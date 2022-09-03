ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk, IA

Keokuk’s hospital to close October 1st

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18sLbH_0hgigquY00

(Keokuk, IA) — Keokuk’s hospital will close October First. Quincy, Illinois-based Blessing Health Systems bought the hospital in March of last year from Unity-Point Health.

The Keokuk hospital needs millions of dollars in repairs, and it averages just two inpatients per day and less than one emergency visit per hour. The hospital’s 147 employees will continue to be paid until November Fourth, some working on site and others on administrative leave — and they’ll be offered jobs in other Blessing Health facilities.

Blessing Health plans to put the building up for sale.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on its first voyage down the Mississippi, leaving St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday with a scheduled arrival Sept. 10 in St. Louis. The ship is 450 feet long with five decks and can host 386 guests in 193 rooms. It has a crew of 148 people.
DUBUQUE, IA
tspr.org

Memorial Hospital closing labor and delivery unit due to nursing shortage

Small-town hospitals are feeling the effects of a national nursing shortage, including Memorial Hospital in Carthage. Its labor and delivery unit, called the Stork Stopp, will close Dec. 1. After that, birthing services will be moved to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, unless patients choose to deliver elsewhere. Out-patient prenatal, post-partum,...
CARTHAGE, IL
106.9 KROC

New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week

Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keokuk, IA
Local
Iowa Health
muddyrivernews.com

Monroe City woman armed with AR-15 rifle, bag of ammunition arrested after Tuesday incident

MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City woman is in custody after law enforcement quelled an active shooter incident Tuesday, one block away from Monroe City Junior High School. Stephanie L. O’Connor, 48, was transported to the Randolph County Jail in Huntsville, Mo., where she is held on a no bond warrant. Kevin Bross, prosecuting attorney for Monroe County, charged O’Connor with unlawful use of a weapon and peace disturbance.
MONROE CITY, MO
Pen City Current

The Colonel makes big delivery to Animal shelter

FORT MADISON - The Colonel delivered Saturday to the PAW Animal Shelter near Fort Madison. This wasn't your usual delivery service bringing a meal, although they did, KFC officials from southeast Iowa brought lunch, drinks, cake and a check... for $10,000. PAW Director Sandy Brown, who was at the shelter...
FORT MADISON, IA
KBUR

Burlington Police arrest 15 year old for threats made towards BHS staff

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced the arrest of a 15-year-old for allegedly making threats toward Burlington High School Staff. According to a news release, at about 9:45 AM Friday, September 2nd, Burlington Community School District Administration notified police of a threat that had been made toward staff at Burlington High School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Healthcare Construction#Medical Services#Construction Maintenance#General Health#Blessing Health Systems#Unity Point Health
977wmoi.com

Teen Charged After Threat Made Towards Staff at Burlington High School

At approximately 9:45am last Friday, Burlington Community School District Administration notified police of a threat that had been made towards staff at Burlington High School. Burlington Police responded and were able to identify the source of the threat. Burlington detectives, assisted by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, detained a suspect in Mediapolis. Following investigation and interviews, a 15 year-old has been charged with Harassment in the 1st Degree, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, and has been referred to Juvenile Court authorities. Police remained on scene at Burlington High School, throughout the course of the school day, and have determined that this was an isolated incident.
BURLINGTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy