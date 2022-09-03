ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Want the Max $4,194 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need

By Mark Blank
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Did you know the average Social Security check in 2022 is just $1,657? That's less than half the absolute maximum benefit of $4,194 and just a fraction of the average American household expenses of $5,111.

While the average benefit is shockingly low, the maximum should not be the goal because the harsh reality is the vast majority of Americans entering retirement will not receive that amount.

Here's a look at why that is, as well as why understanding how your monthly benefit is calculated is so important for your retirement planning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uodad_0hgibOSV00

Image source: Getty Images.

Here's how much you need to make

If you aspire to one day receive the maximum Social Security benefit, you'll need to earn at least the Social Security Administration's contribution and benefit base, which is $147,000 in 2022.

The contribution and benefit base is the annual earnings an individual needs to make in order to qualify for the maximum benefit upon retirement.

On the surface, while $147,000 is a significant salary, it doesn't sound wildly unrealistic -- that is, until you learn you'll need to earn the contribution and benefit base for a minimum of 35 years in order to max out your monthly checks.

And the current base is likely to increase next year because the Social Security Administration adjusts the figure on an annual basis to account for inflation .

For context, here's how it's changed over the last decade.

Year

Amount

2012

$110,100

2013

$113,700

2014

$117,000

2015

$118,500

2016

$118,500

2017

$127,200

2018

$128,400

2019

$132,900

2020

$137,700

2021

$142,800

2022

$147,000

Data source: The Social Security Administration.

For those nearing retirement, here's a handy chart detailing the contribution and benefit base going all the way back to 1937.

Being a high earner alone isn't enough

Even if you manage to earn a high salary for 35 years, you'll also need to wait until age 70 in order to qualify for the maximum benefit of $4,194.

For most of us, the hoops to jump through are simply not realistic. And that's OK.

While the maximum benefit sounds enticing, it's much more prudent to focus on how you can boost your future benefits rather than aiming for a nearly unachievable goal.

Delaying claiming your benefits by a few years, especially if you're in your highest-earning years, can have huge implications on your monthly Social Security income.

If you're a long way from retirement, consider taking some courses to learn new skills in order to boost your earning potential. Not only will this allow you to save and invest more, but it will also increase your future Social Security benefits since your payments are calculated from your 35 highest-earning years.

Keep your eye on the ball

Learning what's needed to achieve the maximum Social Security benefit can be disheartening, but remember that very few Americans will receive that amount.

Your focus should be on what you can do to boost your benefits as much as possible.

Once you understand your future retirement income is tied to how much you earn, how long you work, and when you claim your Social Security benefits, you'll find clarity in your career decisions over the course of your working life.

The $18,984 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $18,984 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies .

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 7

Related
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: New direct $3,200 one-time check payment to be sent out next month

The state of Alaska is gearing up to give eligible people a round of $3,200 checks beginning next month. The state's legislature had approved the annual budget in May, and included in the budget was a provision of $3,200 payments for eligible residents before the end of 2022. The budget was then approved by Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R-AK), and residents can expect the direct payments in their bank accounts on Sept. 20, according to Alaska Public Media.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Linus Business#Business Welfare#Social Security Income#Retirement Savings#Business Personal Finance#Americans
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks This Week

In August, some individuals are going to be receiving rebates of up to $750. Due to inflation continuing to rise across the US, more and more states are giving money back to their residents. They're doing this in the form of supplemental tax refunds as well as stimulus checks.
CBS Sacramento

These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness

Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
EDUCATION
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
214K+
Followers
106K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy