Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
Crews knock down Labor Day fire on I-5 in Azalea
AZALEA, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) reports that it joined crews from local rural fire departments in knocking down a one acre fire on I-5 Monday. The grass fire sparked in the median of I-5 near milepost 89 in Azalea at around 2:00 p.m. on Monday,...
KCBY
Public Restriction Levels rise to EXTREME in Douglas District
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Thursday, September 08, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. The Roseburg District BLM (BLM) is included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire...
KCBY
Coastal businesses see boost over Labor Day weekend
Packed parking lots and lines of occupied picnic tables are common on the coast for Labor Day weekend. But for one class of businesses, a weekend boost came as a surprise. The mild summers typically mean a lull in business for indoor leisure activities, but the trend didn't stand this year for Bay Area businesses over the Labor Day weekend.
KCBY
Coos County Sheriff's Office wishes K9 Cena a happy birthday
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A special pooch in Coos County just turned 4, and she's already an accomplished K9 cop. K9 Cena with the Coos County Sheriff's Office probably won't have cake, but the county still shared birthday wishes for her Wednesday. Known as the Tiny Tiger, Cena has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBY
Two $1,000 cash prize fish still up for grabs after the Bass Derby event in Myrtle Point
MYRTLE POINT, Ore. — It was a busy weekend on the Coquille River, with more than 15-hundred predatory bass fish being removed from the river to protect salmon. This was part of the Bass Derby event, in Myrtle Point, where six lucky anglers won cash prizes during the removal process.
KCBY
September is National Suicide Prevention Month, what warning signs to look for
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos Health and Wellness remind that September is Nation Suicide Prevention Awareness month. Suicide is among the leading causes of death in Oregon and is a major health concern. According to Coos Health and Wellness, Coos County's 2019 death rate from suicides was equal to 39.5 deaths per 100,000 residents. They say this suicide rate is nearly double Oregon's rate, 21.4 per 100,000.
KCBY
Former mayor John Briggs vying for return to seat in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Former North Bend Mayor John Briggs hopes to make a return to the Mayor's seat in North Bend. He says the first thing he wants to see is leadership that makes the community part of the conversation. "Being open, and honest, and transparent with the...
Comments / 0