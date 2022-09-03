ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

How special teams sparked Bloomington South to victory in its Conference Indiana opener

By Jim Gordillo, The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YTOJ9_0hgibJ2s00

Ben Godar got the party started.

Terre Haute North set up for a punt on the first series of the game from its own 20-yard-line. Godar, a sophomore, curled untouched off the left side and easily blocked the punt. The ball hopped right into his mitts and he sauntered into the end zone just 52 seconds into the game.

The Bloomington South boa constrictor just kept squeezing tighter as two more short fields led to two more scores in less than seven minutes and the Panthers were well on their way to a shocking 55-7 romp to open Conference Indiana play on Friday at home.

"I freaked out," South defensive end/tight end Tysen Smith said. "I love Ben Godar. He's such a great player. He's so young and so excited for next year with him. That blocked punt just completely changed the game. We kind of won it right there."

The blocked punt just seemed to deflate the Patriots.

"Our offense and defense played really well," South coach Gabe Johnson said. "But probably the part no one will talk about, our special teams played good. We played on a short field the whole first half.

"The biggest difference in the game, regardless of what our offense and defense did was that we played on a short field and they had to play on a long field. It was everything. It got us started in the right direction."

High school sports:Why Bloomington South boys' soccer is climbing the polls again

THN (1-2, 0-1) kept digging the hole. Next possession it punted from its own 39 and gave South 15 yards on unsportsmanlike conduct. Then the Patriots punted from their own 16 after the kickoff was dropped. The result was scoring drives of 41 and 31 yards that made it 21-0 with 5:39 left in the first quarter.

It was 42-0 by halftime with South (2-1, 1-0) ringing up 353 yards of offense to set the running clock in motion the rest of the way.

"We expected this game to be super close," South quarterback Zach David said. "We were expecting a tough game, just like last week at Martinsville and we came out with that blocked punt and everything just changed.

"The momentum was in our hands. Our crowd was going crazy and we just took it from there and kept going."

Zapped by Zach

David's emotions were a lot different all week, following a lackluster performance in a loss at Martinsville. If he wanted to remain South's starting quarterback, he had to regain his focus.

"He didn't play well last week," Johnson said matter-of-factly. "So we challenged him. He's got to practice well. And Zach doesn't not practice well, but all the things he had to do to be good tonight he did.

"We had to get the ball out of his hands quick. We had to make sure we were on the same page with the receivers. All the things that we weren't two weeks ago, we had to be tonight. We had to find it."

He did and it was laser-like with 15-of-16 passing for 262 yards and two touchdowns. Whatever quarterback rating that converts to, it's off the charts.

"I think last year's week's practice was kind of ... after Week 1, we got a little cocky," David said. "We were going through the motions. It wasn't a good week of practice and we went out Friday and it showed.

"This week, our coaches were stressing that practice was key in that we needed to win Monday through Thursday so we can win on Friday. We did that and it showed."

David worked behind a line that gave him time despite losing starting right guard Diego Avilia, then his backup to injuries in the last week, forcing senior Trent Johnson to step up.

David hit six receivers, led by Lucas Waldon with five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown (he ran for another off the jet sweep). D'Andre Black had four catches for 89 yards, Tysen Smith added four for 40 and a TD and Sawyer Bailey grabbed two for 31. Combined, David and backup Jarrin Alley went 18-of-20 for 285 yards while the ground game added 191 yards.

"It's good to finally get those connections to where we need to be in games," David said. "It's way easier to play with those guys when you have that."

Defense rises up

Just how flummoxed was Terre Haute North to start the game? In the first seven minutes, the Patriots had 44 yards in penalties, five yards of offense and four punts.

Terre Haute QB Bryson Carpenter ended up 11 of 27 for 88 yards as the Panthers' secondary made life miserable for the senior. South, which struggled to slow the Martinsville RPO game last week, posted a shutout until 11 minutes were left.

"I think we got their attention this week," Johnson said. "So we did have some urgency behind it. (Carpenter) can throw it around. He's got really good receivers. Their running back is good. I was as worried about these guys as I was anyone that we've played so far."

THN put together a drive on its fifth possession, going to a Wildcat with running back Damon Sturm (19 carries, 101 yards). It was simple and effective, moving the ball to the South 4 early in the second quarter. But a holding call brought Carpenter back on the field and a pass breakup by Rheam preserved the shutout.

"We didn't get one rep in Wildcat," Johnson said. "We hadn't seen it, so we had to adjust on the fly."

Then the South offense turned around and drove 91 yards for a touchdown and the next possession. The Patriots were right back in their hole, starting at their own 13, punting, and watching South's offense get back to work.

"Everyone was playing as hard as they could and we came out with what we wanted," said Smith.

"It was amazing," continued Smith, a usual linebacker who had his hand on the ground as a rush end. "Drew (Crum-Hieftje) had a great game. Adrian Rheam had a great game. Griffin Gillard. Everyone was playing as hard as they could and we came out with what we wanted."

THN ended up with fewer than 200 yards, with limited snaps in the second half.

Looking ahead

It was just the kind of turnaround South needed heading into next week's rivalry game at Bloomington North.

"We had a really rough practice week before Martinsville," Smith said. "Coach knew that and he was hoping we could turn it around in the game and you can't do that.

"So we turned it around this week and it was probably the best week of practice we've ever had. We came out with a huge win. I'm really proud of our team and our coaches."

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.

BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 55, TERRE HAUTE NORTH 7

Terre Haute North (1-2, 0-1 CI) 0 | 0 | 0 | 7 — 7

Bloomington South (2-1, 1-0) 21 | 21 | 7 | 6 — 55

FIRST QUARTER

BS: Ben Godar 10 blocked punt return (Bryce Taylor kick), 11:08. BS, 7-0.

BS: Lucas Waldon 19 run (Taylor kick), 8:27. BS, 14-0.

BS: Gavin Adams 3 run (Taylor kick), 5:39. BS, 21-0.

SECOND QUARTER

BS: Ben Morrison 1 run (Taylor kick), 7:58. BS, 28-0.

BS: Waldon 15 pass from David (Taylor kick), 5:06. BS, 35-0.

BS: Tysen Smith 12 pass from David (Taylor kick), :49. BS, 42-0.

THIRD QUARTER

BS: Morrison 4 run (kick failed), 5:06. BS, 49-0.

FOURTH QUARTER

THN: Conner Bray 10 pass from Bryson Carpenter (Jack Butwin kick), 11:00. BS, 49-7.

BS: Jarrin Alley 2 run (Taylor kick), 4:32. BS, 55-7.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Terre Haute North (25-105): Damon Strum 19-101, Jaden Wayt 1-7, Bryson Carpenter 3-1, Donovan Wright 2-(4).

Bloomington South (28-191): Ben Morrison 14-92, Gavin Adams 9-74, Lucas Waldon 2-18, Drew Crum-Hieftje 1-5, Jarrin Alley 1-3, Tyler Peterson 1-(-5).

PASSING

Terre Haute North (11-27-0-88): Carpenter 11-27-0-88.

Bloomington South (18-20-0-285): Zach David 15-16-0-262, Alley 3-4-0-23.

RECEIVING

Terre Haute North: Will Blundell 4-29, Sturm 4-25, Conner Bray 3-34.

Bloomington South: Waldon 5-68, D'Andre Black 4-89, Tysen Smith 4-40, Sawyer Bailey 2-31, Adams 1-20, Crum-Hieftje 1-12.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Alices win Play of the Night

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vincennes Lincoln Alices bring home Play of the Night honors for week three of the high school football season. Xander Hunt’s 76 yard touchdown run helped Vincennes Lincoln knock off #1 Evansville Mater Dei. Lincoln edged Riverton Parke by one vote in our poll. Thanks to everyone for voting and […]
VINCENNES, IN
HoosiersNow

Indiana Athletics Announces Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Indiana athletics welcomed six new members to its Hall of Fame on Tuesday, including the voice of men's basketball and football Don Fischer, men's basketball player D.J. White, volleyball's Ashley Benson, Jenn Cristy of women's swimming, women's tennis coach Lin Loring and women's track and field athlete Tina Parrott.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WCIA

Illini coordinators with same reaction to key plays in loss at Indiana: “Wish we could have had that one back”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The plays were different but the reactions from Illinois offensive and defensive coordinators Barry Lunney Jr. and Ryan Walters, respectively, were the same on Monday: “Wish we could have had that one back.” The two coaches were in unison about two separate big moments in the Illini’s 23-20 loss at Indiana Friday […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Terre Haute, IN
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Terre Haute, IN
Football
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
FOX59

Weekend storms on the way in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – After a sunny wrap to the work week, weekend thunderstorms are on the way for Saturday and Sunday. Thursday at a glance Weekend rain and storm chances We still have dry time with plenty of sunshine in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. However, this weekend will kick off a daily chance […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Johnson
geneseorepublic.com

'When it's time, it's time:' Ron Capps finally wins US Nationals

BROWNSBURG — A thousand feet separated Ron Capps from his racing white whale. He had picked up 70 wins over a career spanning two decades, but none, despite several close calls, came at the US Nationals. Monday, he found himself in the finals for the second straight year. This time he needed to overcome Robert Hight to get the monkey off his back.
BROWNSBURG, IN
WTHI

One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conference Indiana#Patriots#American Football#Bloomington South
Indiana Daily Student

Raising Cane’s to open Bloomington location Wednesday

The nation’s fastest growing chicken finger restaurant, Raising Cane’s, will open a Bloomington location Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 422 E. Kirkwood Ave. This Bloomington location will have an outside pickup window and bike racks, making it friendly and encouraging to IU’s bikers. “We can’t wait to be...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
953wiki.com

Sellersburg Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash on I-65

Scott County, Ind. - September 7, 2022: A 41-year-old woman from Sellersburg, Indiana, was killed when the car she was driving overturned after colliding with the rear of a northbound semi-truck in northern Scott County. Around 1:15 Wednesday morning, the Scott County Sheriff's Department requested assistance with a two-vehicle crash...
SELLERSBURG, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wbiw.com

Bloomington man sentenced to prison after causing an accident on State Road 37 causing serious injuries

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was sentenced to prison after causing an accident on State Road 37 on July 11, 2020, that left two men seriously injured. William Cinamon, 33, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a negotiated plea deal. Special Judge William Sleva sentenced Cinamon to five years to the Department of Correction on each count. The sentences will run consecutively. Judge Sleva also suspended one year in each count.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy