Davenport, IA

New Bacon Production Facility To Be Built In Quad Cities

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago

(Davenport, IA) — Fair Oaks Foods is planning to build a state-of-the art bacon production facility in Davenport.

Ground was broken on the 134-million dollar project Thursday in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center. The new plant will mean 247 new jobs for the local economy. C-O-O Joseph Freda tells W-Q-A-D/T-V that the southeast Iowa location was chosen from 127 potential locations across the country.

Officials say automated production lines will minimize person-to-food contact.

