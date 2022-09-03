Keokuk’s hospital to close October 1st

(Keokuk, IA) — Keokuk’s hospital will close October First. Quincy, Illinois-based Blessing Health Systems bought the hospital in March of last year from Unity-Point Health.

The Keokuk hospital needs millions of dollars in repairs, and it averages just two inpatients per day and less than one emergency visit per hour. The hospital’s 147 employees will continue to be paid until November Fourth, some working on site and others on administrative leave — and they’ll be offered jobs in other Blessing Health facilities.

Blessing Health plans to put the building up for sale.