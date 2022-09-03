ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Apple’s 2022 iPhone lineup is so strong you don’t even need the iPhone 14

Apple on Wednesday finally unveiled the iPhone 14 series, confirming nearly every rumor that preceded the launch event. Better yet, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will not be more expensive than their predecessors, which turned out to be a massive surprise. The starting iPhone 14 price is incredible, given its features and the economy. Apple not passing the increased manufacturing costs to customers is a “deal” you should be taking advantage come Friday when preorders open.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

3 things the AirPods Pro 2 should steal from Beats Fit Pro

There are a few things the Beats Fit Pro do better, and the AirPods Pro 2 should take notes. With the release of the AirPods Pro 2, rumored to launch during Apple’s Far Out September event, just around the corner, we've been thinking about what we want from them – including from Apple's other noise-canceling earbuds. No, not the original AirPods Pro: Beats Fit Pro.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

4 signs the Apple Watch SE 2 is coming with the iPhone 14

The next big Apple event is right on our doorstep. It will happen on September 7, as confirmed by Apple itself, and will almost certainly include the iPhone 14 family unveil. We have already laid out a few arguments as to why the Apple Watch Series 8 is likely to launch alongside the iPhone 14. We also think Apple will show us the Apple Watch SE 2, alongside the rumored Watch Pro, to make the 2022 lineup the most comprehensive refresh we’ve seen in a long time.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

These iPhone Accessories Are Practically Worthless, According To Apple Experts

One of the reasons why you may have chosen an iPhone over other smart phones is because Apple has a reputation for producing quality products with sleek, modern designs. And because it has such an impressive name, you may be quick to presume that everything it churns out — including expensive accessories — is worth the price tag. But how true is this, really? And are you actually accumulating a laundry list of accessories that you could be getting elsewhere, for much less money?
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Sick of buying a new Android phone every few years? Help is on the way

The European Commission (EC) has drafted new legislation that would require Android smartphone manufacturers to offer long-term support for their devices. Motivated by a desire to cut back on e-waste and shield consumers against predatory behavior, the proposal seeks to establish a minimum support term that will apply to all Android devices sold in the EU.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

How to watch today's Apple iPhone 14 launch event online

If you're wondering how to watch today's Apple Event, where the Cupertino company is expected to launch the iPhone 14 line, the Apple Watch 8, and likely numerous other new products, then we have you covered. The event kicks off today, September 7 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET /...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

When could iOS 16 and watchOS 9 arrive for your iPhone and Apple Watch?

With Apple's 'Far Out' event kicking off later today (September 7), all expectations are for the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8, and possibly AirPods Pro 2 to be announced. However, there's also the matter of the software that powers all of these devices from Apple that's sure to be mentioned at the event. In previous years, the software would be announced at WWDC, Apple's developer conference held in June, followed by a release date that would be mentioned alongside the new iPhone for that year.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The best ways to control your HomeKit smart home: from your TV to your Apple Watch

If you want to automate your home or control devices whilst you're out, then today is the day for making this happen. Many updates to how HomeKit looks and functions were announced at WWDC 2022, and the latest Apple event, titled 'Far Out', revealed that family sharing will now be available on the Apple Watch. With these changes, what are the best ways to control your Apple-led smart home?
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Does Apple's bold iPhone 14 eSIM move mean the end of SIM cards?

Sometimes Apple devices make more of an impact for what they lack than what they actually contain – and the newly announced Apple iPhone 14 is no exception. The first Apple iMac was notable because it had no variety of serial ports like other PCs; it only used USB. Even though Apple wasn’t the biggest PC maker, this still drove adoption of USB on a large scale.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Huawei just beat the iPhone 14 to a key new feature

Just a week ago we were reporting on how the iPhone 14 might be the first smartphone to offer satellite communication, but as it turns out it won’t – because Huawei just got there first with the Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro. These two newly announced...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Hands on: iPhone 14 Plus review

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is the welcome big-screen option to the base iPhone 14 model. Like that phone, the iPhone 14 Plus still has the notch and is basically identical to the iPhone 14 with the exception of screen size and battery life. However, this is the model that will fulfill big-screen iPhone dreams without breaking the bank, making it a welcome tonic to the go big, go Pro Max or go home iPhone buying strategy of recent years.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

3 features the Apple Watch Pro needs to steal from Garmin

It’s September, and as sure as death and taxes that means an Apple Event is right around the corner. In fact, at the time of publication, the Apple event, christened 'Far Out' is due to kick off in just a few hours time. Alongside the expected reveal of the...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Here’s why I’m giving the iPhone 14 a free pass on design changes

One of the big reasons I’d never buy an iPhone is their antiquated and blocky design – if I wanted a phone that looked like a brick, I’d buy a feature phone. I’ve long criticized Apple’s lack of innovation, and what I consider frequent steps backward; regarding the design of its phones. When some mobiles have delightful appearances – or bodies designed to feel great in the hand – Apple seemingly shies away from such concepts.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The AirPods Pro 2 feature I'm happiest about is also one of its smallest

Huge news, portable music lovers! Apple's AirPods Pro 2 true wireless earbuds are here – a follow up to the Cupertino giant's 2019 flagship noise-cancelling, personalized Spatial Audio-toting AirPods Pro earphones, now with the H2 chip. The second-generation Pro in-ear 'Pods have arrived unexpectedly early, at Apple's September 7...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple Watch 8 preorders: latest smartwatch available to buy now

Apple Watch 8 preorders are now live at the official Apple Store and we're starting to see more listings on other retailer sites, following the announcement of the latest smartwatch at the latest Apple event. Find exactly where to secure yours right here ahead of launch on September 16 and get the latest updates on prices and deals at various retailers.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Ulefone Armor 15 review

Given a higher price than the prior Power Armor 14 Pro, which has a better specification, the Armor needed more than hidden Earbuds to lure potential buyers. Ulefone needs to offer phones that record 4K video and stream at more than 480p. Ulefone is one of a cluster of rugged...
ELECTRONICS

