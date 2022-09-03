ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Former U.S. attorney who was later convicted of theft of client funds dies at 76

By Edmund H. Mahony, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

H. James “Jim” Pickerstein, a popular former U.S. attorney who later was convicted of fraud for stealing nearly $700,000 from a client after moving into private practice, died Tuesday after what his family said was a long battle with cancer. He was 76.

Pickerstein, well-known and well-liked among state lawyers, worked as a federal prosecutor in Connecticut from 1972 to 1986 and for many years was first assistant U.S. attorney. He was acting U.S. attorney briefly in 1974.

His guilty plea and conviction for fraud in 2016 stunned the bar. He had given up his law license a year earlier, admitting that there was “sufficient evidence to prove by clear and convincing evidence” a violation of professional rules concerning the safekeeping of client funds.

Pickerstein was accused of misappropriating money belonging to former Danbury garbage company owner James Galante, who was being prosecuted under a Justice Department crackdown on price fixing in the trash-hauling industry.

The money Pickerstein admitted taking was part of a series of payments, worth more than $10 million, that the Justice Department agreed to make to Galante as part of his settlement of the price-fixing case after seizing his business, valued at the time at more than $100 million.

The affable and normally outgoing Pickerstein appeared to have been spiritually crushed by his own behavior and removed himself from any public appearances without an explanation. He was sentenced to 30 days in prison , a sentence that drew criticism for its brevity.

Pickerstein was born in Bridgeport. He attended The Gunnery school, the University of Pennsylvania and the Boston University school of law.

Funeral services will be held at Congregation Beth-El, 1200 Fairfield Woods Road, Fairfield, on Sunday at 10.30 am, followed by burial and visitation.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT
i95 ROCK

Connecticut Has The Highest Car Repair Cost in the Nation

I hate to the bearer of bad news all the time, but we do live in CT where bad news seems to grow on trees. The Nutmeg State has the highest average car repair cost of any of the 50 states according to a new report from Car MD. Our average labor cost per repair is $136.84, coupled with our average parts cost per repair $281.53 and you get a total of $418.37, the most in America.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Bridgeport, CT
State
Connecticut State
City
Danbury, CT
ctexaminer.com

Rasimas Pitches Tougher Laws for Juvenile Offenders, Cutting State Spending in Run for 101st District

Republican John Rasimas is challenging incumbent Democrat John-Michael Parker to represent the 101st district — Madison and Durham — in the state House of Representatives. Rasimas, a CPA, worked in the state’s auditor’s office for over 30 years, and was Deputy State Auditor for the past six years. He has also taught in the accounting department at Central Connecticut State University for 20 years. He retired from the state auditor’s office on March 31 and announced his candidacy for State House of Representatives the next day.
DURHAM, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A tour of Otis Elevator’s testing site

(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly known as Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products. Dennis...
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

People’s United Bank signs down, M&T Bank signs up

You may have noticed a sign of change at your local bank. M&T Bank signs are now appearing at People’s United Bank branches across Connecticut. M&T purchased People’s United Bank for $8.3 billion back in April. The official changeover for customers happened last week. Connecticut-based Sign Pro was in charge of changing the signs over […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
andnowuknow.com

Wegmans Prepares to Open First Store in Connecticut; Steve Leaty Shares

NORWALK, CT - It’s official—Wegmans is coming to Connecticut. The Planning and Zoning Commission for the city of Norwalk recently announced its approval of the retailer’s application to expand in the state, and excitement is already mounting. “What we see is that when Wegmans comes into the...
NORWALK, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy