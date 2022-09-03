ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Looks To Pull Brakes On Hiring To Trim Pandemic Induced Fluff

Amazon.com Inc AMZN chief Andy Jassy acknowledged slowing down the hiring rate citing pandemic-induced overexpansion, the Wall Street Journal reports. Amazon looks to scale back following a massive hiring spree to contain customer demand, primarily in its fulfillment networks. Amazon reported slowing sales and the second quarter of net loss...
Briq Announces Acquisition of Swipez

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Briq, the financial automation platform that enables construction companies to grow their business, today announced the acquisition of Swipez, an India-based fintech company that automates the billing and revenue collection processes for businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005163/en/ Briq is bringing fintech to construction, and today we’re advancing that focus with the acquisition of Swipez. (Graphic: Business Wire)
