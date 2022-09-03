ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Crews knock down Labor Day fire on I-5 in Azalea

AZALEA, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) reports that it joined crews from local rural fire departments in knocking down a one acre fire on I-5 Monday. The grass fire sparked in the median of I-5 near milepost 89 in Azalea at around 2:00 p.m. on Monday,...
AZALEA, OR
Public Restriction Levels rise to EXTREME in Douglas District

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Thursday, September 08, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. The Roseburg District BLM (BLM) is included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire...
ROSEBURG, OR
Coastal businesses see boost over Labor Day weekend

Packed parking lots and lines of occupied picnic tables are common on the coast for Labor Day weekend. But for one class of businesses, a weekend boost came as a surprise. The mild summers typically mean a lull in business for indoor leisure activities, but the trend didn't stand this year for Bay Area businesses over the Labor Day weekend.
NORTH BEND, OR
Coos County Sheriff's Office wishes K9 Cena a happy birthday

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A special pooch in Coos County just turned 4, and she's already an accomplished K9 cop. K9 Cena with the Coos County Sheriff's Office probably won't have cake, but the county still shared birthday wishes for her Wednesday. Known as the Tiny Tiger, Cena has...
COOS COUNTY, OR
September is National Suicide Prevention Month, what warning signs to look for

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos Health and Wellness remind that September is Nation Suicide Prevention Awareness month. Suicide is among the leading causes of death in Oregon and is a major health concern. According to Coos Health and Wellness, Coos County's 2019 death rate from suicides was equal to 39.5 deaths per 100,000 residents. They say this suicide rate is nearly double Oregon's rate, 21.4 per 100,000.
COOS COUNTY, OR

