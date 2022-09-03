The Govenment needs to eliminate the contribution and benefits base all together and properly take care of our seniors.
that's all good but when you call the disability retirement they don't know anything about that
With these comments, this is why when younger you have to have a savings for your golden years. Even if it seems small, over the years it adds up. I started teaching at $6000 a year and if at any time I got any form of raise I increased my savings if only $10 a pay check. Also most states and government jobs have a pension plan that adds to your income base. Also making every effort to pay off any loans made a big difference. My last couple of years teaching plus other school activities helped. You also should not micromanage your investments unless you have a lot of income. Best to choose a good set of different funds and let them go up and down as they will. Right now they are down😢 Hopefully this will be helpful to those still working.
