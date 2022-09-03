ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Youth Police Advisory Council Applications Being Accepted

By Nikki Courtney
 5 days ago

Wanted: High school students that can offer insight to Houston police of what it's like being a young person today. It's an opportunity to engage in civic community service projects that look so good on college applications. It's an opportunity to network with high school students from around the state. If you know of a grandchild or neighbor who might be interested, pass along this information sent from the Houston police department:

The new school year is underway and the Houston Police Department is looking forward to working in tandem with young leaders in our high schools.

HPD is inviting Houston area high school students to apply for the 2022-2023 Youth Police Advisory Council (YPAC).

In addition to meeting with Police Chief Troy Finner and other HPD leaders to discuss issues affecting youth and the community, YPAC members also give back by participating in community service projects. The students also attend youth leadership conferences throughout the state.

YPAC members are required to meet five times during the school year at the HPD Edward A. Thomas Building at 1200 Travis Street in downtown Houston.

The application deadline is October 1, 2022. Applications are available here .

For more information, click here , email rhonda.holmes@houstonpolice.org or call 713-308-3200.

