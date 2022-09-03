ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
spotonillinois.com

California avoids outages after day of grid-straining heat

California avoided rolling outages during extreme heat, as operators of the state's electricity grid continued to warn that unprecedented demand on energy supplies could force them to periodically cut power to some customers. The California Independent System Operator...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spotonillinois.com

Memorial Health Hospitals Among Region's 'Best' in Annual Rankings

Springfield Memorial Hospital was again recognized as a Best Regional Hospital for West Central Illinois and one of the top hospitals in the state. U.S. News evaluated 215 hospitals in Illinois with the nonprofit hospital coming in at 24th. Springfield Memorial Hospital was one of only... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
SPRINGFIELD, IL
spotonillinois.com

Ahead of amendment vote, union membership grows in Illinois

Illinois Newsroom - SPRINGFIELD - As voters in Illinois prepare to decide on a state constitutional amendment that would guarantee workers the right to organize, a new study shows union membership in the state grew last year for the first time in four years. The study also showed,... ★ FURTHER...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Business
City
Moline, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy