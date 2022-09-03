ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brayden Shrake runs wild in Martinsville's Mid-State Conference opener with Greenwood

The Reporter-Times
 4 days ago
GREENWOOD, Ind — Three games, 83 points scored, 1,040yards gained, no turnovers.

That's the impressive start Martinsville's had to its 2022 campaign. After a dominant performance against Mid-State Conference rival Greenwood, controlling the game throughout its course, the Artesians can add another statistic to the category.

Three wins.

The last time Martinsville got off to a 3-0 start was in 2018, a season that saw the team finish 8-3. None of the current players were in high school yet. The 28-14 victory over the Woodmen Friday marks only the third time the team's notched a three-win start in the last decade.

"That's been our thing, if we take care of the ball and take what's given we've been pretty good on offense," Martinsville coach Brian Dugger said. "Tyler's (Adkins) doing a great job of that, he's taking what's given a lot...I was really happy with the overall performance and taking care of the ball is key."

Insider:'Underdogs' reign supreme as area teams pile up wins in week 2

Brayden Shrake brings the hammer

If there was a knock on the Artesians' offense through the first two games, it was its struggles in the running department. Last week Bloomington South held Martinsville to just 64 team rushing yards. Star running back Brayden Shrake had only 36 yards on 16 carries.

Against the Woodmen, that all changed.

IHSAA football:Adkins' heroics lift Martinsville past rival, 5A No. 10 Bloomington South

It all started on the game's first drive. Martinsville with possession, the Artesians fed Shrake early and found plenty of success as the junior broke off several carries for big yardage. The team capped the possession off with a goal-line score by Shrake. It took all but four minutes.

The junior finished the game with two touchdowns on the ground, including a 30-yard dagger late in the fourth quarter, adding 182 rushing yards. It's the second time Shrake has eclipsed 100 yards this season.

"I thought the offensive line was great all night," Shrake said. "I had a rough third quarter, wasn't reading my holes correctly, but I bounced back, and that second touchdown felt amazing."

Dugger, who's been waiting for his offensive line to have a breakthrough in the ground game, was satisfied with the performance. In addition to the high output on the ground, Adkins threw for 224 yards and two passing touchdowns. Receiver Garret Skaggs was responsible for 133 of those yards, catching eight passes and a score. Luke Cheatham took his lone reception to the house with a 70-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

High school sports:12 way-too-early girls' basketball players to watch this winter

"We were more dialed in up front, I thought our O-line did a great job communicating tonight," Dugger said. "First two games we struggled, and I don't think it was because we were outmatched, I thought we just blew assignments. Tonight, they communicated, played five as one, and it showed."

The offense was not without flaws. There were multiple times the team had a chunk play called back due to a penalty or negated in the red zone. But ultimately, it was yet another sound performance for the Artesians.

Defense, defense, defense

Teams in the Mid-State Conference often dread the matchup with Greenwood. The Woodmen are physical, love to run the ball, kill the clock and keep other team's offenses off the field. It's the type of play style that can fatigue opposing defenses.

The Woodmen were able to catch the Martinsville defense napping a few teams with passes over the top as quarterback Brock Riddle completed 17 of 24 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception. But the overall effort by the Artesians' defense carried over from the team's last two matchups.

Martinsville shut down Greenwood's key component to its offense: The rushing attack. The Woodmen had 64 yards on the ground after averaging 246 in its first two weeks. Jackson Haessig and Alan Barnett, who each averaged over 100 yards, were held to 36 and 31 yards, respectively.

The Woodmen were only able to score late in the second, and late in the fourth when the game was already out of reach.

"I thought we did a great job of not getting down on ourselves when they'd go on a five, six-minute drive," Dugger said. "Just win one (series), and I thought we did a bunch of that tonight."

What it means

Grabbing its third consecutive win is certainly the way Martinville had hoped its season would start after making a promising run to the sectional championship game last fall.

Plus, the Artesians have a big one next week, hosting another Mid-State rival in Class 5A No. 5 Decatur Central (1-2), a team they haven't beat since 2018.

Getting the win against Greenwood, followed by a victory over rival Bloomington South, while generating 408 yards of offense and seeing yet another lively performance on defense is sure to give the team yet another confidence boost heading into the matchup with the Hawks.

"After the win over our rival last week in Bloomington South, that was a huge confidence booster," Shrake said. "Our whole motto this week was, 'Respect the process.' Greenwood's a good team, they can beat you on a bad day. But it was a good win, glad to be 3-0."

Looking ahead

Martinsville will host Decatur Central next Friday, Sept. 9, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.

Contact reporter Devin Voss at dvoss@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @DevinVoss23.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Indiana Business

Indy company growing co-warehousing model

An Indianapolis-based company is continuing to expand its co-warehousing services in central Indiana with an eye for more locations. RISE Commercial District’s model, similar to coworking spaces, allows small businesses to lease up to 3,000 square feet of warehousing, office or business storage space. The company, which has a goal of 25 locations by 2025, recently completed construction on its Noblesville location and last month received approval for a location in Avon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Stormy set-up continues

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana continues to be influenced by a stalled-out storm system keeping storms in the forecast again today. Skies remain mostly cloudy this afternoon with occasional showers and storms. Storm chances are around 50%. Areas that stay mainly dry top out in the low 80s with highs...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Reporter-Times

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Martinsville, IN from Reporter-Times.

