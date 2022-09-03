ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Man hospitalized after Kalamazoo shooting

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man is in the hospital after an early Saturday morning shooting in Kalamazoo.

Just before 2 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to Portage Street near East Crosstown Parkway after receiving reports of multiple shots fired in the area.

While officers were on the way, KDPS learned that a man had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. KDPS said the 28-year-old Kalamazoo man was shot in the chest. The severity of his injuries is unknown.

Evidence was collected at the scene.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The shooting remains under investigation.

