Lakeport, CA

Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Monday, Aug. 29

Occurred on Evans Ave. Rp states that his neighbor to the south of him / he heard people moving things and rp believes that someone may have broken into her resd / female named lives at the resd / nfi. Service Class: VOIP. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 00:28 CURFEW 2208290002.
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Thursday, Sept. 1

Officer initiated activity at El Grande, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on Redwood St. AXF THE ADDRESS/ VERY FIRST TRAILER COMING OFF OLYMPIC ON THE RIGHT/ NO LIGHTS ON/ RP STATES THAT THERE ARE MXP PEOPLE AT THE RESD THAT HAVE BEEN STAYING THERE FOR THE PAST 3 DAYS/ BMA UNK LAST AND A FEMALE UNK NAME/ K9/ POSSIBLY BROKE INTO THE RESD ON MONDAY AND STARTED SQUATTING THERE/ NFI. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.964831 Lon:-122.64099.
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

East Region Town Hall meets Sept. 7

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The East Region Town Hall, or ERTH, will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, located at 15900 Moose Lodge Lane in Clearlake Oaks. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom; the meeting...
CLEARLAKE OAKS, CA
Lake County News

Middletown Area Town Hall to meet Sept. 8

MIDDLETOWN, Calif. — The Middletown Area Town Hall will meet this week and hear reports from local officials. MATH will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in the Middletown Community Meeting Room/Library at 21256 Washington St., Middletown. The meeting is open to the public. To join the meeting...
MIDDLETOWN, CA
Lake County News

Purrfect Pals: More kittens for September

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has a big new group of kittens waiting to go to new homes. Call Lake County Animal Care and Control at 707-263-0278 or visit the shelter online at http://www.co.lake.ca.us/Government/Directory/Animal_Care_And_Control.htm for information on visiting or adopting. The following cats at...
LAKE COUNTY, CA

