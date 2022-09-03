New Bacon Production Facility To Be Built In Quad Cities
(Davenport, IA) — Fair Oaks Foods is planning to build a state-of-the art bacon production facility in Davenport.
Ground was broken on the 134-million dollar project Thursday in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center. The new plant will mean 247 new jobs for the local economy. C-O-O Joseph Freda tells W-Q-A-D/T-V that the southeast Iowa location was chosen from 127 potential locations across the country.
Officials say automated production lines will minimize person-to-food contact.
Comments / 0