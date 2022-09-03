How special teams sparked Bloomington South to victory in its Conference Indiana opener

Ben Godar got the party started.

Terre Haute North set up for a punt on the first series of the game from its own 20-yard-line. Godar, a sophomore, curled untouched off the left side and easily blocked the punt. The ball hopped right into his mitts and he sauntered into the end zone just 52 seconds into the game.

The Bloomington South boa constrictor just kept squeezing tighter as two more short fields led to two more scores in less than seven minutes and the Panthers were well on their way to a shocking 55-7 romp to open Conference Indiana play on Friday at home.

"I freaked out," South defensive end/tight end Tysen Smith said. "I love Ben Godar. He's such a great player. He's so young and so excited for next year with him. That blocked punt just completely changed the game. We kind of won it right there."

The blocked punt just seemed to deflate the Patriots.

"Our offense and defense played really well," South coach Gabe Johnson said. "But probably the part no one will talk about, our special teams played good. We played on a short field the whole first half.

"The biggest difference in the game, regardless of what our offense and defense did was that we played on a short field and they had to play on a long field. It was everything. It got us started in the right direction."

THN (1-2, 0-1) kept digging the hole. Next possession it punted from its own 39 and gave South 15 yards on unsportsmanlike conduct. Then the Patriots punted from their own 16 after the kickoff was dropped. The result was scoring drives of 41 and 31 yards that made it 21-0 with 5:39 left in the first quarter.

It was 42-0 by halftime with South (2-1, 1-0) ringing up 353 yards of offense to set the running clock in motion the rest of the way.

"We expected this game to be super close," South quarterback Zach David said. "We were expecting a tough game, just like last week at Martinsville and we came out with that blocked punt and everything just changed.

"The momentum was in our hands. Our crowd was going crazy and we just took it from there and kept going."

Zapped by Zach

David's emotions were a lot different all week, following a lackluster performance in a loss at Martinsville. If he wanted to remain South's starting quarterback, he had to regain his focus.

"He didn't play well last week," Johnson said matter-of-factly. "So we challenged him. He's got to practice well. And Zach doesn't not practice well, but all the things he had to do to be good tonight he did.

"We had to get the ball out of his hands quick. We had to make sure we were on the same page with the receivers. All the things that we weren't two weeks ago, we had to be tonight. We had to find it."

He did and it was laser-like with 15-of-16 passing for 262 yards and two touchdowns. Whatever quarterback rating that converts to, it's off the charts.

"I think last year's week's practice was kind of ... after Week 1, we got a little cocky," David said. "We were going through the motions. It wasn't a good week of practice and we went out Friday and it showed.

"This week, our coaches were stressing that practice was key in that we needed to win Monday through Thursday so we can win on Friday. We did that and it showed."

David worked behind a line that gave him time despite losing starting right guard Diego Avilia, then his backup to injuries in the last week, forcing senior Trent Johnson to step up.

David hit six receivers, led by Lucas Waldon with five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown (he ran for another off the jet sweep). D'Andre Black had four catches for 89 yards, Tysen Smith added four for 40 and a TD and Sawyer Bailey grabbed two for 31. Combined, David and backup Jarrin Alley went 18-of-20 for 285 yards while the ground game added 191 yards.

"It's good to finally get those connections to where we need to be in games," David said. "It's way easier to play with those guys when you have that."

Defense rises up

Just how flummoxed was Terre Haute North to start the game? In the first seven minutes, the Patriots had 44 yards in penalties, five yards of offense and four punts.

Terre Haute QB Bryson Carpenter ended up 11 of 27 for 88 yards as the Panthers' secondary made life miserable for the senior. South, which struggled to slow the Martinsville RPO game last week, posted a shutout until 11 minutes were left.

"I think we got their attention this week," Johnson said. "So we did have some urgency behind it. (Carpenter) can throw it around. He's got really good receivers. Their running back is good. I was as worried about these guys as I was anyone that we've played so far."

THN put together a drive on its fifth possession, going to a Wildcat with running back Damon Sturm (19 carries, 101 yards). It was simple and effective, moving the ball to the South 4 early in the second quarter. But a holding call brought Carpenter back on the field and a pass breakup by Rheam preserved the shutout.

"We didn't get one rep in Wildcat," Johnson said. "We hadn't seen it, so we had to adjust on the fly."

Then the South offense turned around and drove 91 yards for a touchdown and the next possession. The Patriots were right back in their hole, starting at their own 13, punting, and watching South's offense get back to work.

"Everyone was playing as hard as they could and we came out with what we wanted," said Smith.

"It was amazing," continued Smith, a usual linebacker who had his hand on the ground as a rush end. "Drew (Crum-Hieftje) had a great game. Adrian Rheam had a great game. Griffin Gillard. Everyone was playing as hard as they could and we came out with what we wanted."

THN ended up with fewer than 200 yards, with limited snaps in the second half.

Looking ahead

It was just the kind of turnaround South needed heading into next week's rivalry game at Bloomington North.

"We had a really rough practice week before Martinsville," Smith said. "Coach knew that and he was hoping we could turn it around in the game and you can't do that.

"So we turned it around this week and it was probably the best week of practice we've ever had. We came out with a huge win. I'm really proud of our team and our coaches."

BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 55, TERRE HAUTE NORTH 7

Terre Haute North (1-2, 0-1 CI) 0 | 0 | 0 | 7 — 7

Bloomington South (2-1, 1-0) 21 | 21 | 7 | 6 — 55

FIRST QUARTER

BS: Ben Godar 10 blocked punt return (Bryce Taylor kick), 11:08. BS, 7-0.

BS: Lucas Waldon 19 run (Taylor kick), 8:27. BS, 14-0.

BS: Gavin Adams 3 run (Taylor kick), 5:39. BS, 21-0.

SECOND QUARTER

BS: Ben Morrison 1 run (Taylor kick), 7:58. BS, 28-0.

BS: Waldon 15 pass from David (Taylor kick), 5:06. BS, 35-0.

BS: Tysen Smith 12 pass from David (Taylor kick), :49. BS, 42-0.

THIRD QUARTER

BS: Morrison 4 run (kick failed), 5:06. BS, 49-0.

FOURTH QUARTER

THN: Conner Bray 10 pass from Bryson Carpenter (Jack Butwin kick), 11:00. BS, 49-7.

BS: Jarrin Alley 2 run (Taylor kick), 4:32. BS, 55-7.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Terre Haute North (25-105): Damon Strum 19-101, Jaden Wayt 1-7, Bryson Carpenter 3-1, Donovan Wright 2-(4).

Bloomington South (28-191): Ben Morrison 14-92, Gavin Adams 9-74, Lucas Waldon 2-18, Drew Crum-Hieftje 1-5, Jarrin Alley 1-3, Tyler Peterson 1-(-5).

PASSING

Terre Haute North (11-27-0-88): Carpenter 11-27-0-88.

Bloomington South (18-20-0-285): Zach David 15-16-0-262, Alley 3-4-0-23.

RECEIVING

Terre Haute North: Will Blundell 4-29, Sturm 4-25, Conner Bray 3-34.

Bloomington South: Waldon 5-68, D'Andre Black 4-89, Tysen Smith 4-40, Sawyer Bailey 2-31, Adams 1-20, Crum-Hieftje 1-12.