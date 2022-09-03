Read full article on original website
Related
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County COVID-19 wrap-up for Wednesday, Sept. 7
Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County from the past week. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. According to the county health department as of Sept. 2, the level of COVID-19 transmission in...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland officials announce dog park project & Yaman Park upgrades
Cortland Youth Bureau (CYB) director Andrea Piedigrossi and city officials announced a dog park project and improvements to Yaman Park at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. The dog park, which is tentatively slated to open next spring, will be located at Noss Park. According to city mayor Scott Steve, navigation to Noss Park involves going down a road on the left side of the Cortland Plastic International building off of South Main Street.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Common Council Agenda: September 6th, 2022
Here is the agenda for Tuesday’s (September 6th, 2022) Cortland Common Council meeting. The meeting will take place at City Hall (25 Cortland Street, Cortland NY 13045) at 6pm. According to the City of Cortland website, the meeting will also be live streamed Via Zoom video. Here is the...
cortlandvoice.com
Second Annual Cortland County Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil (Video)
Here is a video stream of last week's Second Annual Cortland County Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cortlandvoice.com
Marathon BOE listens in on updates & summer program
The Marathon Central School Board of Education (BOE) met in the school library to make several updates, hear about the summer program, and get a student’s perspective on the start of the school year. Marathon’s next BOE meeting is slated for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. New Faces. This was...
cortlandvoice.com
McGraw Eagles defeat Faith Heritage to start season off with a 2-0 record (photos included)
The McGraw Eagles have started their regular season off with a 2-0 record after defeating Faith Heritage at home on Saturday (September 3rd, 2022). The Eagles won the game with a final score of 2-0. “It was a really well played game by both sides,” said McGraw Head Coach Jamey...
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Man strikes teenager with UTV
A Town of Willet man was arrested recently after he drove a utility task vehicle (UTV) “in a reckless manner” and struck a teenager, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office Report. According to the report, county sheriff’s deputies on June 26 responded to a residence on...
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Man violates order of protection; gets into ‘physical altercation’
A City of Cortland man violated an order of protection and engaged in a “physical altercation” in the Town of Cortlandville last week, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, prior to 3 p.m. on Sept. 2, officers responded to a “domestic...
Comments / 0