Benzinga
Money Mechanisms: Cryptocurrencies Might Need To Have Robust Systems In Place To Maintain Balance Or Risk Imploding
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD have given a freedom to many investors. These new forms of money have expanded what is possible and whom it is possible for. But, still in their relative infancy, the economies of crypto remain volatile. Many projects rise to dizzying heights only to...
Benzinga
Amazon Looks To Pull Brakes On Hiring To Trim Pandemic Induced Fluff
Amazon.com Inc AMZN chief Andy Jassy acknowledged slowing down the hiring rate citing pandemic-induced overexpansion, the Wall Street Journal reports. Amazon looks to scale back following a massive hiring spree to contain customer demand, primarily in its fulfillment networks. Amazon reported slowing sales and the second quarter of net loss...
Briq Announces Acquisition of Swipez
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Briq, the financial automation platform that enables construction companies to grow their business, today announced the acquisition of Swipez, an India-based fintech company that automates the billing and revenue collection processes for businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005163/en/ Briq is bringing fintech to construction, and today we’re advancing that focus with the acquisition of Swipez. (Graphic: Business Wire)
