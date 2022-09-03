ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Public records: Ross County property transfers

By Heather Sevigny, Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 4 days ago

Ross County property transfers for Aug. 22 to 27

First name indicates the seller of the property; second name represents the buyer

Buckskin Township

  • 1355 Morton Road; Black, Thomas A; Knisley, Larry E. and Janette; 8/24/2022; $117,500

Chillicothe

  • 630 Beechwood St.; Hodges, Penny L Dylan; Amyx, Seth R. and Megan E.; 8/25/2022; $320,000
  • 504 Johnson Road 561/130; Lawson, James E and Patricia (Trustees); Storms, April Nicole; 8/25/2022; $165,000
  • 548 Laurel St.; Knisley, Larry E and Janette; Wells, Jeremy, and Kelli; 8/22/2022; $159,000
  • 291 Elm St.; Myers, Nina G (Trustee); Beaty, Dawn; 8/24/2022; $123,000
  • 265 Knoles Ave.; Curtis, Brandon, and Victoria; Gibson, Cinque A; 8/22/2022; $107,500
  • 87 S. Rose St.; Mar-Del Enterprises Inc; Walker, Juanita; 8/22/2022; $70,000
  • No address listed - E. Fifth St.; Mar-Del Enterprises Inc; Walker, Juanita; 8/22/2022; $70,000
  • 115 E 7th St.; Jacobs, Eric L.; J and E Development, LLC; 8/25/2022; $50,000
  • 1010 Akron St.; Michael Miller, Inc; Finley, Randall D.; 8/25/2022; $40,000
  • 149 Applewood Drive; Hess Developments, Inc; Dunn, Joshua A and Brandi L; 8/25/2022; $32,500
  • 58 Delaware Drive; Bryce A Jackson; Clifton, Christyn J/Jerry R Hunt; 8/23/2022; $1,000

Colerain Township

  • 734 Yaple Road; Hart, Terry L and Sharon L; McDaniel, Tiffany and Jennifer McDaniel; 8/24/2022; $240,000

Concord Township

  • 10832 State Route 28; Cardwell, Thelma Jean; Leon, Justin Michael, and Misty M; 8/22/2022; $220,000

Green Township

  • 581 Buckeye Trail; Olatunde, Sunday and Igbagboyemi; Larson, Mariya and Richard J; 8/24/2022; $540,500
  • 2039 Dearth Road; Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO; Cunningham, Andrew H. and Katrina S.; 8/24/2022; $328,000

Huntington Township

  • 1281 Baptist Hill Road; Beverly, Anita; Chillicothe Investors, LLC; 8/22/2022; $80,100

Jefferson Township

  • 5632 Higby Road; Murphy, Jason M and Cee, Jillian; Guy, Zachary, and Haley; 8/22/2022; $500,000

Paint Township

  • No address listed; No seller listed; Gibson William Patrick Jr and Burdine, Natalie; 8/24/2022; $314,000

Paxton Township

  • 2730 State Route 41 S.; Bright Star Realty and Auctions LLC; Pfeifer, Bryan D and Jessica R; 8/24/2022; $100,000
  • 583 Ewing Road; Riegel, John A. and Amy; Sorensen Realty, LLC; 8/25/2022; $70,000

Scioto Township

  • No address listed - U.S. Route 23; Letsche, Ralph; Embracing Autism, Inc; 8/25/2022; $575,000
  • 56 Maple Lane; Letsche, Ralph; Embracing Autism, Inc; 8/25/2022; $575,000
  • No address listed - Center Road; Letsche, Ralph; Embracing Autism, Inc; 8/25/2022; $575,000
  • No address listed - Lakeview Road; Letsche, Ralph; Embracing Autism, Inc; 8/25/2022; $575,000
  • 2574 Massieville Road; Gallaugher, Mellissa R; Woodfork Jr., Marvin; 8/23/2022; $42,000

Springfield Township

  • 5 True Hollow Road; Davis, Timothy A and Diashya T; Williams, Lisa, and Kenneth; 8/22/2022; $182,500
  • 1497 Ginger Hill Road; Leach, Stephen E; Fisher, Andrew; 8/25/2022; $50,000

Twin Township

  • 1620 Mingo Road; Johnson, Tony J; Arledge, Payge B and Johnson, Levi D; 8/22/2022; $97,200

Union Township

  • 639 Golfview Drive; Fields, Robert E and Lisa G; Patel, Swatiben; 8/24/2022; $325,000
  • 17 Ash Road; Ben, David W and Sherri G; Hitchens, Michael, and Chelsey; 8/23/2022; $196,400

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Public records: Ross County property transfers

Comments / 0

Related
Times Gazette

Remix Market opens in Greenfield

Greenfield, along with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, on Friday welcomed a new kind of second chance market to the village of Greenfield. Remix Market, according to proprietor Tricia Baker, is an offshoot of Junkluggers of Columbus, and what it does is work to make sure things that still have some good life left in them don’t get sent to the landfill.
GREENFIELD, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local business closes doors after 72 years

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local real estate firm announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Kear Realty, Inc. of Chillicothe says its office will close on September 30 after 72 years in business. The company said in an online statement, “We have...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Ohio Government
County
Ross County, OH
City
Ross, OH
City
Delaware, OH
Ross County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Business
City
Springfield, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
WHIZ

Two Indicted in Perry Co. Investigation

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced the indictments of two people who were part of an investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Unit. 18-year-old Lily Iser of Junction City faces charges of breaking and entering, theft, attempted burglary and burglary. 58-year-old James Kohler of Lancaster was charged with breaking...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman killed in Fairfield County crash

WALNUT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old woman died on Wednesday after a crash on State Route 204 in Fairfield County. Marilyn Klose, 63, was driving north on Lake Road when she failed to yield to John Reedy, 61, at a stop sign on State Route 204, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Klose’s […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Vehicle fire shuts down route 23 in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters are battling a vehicle fire along route 23 in Pickaway County. According to initial reports, a sedan was on fire in the median just north of South Bloomfield. Crews on the scene said the southbound lanes of the highway were currently closed due to...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Public Records#Business Industry#Linus Business#Laurel St#Elm St#E Fifth St#Akron St#Applewood Drive#Hess Developments#Delaware Drive#Sharon L
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Investigators looking into suspicious death of newborn in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Detectives have launched an investigation into the death of a 10-day-old baby. According to initial reports, deputies were sent to a residence on Beechwood Street in Frankfort Sunday regarding an “unresponsive newborn child.” EMS was also requested at the scene. The child, officials...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Flood Advisory remains in effect for Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Flood Advisory remains in effect for Pike County until 12:20 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the county, and an additional 1.5 inches is still possible. Some of the most affected areas include...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

5 transported to local hospitals after Hilltop crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five people were transported to local hospitals after a car crash in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday. Police responded to the scene around 6 p.m. on Tuesday after at least two cars collided at S. Powell Avenue and Fremont Street, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Two people were transported […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Broad Street intersection closed after multiple-vehicle crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — E. Broad Street between Maplewood Avenue and Robinwood Avenue was shut down on Wednesday due to a four-car crash. Four cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of E. Broad Street and Collingwood Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Whitehall Police. Authorities had advised drivers to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Times Gazette

Meth sales land woman in prison

A Hillsboro woman was sentenced to a total of 48 months in prison for two counts of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine to the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, during a hearing in Highland County Common Pleas Court. Sarah Workman, 22, was sentenced to 24 months for an amended count...
HILLSBORO, OH
10TV

5 injured in Hilltop crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people were injured in a crash in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of Fremont Street and Powell Avenue. Police said two people were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, two more were taken to Grant Medical...
NBC4 Columbus

FBI getting involved in missing Columbus woman’s case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The lead detective in a missing Columbus woman’s case shared an update Wednesday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation got involved to help find her. The 3 p.m. press conference at Columbus Division of Police Headquarters comes shortly after the one-year anniversary of Devin “Sacoya” Cooper’s disappearance, according to Detective Chuck […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search underway for person feared swept away by flood waters in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio— Rescue personnel in Pike County responded to the Camp Creek Township area shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a missing person. According to reports from dispatchers, an individual was reported missing from a residence in the 200 block of Skidmore Hollow Road and is feared to have been swept away by high water.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Loaded Handgun Found in Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – Chillicothe police were called to the scene of a handgun that was found under a bridge in Chillicothe’s most common park Yoctangee. According to the report, both Chillicothe police and Ross County deputies were called to the scene. When they arrived they made contact with a concerned citizen who had found a handgun in the area of Yoctangee Park Annex. The man who had called the police says he found a loaded Taurus G2C 9mm handgun on the ground under the US 35 bridge near the river. He told police he saw the handgun laying on the ground and unloaded it, so it would be safe.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Ironton Tribune

General Mills announces $100M investment in Jackson County

WELLSTON — General Mills, a leading global food company and one of southeastern Ohio’s largest employers, announced on Monday a new project in partnership with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, Ohio Department of Development, and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership that will expand their operations in Wellston, creating 30 new jobs.
WELLSTON, OH
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

1K+
Followers
898
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy