FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) ("FREYR"), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has awarded an agreement to Italy-based NTE Process to supply a complete and integrated drying and powder handling system for FREYR's planned battery cell Gigafactory in Norway, known as Giga Arctic. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005598/en/ Signing ceremony, NTE and FREYR Battery at Lysaker office, Oslo, Norway. (Photo: Business Wire)

