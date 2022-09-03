Read full article on original website
Swim Across America Rhode Island will make waves to fight cancer on September 10
Rhode Island residents will be making a big splash on Saturday, September 10, at the 13th annual Swim Across America Rhode Island open water swim. This swim raises funds for crucial cancer research for the swim’s local beneficiary Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island, which focuses on supportinggynecological and breast cancer research. Since its inception in 2010, Swim Across America Rhode Island has raised nearly $2 million to fund cancer research at Women & Infants Hospital. This year’s September 10, 2022, open water swim will include three swim options: ¼-mile, ½-mile or 1-mile open water swim. Swimmers and volunteers interested in participating should register at swimacrossamerica.org/rhodeisland.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Overhead
Tim Jones is the creator, artist and writer of the widely popular, self-syndicated comic strip, “SOUR GRAPES”; a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world. Sour Grapes is currently published in multiple newspapers in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, California and Texas.
Flood Watch remains in effect for all of RI until 5PM Tuesday September 6
A Flood Watch remains in effect for all of Rhode Island for Tuesday until 5PM. Moderate to heavy rain is expected to continue throughout the day. Today’s forecast for Newport is for rain with a high near 72 with an east wind 8 to 11 mph. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch expected, with higher amounts possible.
Rainfall continues after downpours flood Rhode Island streets
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The heavy rain that caused street flooding and forced the closure of major roads in Rhode Island on Labor Day continued on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Nearly 11 inches of rain had fallen in the city of Cranston by early Tuesday, according...
Updated COVID-19 booster doses to be available in Rhode Island this week
With a new, more comprehensive COVID-19 booster dose now authorized and recommended by federal health officials, these updated booster shots will start to become available in Rhode Island this week and next. “This is a good reminder that one of the best ways to protect yourself and your family from...
