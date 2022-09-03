ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, MA

Former Falmouth Town Manager Julian Suso: Here's the final chapter with the Select Board

By Asad Jung, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago

FALMOUTH — Former Town Manager Julian Suso will be given a payment of $235,000 as part of his separation agreement with the town , according to an agreement finalized on Aug. 22.

As part of that deal, the Select Board has rescinded its firing of Suso and allowed him to formally resign . The board has also agreed to "rescind" its harsh performance review of Suso and make the document confidential.

Suso was suspended with pay on May 12. Under the terms of the agreement, his date of resignation was Aug. 26.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYwFP_0hgibEdF00

The Select Board and Finance Committee met in 10 executive sessions and voted unanimously to pay Suso the lump sum, said Robert Troy, the town's special counsel.

More: Falmouth select board votes to oust town manager Julian Suso

Now that a settlement has been reached, the town can continue its search for a new town manager, Troy said. "Everybody starts at a very good baseline and has left this matter behind them,"  he said.

John Clifford, Suso’s attorney, said “Mr. Suso and his family are looking forward to moving on and enjoying his retirement.”

Suso was hired as town manager in Falmouth in 2011. His contract was extended in 2021 and was scheduled to expire in 2024.

More: Falmouth Town Planner Thomas Bott departs with acrimony after 3½ years

On April 25, the Select Board presented a performance report about Suso in which members said the public had a lack of trust in him and that he did not take leadership roles on projects.Suso, in turn, accused the Select Board of corruption, stating that members' negative perception of him was based on some of Suso’s decisions, such as not hiring the Select Board’s preferred choice for town counsel.

The Select Board voted to initiate Suso’s termination on May 12, and Suso responded by enlisting his lawyer and requesting a public hearing. Hearings were held on June 21 and June 27, the second hearing being the one where the Select Board voted to fire Suso.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Former Falmouth Town Manager Julian Suso: Here's the final chapter with the Select Board

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecod.com

Governor Baker Announces Climate Funding For Several Cape Towns

MASHPEE – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced $32.8 million in grant funding to cities and towns across the state. The money comes from the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) Program, including several towns in the Cape and Islands. Launched as part of Baker’s...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Ferries diverted from Oak Bluffs

On Tuesday the Steamship Authority diverted multiple ferries from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven due to weather conditions. In an email to The Times, SSA general manager Robert Davis said issues with the Nantucket initiated the diversions. “With the winds out of the east and the tides/swells the decision was...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
theweektoday.com

Election results: Straus and Swift to face off in fall

Winners have been called for the 2022 Massachusetts primary elections, and voters will have the choice between Democratic incumbent Rep. William Straus and Republican Jeffrey Swift for 10th Bristol Representative in the fall. On the Democratic ballot, Straus won the nomination for 10th Bristol Representative with 4,427 votes, beating out...
ROCHESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Vault issue delays opening of polls in Cape Cod town

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Voters in Barnstable are advised that the opening of the polls has been delayed on Tuesday, due to mechanical issues with the town clerk’s vault. The Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Elections Division was notified by the Barnstable town clerk that the clerk’s vault, which is used to store ballots, was unable to be opened. As a result, the clerk has been unable to access ballots to send to polling places.
BARNSTABLE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Falmouth, MA
Government
City
Newton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Falmouth, MA
NECN

Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Two-vehicle crash injures at least 1, closes Route 6A in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle collision injured at least one person and closed Route 6A in West Barnstable shortly before 5 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) east of Route 132. Route 6A was closed between Route 130 and the courthouse complex. Further details were not immediately available.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Several ambulances called to a crash reportedly involving a school van on Route 6 in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – Emergency officials are responding to crash reportedly involving a school van in West Barnstable. The crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound before Exit 65 (Route 149). A Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was declared to bring several ambulances to the scene. One lane of traffic was reported blocked eastbound. No serious injuries were reported. One lane of traffic was reported blocked approaching the scene. A heavy duty wrecker was pulling what appeared to be a Dodge Caravan from the woods on the side of the highway. A Red Honda CR-V was on the side of the road with heavy damage to its rear-end. Mass State Police were on scene investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
BARNSTABLE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Troy
ABC6.com

Car submerges in river in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A car was found fully submerged in a river in Taunton on Tuesday night. Taunton firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to the West Water Street boat ramp. Everyone was confirmed to be out of the car, according to fire officials.
TAUNTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

Offshore Wind Ramps Up Hiring, Workers Taught Safety

BUZZARDS BAY (AP) – At Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay, people who will build the nation’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm are learning the skills to stay safe while working around turbines at sea. Some mariners and construction workers can do the tasks fairly easily. For others, it’s totally new. Offshore wind developers are […] The post Offshore Wind Ramps Up Hiring, Workers Taught Safety appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Select Board#Finance Committee#Falmouth Select Board
Flying Magazine

Falmouth Airpark Shows Off Cape Cod’s Charm

The community building at Falmouth Airpark, which is called the 'shack' by the community’s residents. [Courtesy: Sherry Grobstein]. If one word had to be chosen to describe Cape Cod, charming would be a forerunner amongst the submissions. This entirely too accurate adjective permeates the entirety of the seaside area, with Falmouth Airpark (5B6) not being immune from Cape Cod charm.
FALMOUTH, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

In DA, sheriff races, reformers seek change from inside

DISTRICT ATTORNEYS and sheriffs are traditional “law and order” positions, inhabited by officials often viewed as tough on crime. These jobs are elected, but incumbents, particularly DAs, have often sailed easily to reelection – and sometimes chosen their successors – with little public attention. That has changed in recent years, as a growing number of liberal-leaning reformers have run for these positions, and progressive groups have begun organizing around them, as a way of changing the criminal justice system from the inside. That is evident in the current election cycle, where several reformer candidates are running, generating growing public interest.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
capecod.com

Pickup vs pole closes Route 134 in Dennis

DENNIS – A pickup collided with a utility pole in on Route 134 near the Wixon Middle School in Dennis around 3:40 PM Sunday. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The pole was snapped and Dennis Police, who are investigating the crash, reported Route 134 would be closed in that area until Eversource could replace the pole.
DENNIS, MA
Turnto10.com

Fight at Cumberland Farms in Rehoboth leads to arrest

A Wareham man has been arrested after a fight at a Cumberland Farms in Rehoboth on Saturday. Police responded to the Cumberland Farms located on Route 44 after reports of a fight between two male parties involving a knife. Police discovered 20-year old Scott Bianchi on the scene with a...
WAREHAM, MA
WCVB

Body of missing boater found in harbor on Cape Cod, officials say

HARWICH, Mass. — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near his boat in Harwich, Massachusetts. Harwich police and fire officials said the man was reported missing by family and friends at about 3:50 a.m. Saturday. The man had last been seen Friday night as he headed to his boat, which was docked in Saquatucket Harbor, to prepare for a fishing trip with family and friends planned for Saturday morning.
HARWICH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials: Multiple agencies assist in finding body of missing Massachusetts boater

A missing Massachusetts boater has been found dead. According to the Harwich Fire Department, the Harwich Police Department requested the HFD to respond to Saquatucket Harbor at 3:50 a.m. this morning to assist with searching for a missing boater. The boater, who was planning on fishing with family this morning, was last seen last night as he headed to the boat to prepare for the trip.
HARWICH, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy