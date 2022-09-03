Read full article on original website
ODFW advises dog owners to watch out for salmon carcasses from September - December
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) advises that, from September through December, dog owners should be vigilant about keeping their dogs away from dead salmon. ODFW tries to avoid areas such as boat ramps, campgrounds, and parks when distributing salmon. Rivers and streams will carry...
Road work may cause delays to some recreation areas in Deschutes National Forest
BEND, Ore. — Motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians can expect delays of up to 30 minutes on Forest Service Road (FSR) 4260 in the Deschutes National Forest starting Wednesday, September 6. The road provides access to North Twin Lake, South Twin Lake and the northeastern side of Wickiup Reservoir. Road...
