Rhode Island residents will be making a big splash on Saturday, September 10, at the 13th annual Swim Across America Rhode Island open water swim. This swim raises funds for crucial cancer research for the swim’s local beneficiary Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island, which focuses on supportinggynecological and breast cancer research. Since its inception in 2010, Swim Across America Rhode Island has raised nearly $2 million to fund cancer research at Women & Infants Hospital. This year’s September 10, 2022, open water swim will include three swim options: ¼-mile, ½-mile or 1-mile open water swim. Swimmers and volunteers interested in participating should register at swimacrossamerica.org/rhodeisland.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO