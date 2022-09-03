ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tax carbon at the border for a cleaner, more competitive U.S. economy | Column

By Alex Crispin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EONb7_0hgilDXG00
Because the American economy is already cleaner and more carbon efficient than our biggest competitors, this approach would reduce the economic influence of Russia and China and give the U.S. a competitive edge.

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has been a clarifying moment for the world — not only in terms of our need to fight autocracy and defend the post-World War II order, but also for the imperative to reduce our reliance on foreign energy and expand American production in its place.

We now have an opportunity to get our energy security policies right, both to deal a blow to Russia and strengthen our hand for future geopolitical challenges ahead.

Since Vladimir Putin’s brazen incursion into Ukraine in March, the world has scrambled to respond. In addition to sanctions and lethal aid, the United States has essentially banned the import of Russian energy.

While these steps are effective — Russia’s economy has shrunk substantially — they are also reactive and clunky. Suddenly cutting off a major country’s energy exports is jolting to the global economy and, as we’ve all experienced this summer, can hurt everyday consumers with higher gas prices.

A far better approach going forward would be to take steady, proactive measures that return manufacturing and energy production to America, weaken our adversaries and create jobs here at home.

While Congress has recently passed some tax credits and other provisions to increase energy production here at home, the U.S. remains without an international energy strategy.

A key tool is a border carbon adjustment. A market-based mechanism, a border carbon adjustment works by charging foreign countries a fee for the carbon content of their imported products. Because the American economy is already cleaner and more carbon efficient than our biggest competitors, this approach would reduce the economic influence of Russia and China and give the U.S. a competitive edge.

Putin’s oil czar Igor Sechin has warned that a BCA would inflict far greater damage to the Russian economy than sanctions.

Similarly, China, a rising geopolitical adversary to the United States, has an energy and manufacturing industry that is significantly dirtier and more carbon intensive than the American alternative. Holding China accountable for its emissions, through a BCA, would give the US a competitive advantage and help shift energy production and manufacturing back to America.

On multiple levels, a BCA would advance our core national security interests. It would ensure we generate more energy and manufacture more essential goods here at home. At the same time, because the American economy is cleaner, it would help reduce emissions and protect our environment.

This approach to U.S. energy policy stands in sharp contrast to the posture of many climate advocates on the left, who have pushed a confused and contradictory agenda — especially in regards to energy security. In short order, they have oscillated between urging the U.S. to ditch all fossil fuels as part of the far-fetched Green New Deal to more recently calling for more oil to be released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ic1lj_0hgilDXG00

As Republicans look to chart a stronger course for U.S. energy policy, it is no accident that leading conservative voices have gravitated towards a border carbon adjustment. Sens. Kevin Cramer and Lindsey Graham and former Trump National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster are among the leading conservatives supporting this idea, and I hope Florida Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio will do so as well.

A steady, market-based transition that boosts U.S. energy production and strengthens American manufacturing is just what our moment requires. It would advance the U.S. economic and security interests, all while delivering a cleaner and safer future.

Alex Crispin is a member of the Pinellas County Young Republicans. He is an online graduate student at the University of Central Florida and works with the non-profit Young Conservatives for Carbon Dividends. He previously worked at the Republican National Committee as a regional engagement coordinator for the Tampa Bay-Pinellas region.

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

