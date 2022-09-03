ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Over the Garden Fence: Men's breakfast celebrates rail history

By Mary Lee Minor
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BQBuV_0hgib9Ir00

The Toledo and Ohio Central train station will be receiving a special guest on Sept. 10, bright and early. Sadly he is not arriving by train. Sheldon Lustig is the president of the New York Central System Historical Society. He will be speaking about this group and its work.

The Bucyrus Preservation Society is having its third annual Men's Breakfast at 8 a.m. on Sept. 10 in the station — renovated, cleaned, decorated and ready for those who have purchased tickets. In addition to working for New York Central System, Lustig spent career time with Penn Central and Conrail. He will be speaking on the Historical Society for NYC, some career experiences, Amtrak and the current Ohio proposed 3-C Highway.

Lustig currently does independent consulting which relates to railroad operations and emergency response planning with a firm in downtown Cleveland. His experiences promise an interesting visit with guests.

The catered breakfast brings biscuits and gravy, egg casserole, bacon and sausage, assorted fruit and cinnamon rolls with beverages included as Katering Kountry style staff serve the buffet.

A live auction will follow with everything from soap (not soup) to nuts (buckeyes) — Ohio State clothing, collectible prints, pillows, purses, homemade pies, cutlery, some gift shop items related to both the station and trains, and surprises that keep rolling in for the event like a copper pot from the Bucyrus Copper Kettle Works.

The Preservation Society continues stepping forward. Plans are underway to move the caboose, which has been formally dedicated, to a position on the property where a section of railway is in place.

For anyone who has sponsored a brick or stone to honor a family member or their family, memorialize a former T and OC or another railroad employee, or donated as an organization, please know that our engravings of both bricks and stones are now up to date. Board member Mike Kelly caringly set them into place in the exterior walkway. You can check on them at the breakfast. Better yet come down to the station anytime to see the tribute you made possible. We are thankful for this support. There will always be an opportunity to continue a donation of a brick or stepping stone as a memorial or an honorarium.

There are still a few tickets available for the Men's Breakfast. Please call 419-561-0023 if you would like to be with us to celebrate the rich history of trains and transportation.

Mary Lee Minor is a member of the Earth, Wind and Flowers Garden Club, an accredited master gardener, a flower show judge for the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs and a former sixth grade teacher.

Comments / 0

Related
nbc24.com

Food trucks line up for Party in the Parks each Wednesday in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Food trucks have been taking a tour of City of Toledo parks. The trucks are set up to the tunes of live music every Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. on the following dates and locations:. Aug. 31 (Willys Park, 1375 Hillcrest Ave.) with DJ MPRESS. Estella's. Fundae...
TOLEDO, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

World's second-tallest roller coaster is permanently closing

SANDUSKY, Ohio — (AP) — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.
SANDUSKY, OH
fcnews.org

Fulton County Fair: Golden Wedding Party

Another Fulton County Fair week is now winding down. Food, rides, music, and show animals were among the highlights. The Golden Wedding Party was also held, honoring longtime married couples. This year’s king and queen were Jim and Hazel Figy. More Fair photos inside.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
State
New York State
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Bucyrus, OH
City
Toledo, OH
WTOL 11

The Apple Truck to make three Toledo stops Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ready for fall? While the weather might be clinging to some comfortable late-summer temperatures for a few more weeks, getting in the autumnal mindset is just an apple away. The Apple Truck is returning to northwest Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 8, where it will stop in...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Car crashes into Berdan building in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into the Berdan building on South Erie Street in downtown Toledo. There were two vehicles involved in the crash. It's unclear which driver was hospitalized. The cause of the crash has not been...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Club#The Garden Fence Men#Ohio Central#Men S Breakfast#New York Central System#Penn Central#Amtrak
toledo.com

City of Toledo Announced Certified Welcoming Designation, Joining Lucas County to be First City and County to be Certified Together

The City of Toledo announced that it has achieved the status of Certified Welcoming for immigrants, new Americans, and refugees by the national nonprofit Welcoming America, the 16thplace to earn the title. Toledo and Lucas County, which in 2019 was the first county in Ohio to receive the designation, will become the first city and county to be certified together.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Wednesday morning Toledo house fire under investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are currently investigating a Toledo house fire that suspiciously started Wednesday morning. Crews responded to a fire on Dale Street around 1 a.m. According to TFRD, the fire originated from the back corner of the house. The resident of the house was not home at...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

419 Taco War hosts over 50 vendors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second annual 419 Taco War is today, Sept. 3 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the taco war will take place, hosting 18 taco competitors. Adults have an entrance fee of $10, children between the ages of three to 12...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
fcnews.org

Turnpike continues toll modernization effort

BEREA – Drivers who travel on the Ohio Turnpike are beginning to see a glimpse of the new Toll Collection System — from the lane conversions and the removal of gates at toll plaza interchanges to the new construction and renovation of four mainline toll plazas that will permit E-ZPass open road tolling.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz retiring

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz will retire later this month after 31 years in the profession. The city announced the retirement Tuesday. Ruiz started as a firefighter in 1991 for the city of Sandusky. He worked there for 22 years as a firefighter, paramedic and fire marshal.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

BGSU shares condolences for 20-year-old student killed in Sandusky County crash Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — David "Ryan" Walker, 20, from Vermilion, Ohio, died Sunday from injuries sustained in a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County the same evening. Walker was a third-year student at Bowling Green State University. He was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a specialization in accounting and was a Thompson Working Families Scholar, according to BGSU.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Community remembers Braylen Noble two years later

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two years ago, three-year-old Braylen Noble was reported missing at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments in Toledo. The search for him started on Friday, and on Tuesday, he was found dead in the apartment’s pool. “It was very devastating, I don’t understand how something like that...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Go on a glow ride down Slippery Elm Trail

In partnership with the Wood County Park District, the City of Bowling Green will be hosting a nocturnal, family-friendly, bright bike ride along the Slippery Elm Trail. The ride will meet at the Black Swamp Preserve on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. Riders will learn safety tips for riding at...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

East Toledo stabbing early Wednesday results in one arrest

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday after a man was stabbed in an east Toledo home, according to a report released by Toledo police. Police responded to a call on the 200-block of Milford Street early Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews found a 42-year-old man bleeding from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries, which police said in a report were non-life threatening.
TOLEDO, OH
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

1K+
Followers
821
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy