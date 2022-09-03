Plant people, rejoice: the Sarasota Succulent Society's Labor Day sale is here

A hand-painted sign sits at the corner of Myrtle Street and Coconut Avenue in Bayou Oaks, welcoming gardening lovers and the plant-curious.

The sign is hoisted in front of a wall of bushy greens, mossy oak trees, and skinny trunks twisting parallel to the ground.

A hidden gem sits protected behind the leafy barrier: the Sarasota Succulent Society, a rolling hills garden homing hundreds of plants, ranging from more common easy-to-care-for greens and rare, exotic succulents.

ICYMI:13-year-old girl succumbs to injuries 11 days after hit-and-run in Sarasota County

And:Tiffany windows and lamps to inspire Selby Gardens exhibit

The garden has limited hours for visits but will swing open its gates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Labor Day for one of three annual markets. Visitors can find charming houseplants at low prices and enjoy the stunning scenery.

"These are things you won't find at Home Depot," said Susan Palmieri, the society's president.

Palmieri joined the garden as a volunteer after moving to Bradenton nine years ago, looking for community involvement pertaining to gardening as a way to settle in.

Now, she's president, but she's quick to point out that her leadership role is due to a lack of candidates.

"We have a nice roster of members but only a handful actually come and help us maintain the garden," she said.

"We've really built a nice following for the sales, but I don't think people appreciate or even comprehend the lack of involvement for volunteers to help maintain the property," Palmieri said, emphasizing the need for helpers.

The Succulent Society sprawls out on the grounds of a historic depression-era home — recently restored to its 1950s/60s peak — and embraces visitors into a serene atmosphere.

The nonprofit hosts its annual sales to fund its scholarship program and holds free educational programs regarding the study of succulents and home gardening.

Walter Sparkman, a Sarasota resident, started the garden in 1950 with a group of horticulturalists. Sparkman tended to imported succulents, carefully watching their growth in the Suncoast's bright, humid climate.

Wilda Meier is the group’s historian. She moved to the area in 1967, joining the volunteer roster after a gardening gaffe.

“I told my husband, ‘Why don’t you go over to the nursery and get some petunias?’ This was April. He went over and comes back with all these flowers I had never seen before. He said, ‘You don’t plant petunias in April in Florida,'" Meier said. "Oops."

This sparked a fascination with plants, prompting Meier to join a local garden club. Soon after, her husband found the Succulent Society, where the couple joined to indulge in their new hobby. Decades later, Meier's still there.

"I just loved it. I love that place. I'd adjust my schedule so I can get to the monthly meetings," she said.

Visitors can see the garden's mesmerizing beauty every Monday from 9 a.m. to noon as well as the third Saturday of every month with no-cost entry. Those interested in volunteering can show up on one of those work days to introduce themselves, no formal procedure is necessary.

Stefania Lugli covers a little of everything for the Herald-Tribune. You can contact her at slugli@heraldtribune.com or dm her on Twitter at @steflugli.