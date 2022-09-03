ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksboro, TX

TIGER PRIDE: Jacksboro edges Boyd in first home game since tornado damaged stadium

By Zach Duncan
Times Record News
Times Record News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FODv4_0hgibRrS00

JACKSBORO – When Jacksboro ISD Superintendent Brad Burnett pulled into the stadium parking lot at 2 p.m. Friday, his eyes darted toward the north end zone.

There stood Tiger Stadium’s new scoreboard, the one that wasn’t supposed to be ready for Jacksboro’s home opener later that night against Boyd.

“That probably got me more excited than anything when I saw it lit up,” Burnett said. “We weren’t sure as of this morning if we could get it operational.”

About eight hours later, that same scoreboard showed Jacksboro snagging a 28-27 victory over the Yellowjackets thanks to Lando Belcher’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Kaleem Howard with 3:38 remaining.

It was Casey Hubble’s first win as head coach of his alma mater. It was a bounce-back performance after last week’s lackluster debut in Breckenridge.

But more importantly, it was another sign of the town’s resilience after an F-3 tornado struck Jacksboro’s elementary and high schools on March 21.

“This was important to us, to be able to have this game and have it as close to normal as a regular Friday night game at Tiger Stadium,” Burnett said. “Obviously there’s still construction taking place, but we’re so thankful to have great facilities and provide for our student athletes and fans.”

Making Tiger Stadium playable this season was high on Burnett’s list after two light towers collapsed and the pressbox sustained heavy damage less than six months ago. But it was never a guarantee.

Principal Starla Sanders, whose house was destroyed by the tornado, said she didn’t envision September football at Tiger Stadium in the immediate aftermath. But contractors worked diligently to make it happen, and local business and organizations stepped up when needed.

“It’s been amazing to see our community rally around to try and help us,” Sanders said. “We wanted this to happen for our kids. They need this, they need to play at home. They need to have this atmosphere, so I just think it’s been important for us to get this done for them.”

The massive tarp covering the Jacksboro High School gymnasium is the biggest indicator there’s still work to be done. Burnett said it’ll take 18 months for that step to be accomplished and estimated the district’s insurance claims will end up totaling roughly $20 million.

Like any team with a first-year coach learning a new offense, there’s plenty of on-field work the Tigers need to get done too.

After taking a 21-7 lead on Howard’s 28-yard touchdown catch midway through the second quarter Friday night, Jacksboro stumbled in the final couple minutes and went into the locker room tied.

Then defensive lineman Dakota Barrow put Boyd ahead 27-21 on a 48-yard fumble return with 6:44 remaining. The only silver lining was a missed PAT.

At that juncture, Jacksboro’s offense had three lost fumbles, three punts and a turnover on downs to show for its second-half possessions. But Belcher and the Tigers responded with an 11-play drive.

The last of those was a third-down play where Belcher kept the play alive with his feet, finding Howard in the back of the end zone from 4 yards out. Randall Bustos then delivered the winning margin with an extra point.

Breckenridge had its way with the Tigers’ defense in last week’s 42-13 rout, but Jacksboro put the clamps on Boyd in the second half, holding the visitors to three first downs and 46 total yards.

When Braden McIntire’s deep fourth-down pass from the Tiger 43 fell incomplete with 1:02 remaining, Jacksboro faithful had more reasons to celebrate the special evening.

Hubble knows better days are ahead for his squad, which overcame five turnovers.

“As a younger coach I used to get mad when we didn’t win the way I thought we should have won,” Hubble said. “You’ve got to celebrate them all, they’re all good. Anytime you get one, you better celebrate.”

The debris that lined the east side of town off U.S. 281 has long been removed. Houses no longer have tarped roofs, and some dwellings have nearly been rebuilt. Mangled treetops are even finally sprouting green leaves.

Sure, the scars from that terrifying day remain – the words “March 21” are repeatedly mentioned in Jack County just like “Terrible Tuesday” is still recalled 43 years later in Wichita Falls.

But each day offers a glimpse of growth, too. For Burnett, it was seeing the scoreboard working. For Sanders, it was the slab getting poured for her family’s new house.

For Belcher, who finished with 226 yards and three touchdown passes, it was getting to play in Tiger Stadium in front of a student section that rushed the field afterward with a vigor usually reserved for playoff triumphs.

“We’re definitely a lot more grateful from all of this,” Belcher said.

The town of Jacksboro was already a winner before Friday night’s kickoff. The fact the Tigers battled back to edge Boyd was icing on the cake.

Jacksboro 28, Boyd 27

Boyd 7 14 0 6 -27

Jacksboro 14 7 0 7 -28

FIRST QUARTER

B – Carter McClure 22 pass from Braden McIntire (Case Ferguson kick), 10:02

J – Luke Sams 70 run (Randall Bustos kick), 9:10

J – Tyler Mitchell 34 pass from Lando Belcher (Bustos kick), 3:38

SECOND QUARTER

J – Kaleem Howard 28 pass from Belcher (Bustos kick), 5:06

B – Gavin Rosado 9 run (Ferguson kick), 2:11

B – Rosado 3 run (Ferguson kick), 0:17

FOURTH QUARTER

B – Dakota Barrow 48 fumble return (kick failed), 6:44

J – Howard 4 pass from Belcher (Bustos kick), 3:38

TEAM STATS

First downs: (B) 22; (J) 19

Rushing: (B) 35-118; (J) 41-149

Passing: (B) 19-41-0—219; (J) 20-32-1—226

Punting: (B) 6-37.2; (J) 4-31

Fumbles: (B) 2-2; (J) 6-4

Penalties: (B) 8-90; (J) 5-27

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING: (B) Gavin Rosado 27-77, Carter McClure 6-39, Braden McIntire 1-1, Aiden Anthony 1-1; (J) Luke Sams 14-89, Lando Belcher 14-57, Baylor Laake 8-15, Cannon Valenzuela 1-8, Paul Shackleford 1-5, team 3-(14).

PASSING: (B) McIntire 19-41-0—219; (J) Belcher 20-32-1—226.

RECEIVING: (B) Mason Turner 6-71, Aiden LeMasters 6-68, Rosado 1-32, Anthony 2-21, McClure 2-20, Case Ferguson 1-5, Morgan Cain 1-2; (J) Kaleem Howard 8-93, Tyler Mitchell 3-70, Valenzuela 3-29, Sams 4-16, Kasey Swan 1-13, Shackleford 1-5. RECORDS: Boyd 0-2; Jacksboro 2-0.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

TCU starting QB Morris out with sprained knee from opener

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU quarterback Chandler Morris has a sprained left knee and will miss the next game for the Horned Frogs. Chandler got hurt late in the third quarter of TCU’s season-opening 38-13 win at Colorado on Friday night. A defender landed on Chandler’s leg at the end of a quarterback keeper. Coach Sonny Dykes said Monday that Chandler won’t play in the home opener Saturday night against FCS team Tarleton. The quarterback will be week to week after that. The Horned Frogs have an open date after the Tarleton game, then play at SMU on Sept. 24. They open Big 12 play Oct. 1 at home against ninth-ranked Oklahoma, the school Morris transferred from before the 2021 season.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to North Texas

DALLAS - Storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of North Texas, causing some flooding issues and power outages Sunday. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, there are still about 90,000 North Texans impacted by power outages, according to Oncor's outage map. Tiffany householder watched high winds take down...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Bridge Construction in Arlington Will Cause Road Closures Sept. 9-12

Alternate routes are advised as the north and southbound lanes of State Highway 360 from Brown Boulevard to Six Flags Drive are expected to be closed through the weekend. If the weather permits, bridge construction will cause those closures from Friday, Sept. 9 at 8:00 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 12 at 5:00 a.m.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Long Awaited Dallas Riverfront Project Under Construction

A large mixed-use development in the Dallas Riverfront District is getting back on track with the help of a former Dallas Cowboys player. The development will include “a new and vibrant mixed-use neighborhood linking multiple adjacent districts. It will provide direct access to current and future improvements to the Trinity River trails and amenities,” according to project details.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
City
Breckenridge, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Jacksboro, TX
City
Boyd, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Alligator impedes customer at north Texas ATM

LAKE WORTH, Texas — A bank customer making a withdrawal from an ATM was startled by a hissing alligator early Wednesday, authorities said. A woman was withdrawing cash from the ATM at about 4 a.m. CDT at a bank in Lake Worth, northwest of Fort Worth, when she was startled by the 3 1/2-foot reptile, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
fox4news.com

Girl shot during fight in Dallas motel room

DALLAS - A girl was shot while in a Far North Dallas motel room early Sunday morning. Police said this shooting happened just after midnight, at the Red Roof Inn in the 13600 block of N. Central Expressway, near Spring Valley Road. Investigators said the juvenile victim and shooter were...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Mitchell
Larry Lease

Former Ranger John Wetteland Trial Declared Mistrial

John Wetteland trial ends in mistrial.Colin Lloyd/Unsplash. Former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland's trial has ended in a mistrial. Fox 4 reports that Wetteland was being accused of abusing a relative when the relative was a child. They said the relative alleged Wetteland forced him to perform a sex act on him multiple times from 2004 to 2006, starting when the victim was 4 years old.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Home Game#American Football#F 3#Princ
CBS DFW

Fight in Redbird apartment complex parking lot ends in gunfire, 1 killed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man died on Saturday night in Dallas' Redbird neighborhood after a fight in an apartment complex parking lot ended in gunfire.Police said that on Sept. 3 at about 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call from the 6500 block of S. Cockrell Hill Road.They found out that three men had been fighting in the parking lot of an apartment complex when someone fired a gun. Juan Romero, 25, was found in the complex with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, but did not survive. It was unclear is Romero was involved in the fight or a bystander.Two apartments and vehicles were also hit by gunfire, but thankfully nobody else was injured.The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Joshua Romero at (214) 671-3645 or by email.
DALLAS, TX
scttx.com

Driver Charged with DWI Following Single-Vehicle Crash

September 7, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers arrested the driver of a truck involved in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, September 2, 2022. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Dustin Ramos, at 4:15pm Troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 7 (SH 7) East just outside SL 500.
MANSFIELD, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shooting in Dallas Leaves 1 Dead, Gunman at Large: Police

A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say. At approximately 1:17 a.m., officers were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X Boulevard and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS DFW

Man arrested for shooting death of sister's boyfriend, Arlington police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Arlington police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of Donald Hunt last month.At approximately 4 p.m. Aug. 26, police were called to an apartment in the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Hunt dead with an apparent gunshot wound.A little over a week later on Sept. 3, the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force located 32-year-old Darius Brown--the brother of Hunt's former girlfriend--and arrested him.According to Brown's arrest warrant, Brown's sister--whose name has not been released--stated her and Hunt got into...
ARLINGTON, TX
Times Record News

Times Record News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy