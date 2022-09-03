ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Comments / 0

 

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Dangerous Flooding Possible For Hudson Valley, New York

Flood watches and advisories have been issued for the entire Hudson Valley. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible in the Hudson Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Flood Watch For Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. A Flood Watch remains in effect for...
ENVIRONMENT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Will Drought Lead to a Christmas Tree Shortage in the Hudson Valley?

Almost every year the same warning goes out, but this year it just might happen. I understand that we aren't even officially done with summer just yet but I do like to be prepared. That's why I think it's important for real Christmas tree fans to be aware that it might be harder than in years past to get a real tree according to some Hudson Valley Christmas tree farmers.
AGRICULTURE
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘Suspicious’ Man Wanted in New Jersey Arrested in Ulster County

A Hudson Valley man who was wanted in New Jersey was found in the area following reports of a "suspicious person." Recently, the Saugerties Police Department responded to a reported suspicious person complaint on Oak Street in Barclay Heights, Town of Saugerties, New York. Upon arriving in the area, officers located 31-year-old Christopher Rega of Saugerties staggering down Lamb Avenue, police say.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

5 Reasons we Love Newburgh, New York, Not Hate It

One area of the Hudson Valley that always seems to be associated with bad news, does have a good side and we found it!. When you hear the town/city of Newburgh, what's the first thing you think of? If it's something bad, unfortunately, you aren't alone. We've all heard and read the stories about how bad crime is in the Orange County city/town. Newburgh has been included in numerous lists of the most dangerous places to live in New York.
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Nick The Firedog, of Newburgh NY, Helps Local Animal Rescue

A local Hudson Valley fire department and their fire dog are helping another important organization in the community. Back in the summer of 2021, Assistant Chief of the City of Newburgh Fire Department Timothy Dexter released a book about Nick The Fire Dog. Nick's story is a heartwarming one. Dexter told us that the Newburgh Fire Department received a handful of calls about a dog who was tied up outside in 2017.
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Massive Farmers and Makers Market Coming to the Walkway

One of the many things that I love about the Hudson Valley is the fact that you can “buy local”. We have so many farmers and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. Whiskey makers, beer makers, candle and soap makers, chefs, artists and more. And they’ve all got something to share. Wouldn’t it be great if we could gather all of those local farmers and makers together for a couple of days so we could check it all out at once?
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

