Read full article on original website
Related
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears
Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
More than 30 killed as fire tears through karaoke bar
Hanoi — The death toll from a fire that tore through a karaoke bar in southern Vietnam has risen to 32, state media said on Wednesday. The blaze engulfed the second floor of the building on Tuesday night, trapping customers and staff as dense smoke filled the staircase and blocked the emergency exit, reports said.
Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964
A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Boy, 13, lived alone in 'squalid' Dundee flat for months
A 13-year-old boy was discovered living alone for more than four months in squalid and freezing conditions, a court has heard. The boy had a filthy mattress in a flat and had not been provided with adequate food or heating during winter months. He was rescued last April following a...
BBC
Lewes man speaks of 'terrifying' night sepsis took hold
A man who almost died from sepsis has spoken of the "terrifying" night his "body became overwhelmed" in an attempt to raise awareness of the condition. Walter Hall, from Lewes, was a healthy 16-year-old when he started to feel unwell just before Christmas in 2017. He went to bed on...
BBC
Potton: Errors made in arrest of 81-year-old man says PCC
A police and crime commissioner said an opportunity was missed to de-escalate a situation that ended with an 81-year-old man being arrested and injured. Malcolm Emery was put in handcuffs after officers mistakenly went to his home in Potton at 05:00 BST on Friday. Bedfordshire Police has apologised to Mr...
BBC
Highland aristocrat Lord Strathnaver dies in accident at cliffs
A Highland aristocrat has died in a late-night accident at cliffs on the Caithness coast. Alexander Sutherland, Lord Strathnaver, was heir to the Earldom of Sutherland and an accomplished surfer. He is understood to have died in a fall. Police said emergency services were made aware of concerns for a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Irish help sought to solve 2006 Scottish beach remains mystery
The Irish public is being urged to help solve the mystery of a woman's identity after human remains were found on a Scottish beach 16 years ago. The discovery was made at Port Logan beach on the south-west Scotland shoreline on 22 November 2006. Glasgow Caledonian University's (GCU) Scottish Cold...
BBC
Kyra Hill: Father makes water park plea as funeral held
The father of a girl who died after getting into trouble at a water park has appealed for help from the public as her funeral was held. Kyra Hill, 11, was found just over an hour after going missing at Liquid Leisure, Berkshire, on 6 August. She died in hospital later that day.
BBC
'Heartbreak' after biker killed in crash involving USAF worker in Norfolk
The mother of a motorcyclist killed in a crash involving a US Air Force worker said his family were "heartbroken". Father-of-one, Matthew Day, 33, died of his injuries after a car collided with his motorbike in Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on 26 August. Mikayla Hayes, 23, based at RAF...
BBC
Four taken to hospital in Aberdeen after being attacked by dog
Four people have been taken to hospital after being attacked by a dog in a house in Aberdeen. Officers were called to reports of a dog attack at a property in the city's Crown Street at about 17:15 on Tuesday. Police said that four people - aged 25, 27, 55...
BBC
Ashbourne poultry factory closure to cost hundreds of jobs
A Derbyshire factory which produces chicken food products is to shut with the loss of hundreds of jobs. Moy Park said it was closing its Ashbourne site after reviewing its operation. Last month the company reported a sharp drop in profits which it blamed on rising costs. The factory has...
BBC
Preston dad suffers 60% blood loss in chainsaw accident
A father-of-three who suffered 60% blood loss in a chainsaw accident said he was "lucky" to be alive. Robert Gardner, 39, was cutting wooden logs in his garden when the power tool he was using bounced back and hit him in the chest. It caught in his T-shirt causing catastrophic...
BBC
Wigan dealer found with £5m of cocaine in car jailed
A drug dealer found with cocaine with a street value of £5m in his car has been jailed for 12 years. Police found 50kg of the Class A drug and a meat cleaver when they stopped Jansen McDonald on the A1 near Doncaster on 12 July. The 51-year-old of...
BBC
Smart motorways: Woman unable to get over barrier before death crash
A woman who was killed on a smart motorway after her car broke down was unable to get over the barrier before she died, an inquest heard. Nargis Begum, 62, from Sheffield, was travelling on a stretch of the M1 with no hard shoulder near Woodall Services on 9 September 2018.
BBC
Ashley Wadsworth: Man admits murdering Canadian girlfriend
A man has admitted murdering his 19-year-old Canadian girlfriend. Jack Sepple, 23, killed Ashley Wadsworth, who he met on a dating app, at a house in Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, Essex, on 1 February. Ms Wadsworth, from Vernon in British Columbia, had died from stab wounds to the chest, Chelmsford Crown...
BBC
Police confirm body found in murder probe is ex-Fettes teacher
Detectives investigating the murder of former Fettes College teacher Dr Peter Coshan have confirmed the body of a man found in Northumberland is him. The 75-year-old former biology teacher has been missing since he was last seen in Edinburgh on 11 August. Paul Black, 63, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have...
BBC
Reading Festival: Burned teen describes 'horrific' ordeal
A teenager who suffered second degree burns at a music festival has described the event as "horrific". Leone Cook, 18, from Kent, was sitting near a campfire at Reading Festival on Sunday 28 August when a liquid that was thrown on to the fire exploded. Thames Valley Police confirmed some...
Comments / 0