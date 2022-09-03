Read full article on original website
Related
See the Full List of Vendors for the 2022 Fall Farm Market at Hayden Farms in Kentucky
The 4th Annual Fall Farm Market is less than two weeks away at Hayden Farms in Whitesville, Kentucky. The 2022 edition promises to be the biggest and best yet. Daniel Hayden, owner of Hayden Farms, says that there are more vendors lined up this year than ever before. And, in addition to more shopping opportunities, there are more food options as well.
Here’s When The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival 2022 Muchie Map Will Be Released
During the first week of October, the air on Franklin Street will be full of delicious smells. But we need time to plan out what to eat, and from which booths. Don't worry, the 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Muchie Map will be available soon. Fundraiser. The West...
Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum Launching Daviess County Days – Free Admission for Residents in Fall 2022
Recently, The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced via a Facebook post that they were about to make the museum very accessible for Daviess County residents. Starting September the 7th 2022, The Bluegrass Music Hall and Fame will be hosting a free admittance day for all Daviess County residents with a valid ID each week.
10th Annual Trivia Night to Benefit Jacob’s Village
If you are full of random knowledge, put it to the test for a good cause at the 10th annual Jacob's Village Trivia Night. Since 1999, Jacob's Village has provided affordable and accessible housing for people with disabilities and older adults in the Evansville area. There are currently 35 residents that call Jacob's Village home, and there is a real sense of community where neighbors know neighbors. It's truly a special place. According to Jacob's Village :
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
My School Rules – 2022 WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT
Congrats to all our top five schools. You all put up a valiant effort! But there can only be one winner in MY SCHOOL RULES!. THE 2022 MY SCHOOL RULES WINNING SCHOOL IS... My School Rules, the biggest school spirit contest came back to the tri-state 2022 and we are so excited to announce Robert John & Associates is granting Sturgis Elementary in Kentucky $1,000 to use on whatever they want!
Princeton, Indiana Teen Captures Possible Bear Sighting in Snapchat Video
Back in June of 2021, some residents of Warrick and Vanderburgh counties caught video footage of a black bear. Many people thought this was a hoax at first because we don't usually see bears around the Tri-State. Well, it was very real and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources confirmed it in a release.
Puppies of All Sizes and Colors Ready for Adoption at WHS in Newburgh
When I was searching for a dog, I knew what I wanted. I wanted a young small dog under 20 pounds that was good with kids and cats. I also wanted a male and for him to be housetrained. Anything else? Oh yes, I wanted him to look like a miniature Doberman Pinscher. Where would I ever find such a dogicorn?
Evansville Auto Repair Shop Hosts Cruise-In Fundraiser for SMILE on Down Syndrome
I have found that most folks really don't "need" a reason to have a cruise-in. Car owners will jump at the chance to show off all the hard work they have put into their vehicles, and folks like me (who know nothing about cars) love the opportunity to see these 4-wheeled masterpieces. Often, though, there is a good reason for a cruise-in - they are often used as fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. I want to tell you about a cruise-in that hopes to raise a bunch of money for one of the best nonprofits in the Evansville area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse
It is often simply called the "Old Courthouse," and was once the center of Vanderburgh County, Indiana government. Construction started in the spring of 1888 and was completed in November 1890. The building was ready to be occupied by the county government in early 1891. It sits in the heart of downtown Evansville.
Evansville Food Truck Announces They Will Be Closing
After hitting the streets earlier this Summer, an Evansville food truck announced they will be closing up shop. I don't know what it is, but for some reason when food comes off of a truck it just tastes fantastic! I don't know if it's the allure because you can only get food truck food when the food truck is out and about, or if it's just because we have so many delicious food trucks in the Tri-State area, but I'm always down for food truck food.
Evansville Area Students Can Take a Swing at Winning Prizes in EVPL Pinata Contest
A pinata is defined as a "decorated figure of an animal containing toys and candy that is suspended from a height and broken open by blindfolded children as part of a celebration." I'm gonna go out on a limb and assume that at some point in your life, you have been the one blindly swinging a stick (or more likely a whiffle bat) hoping to smack a pinata hard even to bust in open.
High Score Saloon and Evansville Raptor Con Hosting Throwback Event on Main Street
If you follow the events in Downtown Evansville, you might've noticed that a popular series missing in 2022. The Downtown Economic Improvement District did not continue the 'Night on Main' themed events. High Score Saloon is hopeful that its new event will become an annual tradition. High Score Gives Back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
136th Labor Day Celebration in Warrick County This Weekend
The Labor Day Association will be hosting a big celebration once again this year that you and the family won't want to miss out on. The 136th Labor Day Celebration returns to the Warrick County Fairgrounds on September 2nd through 5th. This weekend-long celebration will be packed full of events, rides, food, and more. Something really cool about our Labor Day Celebration is not only is it the oldest in the state of Indiana, but it is also the second oldest Labor Day Celebration in the United States. It dates back eight years before Labor Day was even made a holiday in 1894.
Save the Date for the 2022 Boonville Square Flair
The Boonville Merchants Association has announced the return of the annual Square Flair in Boonville for 2022. The town of Boonville plays to host quite a few events throughout the year for families in the community. One of the biggest events in Boonville each year is the Square Flair. It's the perfect fall gathering that takes place at the Square in Boonville. There's something there for everyone in the family to enjoy.
Where to Buy Discounted All-You-Can-Ride Fall Festival Wristbands in Evansville
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival will kick off on October 3rd (2022), and as they have done for the past several years, the Club is giving you the chance to save some money on all-you-can-ride wristbands before this year's Festival gets underway. Save $5 on All-You-Can-Ride...
So. Indiana Nature Preserve Celebrates 50th Anniversary with FREE Birthday Bash
When you turn 50 years old, a one-day party just may not be enough - an occasion this momentous feels more like a four-day kind of celebration to me. One such party is happening this Labor Day weekend in Evansville, and you are invited. It was back in September of...
Two West Side Evansville Businesses Remodeling – One Downsizing, The Other Expanding
Time to Level-Up High Score Player 2: Classic Arcade is an all-ages arcade, so parents can play games like Mario Bros., Galaga, Q*Bert, Space Invaders, Spider-Man, and pinball with their kids. It's also a cool spot for a fun outing with co-workers. We did that last year and it was a blast! This fall they plan on expanding to more than double the current size. This will bring more party room space, and of course, more classic games.
Myriad Brewing Company Is Closing Their Newburgh Coffee House
Myriad is well known for serving up delicious, locally brewed beer, they added a second taproom with a coffee house, but unfortunately, the coffee house will be closing. Earlier this summer Myriad opened its second taproom location in Newburgh. They also opened their Myriad Coffee House so they were brewing up more than just beer. Their coffee house specialized in iced latte flights, and more. Myriad Cofee House took to Instagram to announce that unfortunately, they will be closing their doors on Sunday, September 11th.
Holiday Drive-In Showing Cult Classic 80s Movies & Triple Feature This Weekend
If you are a fan of cult classic horror and adventure movies, you might want to visit Holiday Drive-In this weekend. It's no secret that Holiday Drive-In is one of the hot spots in the Tri-State during the summer months. This drive-in theater, located in Reo, Indiana, has been a staple of the Evansville area since it opened its first screen in 1955. The Holiday Drive-In is now one of the oldest American drive-in theaters still in operation. Still, 67 years later, moviegoers eagerly await the drive-in theater's opening weekend throughout the cold winter months to go outside and enjoy movies under the stars.
Evansville Area Residents Can Get Free Safe Rides Home Labor Day Weekend with Logan’s Promise
As hard as it is to believe, summer is coming to an end. Let that soak in for a second. That means it's almost Labor Day, which not only means that we can't wear white pants, but it also means the end of summer parties. It's totally ok to go out with friends and have drinks, but make a plan to get home safely. Logan's Promise offers a Safe Ride Program to help you make the right decision.
My 1053 WJLT
Evansville IN
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0