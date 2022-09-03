Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Sudden thunderstorm breaks the calm in Warrenton
WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Warrenton residents reported a strong thunderstorm blew through just after 11 p.m. Monday, bringing wind and golf-ball size hail followed by heavy rain. Power was out in the area, a resident reported to News 12. The storm was preceded by calm, he said. Radar showed the...
WRDW-TV
Orangeburg residents have had their fill of flooding
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - People living in Orangeburg County saw some severe flooding hit the area just last week. And there was more rain Monday. Among those affected were Mary and Johnny Abrahams, who’ve been living in the same house in Orangeburg County for more than 20 years. They...
WRDW-TV
Kids can interact with exciting vehicles at Augusta, Aiken events
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids who are curious about mighty machines will get a chance to see them up close at two local events. Meet-a-Machine at the Augusta Regional Airport gives kids the opportunity to see, touch and learn about emergency response vehicles, planes, aircraft equipment, construction equipment and other machines.
WRDW-TV
Deputies still searching for missing man in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search continues for an Augusta man who’s been missing for more than a week. Eddie Ruffin, 72, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 3800 block of Mike Padgett Highway in the area of Castle Pines Mobile Home Park, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
WRDW-TV
1 injured by broken glass in shootout at Discount Food Store
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person sustained injuries during a shooting in Richmond County Tuesday, but not from gunfire. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the Discount Food Store at 545 Sand Bar Ferry Road at 6:53 p.m. for reports of a shootout. Deputies say 2 or 3...
WRDW-TV
Up to $50,000 reward for information on the Millbrook twins case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been 32 years since family has seen or heard from twin sisters Jeannette and Dannette Millbrook. The twins went missing back on March 18, 1990. Since then, despite a few leads, it’s largely been silent in this case. On that day in 1990,...
WRDW-TV
New Aiken County golf course ‘The Chalkmine’ opens
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new nine-hole golf course in Aiken County. It’s for USC Aiken golfers and First Tee Aiken which teaches children life skills through golf. The ceremonial tee shot is off at ‘The Chalkmine.’. “It’s a challenging little golf course,” said Jim McNair....
WRDW-TV
Fitness trainer Amanda Gyves breaks talks about maintaining body positivity and goal making
Major changes out of South Carolina regarding abortion and execution laws. We have the latest details, plus new developments in Columbia and Richmond County. Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV
2nd person in a week injured by traffic in front of a school
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time in a week, a person was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic in front of a Columbia County school. The latest incident happened around 7:23 a.m. Tuesday on the main access road between Lakeside High School and Lakeside Middle School. A...
WRDW-TV
NASCAR driver salutes fallen officer, Monetta firefighter
DARLINGTON, S.C. - NASCAR driver Kyle Weatherman honored a fallen Cayce police officer and Monetta volunteer firefighter. At Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, his car, number 34, was dedicated to Drew Barr. The race car displayed Barr’s name written right above the window. Barr lost his life April 24...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County schools host fair for bus driver shortage
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School District is looking for more bus drivers, attendants, and mechanics to fill the growing need for workers. The director of operations for global solutions, Wren Walker, says if you want a job, you can bring proof of citizenship and your driver’s license for the hiring process.
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Update on Cyber Command
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was big news when the Army moved its Cyber Command to Augusta. But, how much do we really know about its mission at Fort Gordon?. Lieutenant General Maria Barrett is the commanding general of the Cyber Command Center and talks about their roles in Augusta.
WRDW-TV
2 suspects sought after Augusta kidnapping incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection with a kidnapping incident that happened Tuesday. Suspect Travaris Johnson, 27, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds, while suspect Teaquezz Bright, 21, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. Authorities released photos of both.
WRDW-TV
Burke County sheriff breaks down needed repairs for detention center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is asking for help with his detention center. He says they’ve been experiencing so many issues it’s becoming unsafe for the staff and the inmates. From overcrowding to safety concerns, the sheriff says he needs help from commissioners. Full...
WRDW-TV
Age is no limit for man known as ‘World’s Strongest Granddaddy’
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - He’s known as ‘The World’s Strongest Granddaddy.’. A 27-time lives right here in Hephzibah. We caught up with him as he prepares for another championship run. “I’m Tee Meyers, the ‘World’s Strongest Granddaddy,’ 66 years old, 195 pounds, drug-free, and very good looking,”...
WRDW-TV
Husband arrested after fatal shooting in McDuffie County
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A husband called 911 Wednesday after shooting his wife and was arrested on a murder charge following a brief standoff in McDuffie County, authorities reported. Coroner Paul Johnson identified the victim as Virginia Sue Wilson, 75. Her husband, James Wilson III, 74, was arrested by the...
WRDW-TV
College football is a big win for Augusta bars, restaurants
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The return of college football has Augusta-area businesses excited for fans’ return. Augusta is in a sweet spot, surrounded by Georgia, South Carolina, Tech and Clemson. And when each of these teams step out onto the field, fans tend to step into a bar. “It...
WRDW-TV
Family frustrated by lack of answers on missing mom
WAGENER, S.C. - An Aiken County mother has now been missing for 17 days. Krystal Anderson’s family reported her missing on Aug. 23 after she was last seen outside her home in Wagener on Aug. 20. Her family is growing frustrated with what they say is little response from...
WRDW-TV
Augustan accused of growing psychedelic mushrooms, other counts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man was been arrested on suspicion of growing psychedelic mushrooms along with other drug and weapons counts. Kenyon Booz, 31, was arrested Aug. 26, the day after a search warrant was served at his home in the 3000 block of Happy Drive. Arrest warrants...
WRDW-TV
The Salvation Army Center of Hope sees spike in food insecurity
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army Center of Hope says they could use some help. Because of rising food insecurity and poverty, they say the number of people they help has gone up 120 percent. Here’s how you can help. The result of serving 400 meals a day...
