ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

Junk yard in East Brunswick targeted for new development

By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XR1rZ_0hgibGOh00

EAST BRUNSWICK – A warehouse with office space has been proposed at the site of a former auto junkyard.

Harts XNJ, of Jersey City, is seeking preliminary and final site plan approval to build an approximately 146,000-square-foot warehouse with accessory parking and loading spaces at 15 Harts Lane, according to the application.

The plan calls for the former Giancola Auto Salvage and Auto Sales building to be demolished.

The 10.7-acre site is located in an industrial manufacturing zone.

Harts XNJ, the property owner, is also seeking variance approval for shade trees, where 19 are required and 12 are proposed; minimum loading zone dimensions, where 15-by-60 feet is required and some 13.5-by-60 are proposed; and for parking island, where one parking island is required for each 30 parking spaces and none are proposed, according to the application.

According to a March letter from GZA GeoEnvironmental sent to the township and Middlesex County, GZA is investigating environmental conditions at the site. In accordance with requirements of the Notification and Public Outreach rules established by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Administrative Requirements for the Remediation of Contaminated Sites, a public notification sign has been posted and will be maintained until such time as the required remediation is completed and the final remediation document is filed with the NJDEP, the letter says.

Local:Chick-fil-A may be coming to East Brunswick

A public hearing on the application is scheduled to be held at the 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 planning board meeting at the Municipal Complex, 1 Jean Walling Civic Center.

Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com

Susan Loyer covers Middlesex County and more for MyCentralJersey.com. To get unlimited access to her work, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Senior Living Development Approved

HOWELL – Despite opposition from neighbors of the proposed project, the Planning Board voted unanimously to approve the application of Woodmont Senior Living to build a 130-unit luxury residential building at the corner of Route 9 and West Farms Road. The complex, to be called Aspire Luxury Senior Living...
HOWELL, NJ
ucnj.org

Shred and Recycle Your Personal Documents in September, Free of Charge

Free, secure paper shredding events to be held in Cranford and Westfield. Union County residents can bring their personal documents and sensitive papers to the next free paper shredding event sponsored by the Union County Board of County Commissioners. The documents are shredded onsite, and the shredded paper is recycled.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
State
New Jersey State
East Brunswick, NJ
Government
City
East Brunswick, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Business
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast

A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
94.5 PST

Checkers Fast Food Restaurant Approved for Hamilton, NJ

It's happening. Checkers fast food restaurant is coming to Hamilton Township, according to TAPinto Hamilton Robbinsville. Remember I told you recently that the plans needed to be approved by the Hamilton Township Zoning Board...well, they just were. Good news for fans of Checkers. This will be the first Checkers fast...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Ne Brunswick Town#Junk#Planning Board#Business Industry#Linus Business#Giancola Auto Salvage#Gza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
94.5 PST

Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ

Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hoboken Warns Residents of the Spotted Lanternfly

Hoboken is warning residents, not only from their city, but from municipalities around Hudson County, to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly, as the insect has been scene countywide. While this invasive species might be colorful, they can harm local plant life, cause fungal growth, and attract wasps...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Hate on wheels in Edison | Opinion

Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. This week, our No. 1 story shoved its way to the top of our most-read...
EDISON, NJ
Courier News

Courier News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy