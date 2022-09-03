Junk yard in East Brunswick targeted for new development

EAST BRUNSWICK – A warehouse with office space has been proposed at the site of a former auto junkyard.

Harts XNJ, of Jersey City, is seeking preliminary and final site plan approval to build an approximately 146,000-square-foot warehouse with accessory parking and loading spaces at 15 Harts Lane, according to the application.

The plan calls for the former Giancola Auto Salvage and Auto Sales building to be demolished.

The 10.7-acre site is located in an industrial manufacturing zone.

Harts XNJ, the property owner, is also seeking variance approval for shade trees, where 19 are required and 12 are proposed; minimum loading zone dimensions, where 15-by-60 feet is required and some 13.5-by-60 are proposed; and for parking island, where one parking island is required for each 30 parking spaces and none are proposed, according to the application.

According to a March letter from GZA GeoEnvironmental sent to the township and Middlesex County, GZA is investigating environmental conditions at the site. In accordance with requirements of the Notification and Public Outreach rules established by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Administrative Requirements for the Remediation of Contaminated Sites, a public notification sign has been posted and will be maintained until such time as the required remediation is completed and the final remediation document is filed with the NJDEP, the letter says.

A public hearing on the application is scheduled to be held at the 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 planning board meeting at the Municipal Complex, 1 Jean Walling Civic Center.

