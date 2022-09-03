ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

'Heartbreaking': Asbury Park football lacks eligible players and forfeits opening game

By Bob Jordan, Asbury Park Press
 6 days ago

Asbury Park High School lost by forfeit in its opening varsity football game due to not having enough eligible players, District Superintendent RaShawn M. Adams said.

Asbury Park was scheduled to play at Weequahic Friday night. After the game was called off, Adams said his decision to not play was "heartbreaking."

"It has come to my attention during the last few weeks of doing athletic eligibility, that we have many students who are not eligible to participate in fall sports," Adams said in a statement. "As a result of that analysis, we had to forfeit the game tonight against Weeqahic High School. This is a very difficult situation. As heartbreaking as it is, I could not knowingly send players to play who are ineligible. Those eligible student athletes will be able to play JV (junior varsity) where appropriate."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nCr03_0hgibKvb00

It's unclear when and if enough players are expected to become eligible; no announcement has been made about the status of coming games.

More: Shore Conference football scoreboard, highlights, Week 1

Asbury Park is scheduled to play its 2022 home opener against Keyport next Friday night.

Recent turmoil when Nick Famularo found half-naked and allegedly trespassing

The football program was embroiled in recent turmoil when last year's coach, Nick Famularo, was fired Dec. 16 by the Board of Education after he was found half-naked and allegedly trespassing at the school stadium Nov. 6. He had been placed on paid administrative leave in November.

More: Asbury Park cops who responded to half-naked football coach incident disciplined

Former Asbury Park football star Lamar Davenport was appointed by the school board to take over as head coach in April.

Davenport could not be reached for comment.

Eligibility for high school sports is primarily based on age, residency and credits passed during the previous year or semester, according to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, the state's governing body.

Comments / 13

Shanae Henderson
6d ago

A few kids not eligible the whole team should have not been punished, my son does well in school and was looking forward to his 1st game in his Jr yr

Reply
4
sean
6d ago

heartbreaking for those that actually did well in school. not heartbreaking for those who didn't. good job coach

Reply
5
 

