price....
TechRadar
3 things the AirPods Pro 2 should steal from Beats Fit Pro
There are a few things the Beats Fit Pro do better, and the AirPods Pro 2 should take notes. With the release of the AirPods Pro 2, rumored to launch during Apple’s Far Out September event, just around the corner, we've been thinking about what we want from them – including from Apple's other noise-canceling earbuds. No, not the original AirPods Pro: Beats Fit Pro.
TechRadar
4 signs the Apple Watch SE 2 is coming with the iPhone 14
The next big Apple event is right on our doorstep. It will happen on September 7, as confirmed by Apple itself, and will almost certainly include the iPhone 14 family unveil. We have already laid out a few arguments as to why the Apple Watch Series 8 is likely to launch alongside the iPhone 14. We also think Apple will show us the Apple Watch SE 2, alongside the rumored Watch Pro, to make the 2022 lineup the most comprehensive refresh we’ve seen in a long time.
These iPhone Accessories Are Practically Worthless, According To Apple Experts
One of the reasons why you may have chosen an iPhone over other smart phones is because Apple has a reputation for producing quality products with sleek, modern designs. And because it has such an impressive name, you may be quick to presume that everything it churns out — including expensive accessories — is worth the price tag. But how true is this, really? And are you actually accumulating a laundry list of accessories that you could be getting elsewhere, for much less money?
Sick of buying a new Android phone every few years? Help is on the way
The European Commission (EC) has drafted new legislation that would require Android smartphone manufacturers to offer long-term support for their devices. Motivated by a desire to cut back on e-waste and shield consumers against predatory behavior, the proposal seeks to establish a minimum support term that will apply to all Android devices sold in the EU.
TechRadar
How to watch today's Apple iPhone 14 launch event online
If you're wondering how to watch today's Apple Event, where the Cupertino company is expected to launch the iPhone 14 line, the Apple Watch 8, and likely numerous other new products, then we have you covered. The event kicks off today, September 7 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET /...
TechRadar
When could iOS 16 and watchOS 9 arrive for your iPhone and Apple Watch?
With Apple's 'Far Out' event kicking off later today (September 7), all expectations are for the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8, and possibly AirPods Pro 2 to be announced. However, there's also the matter of the software that powers all of these devices from Apple that's sure to be mentioned at the event. In previous years, the software would be announced at WWDC, Apple's developer conference held in June, followed by a release date that would be mentioned alongside the new iPhone for that year.
TechRadar
The best ways to control your HomeKit smart home: from your TV to your Apple Watch
If you want to automate your home or control devices whilst you're out, then today is the day for making this happen. Many updates to how HomeKit looks and functions were announced at WWDC 2022, and the latest Apple event, titled 'Far Out', revealed that family sharing will now be available on the Apple Watch. With these changes, what are the best ways to control your Apple-led smart home?
TechRadar
Does Apple's bold iPhone 14 eSIM move mean the end of SIM cards?
Sometimes Apple devices make more of an impact for what they lack than what they actually contain – and the newly announced Apple iPhone 14 is no exception. The first Apple iMac was notable because it had no variety of serial ports like other PCs; it only used USB. Even though Apple wasn’t the biggest PC maker, this still drove adoption of USB on a large scale.
Huawei just beat the iPhone 14 to a key new feature
Just a week ago we were reporting on how the iPhone 14 might be the first smartphone to offer satellite communication, but as it turns out it won’t – because Huawei just got there first with the Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro. These two newly announced...
TechRadar
Hands on: iPhone 14 Plus review
Apple iPhone 14 Plus is the welcome big-screen option to the base iPhone 14 model. Like that phone, the iPhone 14 Plus still has the notch and is basically identical to the iPhone 14 with the exception of screen size and battery life. However, this is the model that will fulfill big-screen iPhone dreams without breaking the bank, making it a welcome tonic to the go big, go Pro Max or go home iPhone buying strategy of recent years.
TechRadar
If AirPods Pro 2 show up at the iPhone 14 launch, it'll be weird – here's why
Apple’s September keynotes have traditionally been the Cupertino company’s regular spot in the calendar for its razzmatazz unveiling of the latest iPhone, but the Far Out Apple event could see the smartphone having to share center stage with another big product release: AirPods Pro 2. According to prolific...
TechRadar
8 reasons the iPhone 14 Plus probably won't be called the iPhone 14 Max
After months of leaks and rumors, we’re expecting four entries in the hotly-anticipated iPhone 14 series, thought to be launching at Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event tomorrow, on September 7, with the most notable addition being the all-new iPhone 14 Max, or is it iPhone 14 Plus?
TechRadar
3 features the Apple Watch Pro needs to steal from Garmin
It’s September, and as sure as death and taxes that means an Apple Event is right around the corner. In fact, at the time of publication, the Apple event, christened 'Far Out' is due to kick off in just a few hours time. Alongside the expected reveal of the...
TechRadar
Labor Day phone deals 2022: the best deals for iPhone, Samsung and more
The Labor Day 2022 sale is finally here - including a fantastic range of phone deals on a number of leading handsets. We've been busy rounding up the best ones and you can find great offers for the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Flip 4, as well as Google Pixel 6 listed below.
TechRadar
Here’s why I’m giving the iPhone 14 a free pass on design changes
One of the big reasons I’d never buy an iPhone is their antiquated and blocky design – if I wanted a phone that looked like a brick, I’d buy a feature phone. I’ve long criticized Apple’s lack of innovation, and what I consider frequent steps backward; regarding the design of its phones. When some mobiles have delightful appearances – or bodies designed to feel great in the hand – Apple seemingly shies away from such concepts.
TechRadar
The AirPods Pro 2 feature I'm happiest about is also one of its smallest
Huge news, portable music lovers! Apple's AirPods Pro 2 true wireless earbuds are here – a follow up to the Cupertino giant's 2019 flagship noise-cancelling, personalized Spatial Audio-toting AirPods Pro earphones, now with the H2 chip. The second-generation Pro in-ear 'Pods have arrived unexpectedly early, at Apple's September 7...
TechRadar
Apple Watch 8 preorders: latest smartwatch available to buy now
Apple Watch 8 preorders are now live at the official Apple Store and we're starting to see more listings on other retailer sites, following the announcement of the latest smartwatch at the latest Apple event. Find exactly where to secure yours right here ahead of launch on September 16 and get the latest updates on prices and deals at various retailers.
TechRadar
Ulefone Armor 15 review
Given a higher price than the prior Power Armor 14 Pro, which has a better specification, the Armor needed more than hidden Earbuds to lure potential buyers. Ulefone needs to offer phones that record 4K video and stream at more than 480p. Ulefone is one of a cluster of rugged...
