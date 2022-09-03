ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coggon, IA

Iowa School District Delays Start Of Fall Term When Asbestos Is Discovered

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago

(Coggon, IA) — Officials in the North Linn Community School District say they hope the discovery of asbestos during work on the H-V-A-C system doesn’t delay the start of the school year more than two weeks.

Crews from a company working on an abatement project are cleaning elementary and middle school areas. This is catching some parents by surprise.

District officials say classes won’t start until late next week – or possibly the following week.

