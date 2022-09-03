Public records: Ross County property transfers
Ross County property transfers for Aug. 22 to 27
First name indicates the seller of the property; second name represents the buyer
Buckskin Township
- 1355 Morton Road; Black, Thomas A; Knisley, Larry E. and Janette; 8/24/2022; $117,500
Chillicothe
- 630 Beechwood St.; Hodges, Penny L Dylan; Amyx, Seth R. and Megan E.; 8/25/2022; $320,000
- 504 Johnson Road 561/130; Lawson, James E and Patricia (Trustees); Storms, April Nicole; 8/25/2022; $165,000
- 548 Laurel St.; Knisley, Larry E and Janette; Wells, Jeremy, and Kelli; 8/22/2022; $159,000
- 291 Elm St.; Myers, Nina G (Trustee); Beaty, Dawn; 8/24/2022; $123,000
- 265 Knoles Ave.; Curtis, Brandon, and Victoria; Gibson, Cinque A; 8/22/2022; $107,500
- 87 S. Rose St.; Mar-Del Enterprises Inc; Walker, Juanita; 8/22/2022; $70,000
- No address listed - E. Fifth St.; Mar-Del Enterprises Inc; Walker, Juanita; 8/22/2022; $70,000
- 115 E 7th St.; Jacobs, Eric L.; J and E Development, LLC; 8/25/2022; $50,000
- 1010 Akron St.; Michael Miller, Inc; Finley, Randall D.; 8/25/2022; $40,000
- 149 Applewood Drive; Hess Developments, Inc; Dunn, Joshua A and Brandi L; 8/25/2022; $32,500
- 58 Delaware Drive; Bryce A Jackson; Clifton, Christyn J/Jerry R Hunt; 8/23/2022; $1,000
Colerain Township
- 734 Yaple Road; Hart, Terry L and Sharon L; McDaniel, Tiffany and Jennifer McDaniel; 8/24/2022; $240,000
Concord Township
- 10832 State Route 28; Cardwell, Thelma Jean; Leon, Justin Michael, and Misty M; 8/22/2022; $220,000
Green Township
- 581 Buckeye Trail; Olatunde, Sunday and Igbagboyemi; Larson, Mariya and Richard J; 8/24/2022; $540,500
- 2039 Dearth Road; Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO; Cunningham, Andrew H. and Katrina S.; 8/24/2022; $328,000
Huntington Township
- 1281 Baptist Hill Road; Beverly, Anita; Chillicothe Investors, LLC; 8/22/2022; $80,100
Jefferson Township
- 5632 Higby Road; Murphy, Jason M and Cee, Jillian; Guy, Zachary, and Haley; 8/22/2022; $500,000
Paint Township
- No address listed; No seller listed; Gibson William Patrick Jr and Burdine, Natalie; 8/24/2022; $314,000
Paxton Township
- 2730 State Route 41 S.; Bright Star Realty and Auctions LLC; Pfeifer, Bryan D and Jessica R; 8/24/2022; $100,000
- 583 Ewing Road; Riegel, John A. and Amy; Sorensen Realty, LLC; 8/25/2022; $70,000
Scioto Township
- No address listed - U.S. Route 23; Letsche, Ralph; Embracing Autism, Inc; 8/25/2022; $575,000
- 56 Maple Lane; Letsche, Ralph; Embracing Autism, Inc; 8/25/2022; $575,000
- No address listed - Center Road; Letsche, Ralph; Embracing Autism, Inc; 8/25/2022; $575,000
- No address listed - Lakeview Road; Letsche, Ralph; Embracing Autism, Inc; 8/25/2022; $575,000
- 2574 Massieville Road; Gallaugher, Mellissa R; Woodfork Jr., Marvin; 8/23/2022; $42,000
Springfield Township
- 5 True Hollow Road; Davis, Timothy A and Diashya T; Williams, Lisa, and Kenneth; 8/22/2022; $182,500
- 1497 Ginger Hill Road; Leach, Stephen E; Fisher, Andrew; 8/25/2022; $50,000
Twin Township
- 1620 Mingo Road; Johnson, Tony J; Arledge, Payge B and Johnson, Levi D; 8/22/2022; $97,200
Union Township
- 639 Golfview Drive; Fields, Robert E and Lisa G; Patel, Swatiben; 8/24/2022; $325,000
- 17 Ash Road; Ben, David W and Sherri G; Hitchens, Michael, and Chelsey; 8/23/2022; $196,400
