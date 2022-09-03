ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

More warm, humid conditions through Labor Day

By The Weather Authority
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3892hZ_0hgihAkF00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tonight will be partly cloudy and humid with lows in the mid and upper 60s.

Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday, with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 80s. The may be an isolated storm or two, mainly well west of Richmond. More numerous showers and storms across the higher elevations out towards I-81.

Labor Day will be humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few scattered storms are possible across central Virginia by the end of the day, with a higher threat across northern and western VA.

An approaching front will move into the area on Tuesday with more showers and storms likely. It will be a little cooler, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

The rain chance will linger on Wednesday, with a few showers and highs around 80. Then mainly dry weather is expected Thursday and Friday. It will be a little less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures will be on the rise again next weekend.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Earl is located just north of the northern Leeward Islands. It is expected to track to the northwest and gradually turn right, away from the Bahamas and the United States. Earl could eventually become a hurricane, but is likely to pass southeast of Bermuda later in the coming week. Danielle is in the north-central Atlantic, just over 900 miles northwest of the Azores. It will track to the northeast and not impact any land over the next few days. Danielle is currently a strong tropical storm, but is expected to regain hurricane strength. More info can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker .

STORM TRACKING LINKS :

WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

