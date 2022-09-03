Read full article on original website
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
Longboat Observer
A Day A Local Family Will Not Forget
It was the evening before Father’s Day, and the Fetterman family of Lakewood Ranch was finishing up dinner. Their 3-year-old Jaysen (Jay) was running around in his Spider-Man™ pajamas, when the family heard a thump. Mom Melissa found him on the floor bleeding from a gash in his lip.
Longboat Observer
Longboat youth sailor takes on regatta solo for the first time
Coco Claypoole was one of about 150 youth sailors to compete in the Sarasota Sailing Squadron’s 74th Annual Labor Day Regatta over the weekend. The 12-year-old Longboat Key resident has been sailing half her life, but this was Claypoole’s first time sailing in this regatta. To see what it takes to be a kid sailor, Longboat Observer reporter Lesley Dwyer followed the seventh grader around for the day.
stpetecatalyst.com
The plight of pickleball in St. Pete
Enthusiasm for pickleball is in full swing throughout St. Petersburg, and one man has made it his mission to increase the number of courts and bring tournaments to the area. Pickleball’s rise in popularity has been well-documented, with Sports Illustrated calling it the “fastest-growing sport in America” in May. The number of residents seeking tennis courts to play the game has reached a tipping point, with St. Petersburg officials debating where to draw the lines – literally and figuratively.
Bay News 9
Linger Lodge cooks up frog legs and other Old Florida fare
BRADENTON, Fla. — If you did not grow up near a swamp, then this delicacy might be something you’ve never experienced, but there’s a place in Bradenton serving up a taste of Old Florida. And after a two-year hiatus, Linger Lodge will make all of your frog...
WINKNEWS.com
Gators to be removed from Englewood community where woman was killed
A community where a woman was killed by two alligators is now being allowed to remove the reptiles. Rose Wiegand, 80, fell into a pond near her Boca Royale home while trimming grass near the seawall and was attacked on July 15. The permit allows Boca Royale to remove 25...
Sarasota man spends 3 days lost in swamp after losing arm in gator attack
A Sarasota man is re-adjusting to his life with only one arm after he was attacked by an alligator while swimming in Lake Manatee in July.
thatssotampa.com
This Florida Chalk Festival features the most 3D pavement paintings in one location
The wild International Chalk Festival, ‘A Spirited Museum in Motion’ at the Venice Airport, Venice, Florida is the largest festival of its kind in the country, and absolutely worth the quick drive from Tampa. This year’s event is set to take place October 28-31. Yes, beautiful live art will be entwined with full spooky season sensations.
srqmagazine.com
The Blues Sound Better in Bradenton!
The 11th annual Bradenton Blues Festival Weekend, presented by NDC Construction Company, is back at the Bradenton Riverwalk Pavilion Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3, 2022, with an outstanding lineup of talented Blues musicians on the big stage. Musicians performing at this year’s Festival, include: Ana Popovich, Albert Castiglia, Mike Zito, Nora Jean Wallace, Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnations, Lady A, and more! While enjoying the amazing music, you can also purchase beer and wine, delicious food, local arts and crafts, and cool festival merchandise.
Longboat Observer
Bayfront Dog Park closes for artificial turf installation
The dog parks at Longboat's Bayfront Park are closed until at least Sept. 23 as preparatory work begins before the installation of artificial turf. A sign has been placed outside on the entrance gate of the park to notify patrons of the closure. Completion of the turf project is set...
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Sept. 8-14
11 a.m. at Elling Eide Center, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail. Award-winning poet John Balaban will speak about how oral and written poetry have influenced Vietnamese culture over the centuries. The lecture will also be available via Zoom if you're unable to make it out to the Elling Eide Center. Martha...
Longboat Observer
SRQ to challenge city's approval of apartments at former kennel club
For the time being, planning for a 372-unit apartment community at the former Sarasota Kennel Club will move forward. Whether or not it’s actually built may come down to how a court defines the word “must.”. At Tuesday’s Sarasota City Commission meeting, commissioners green-lit the plans from Raleigh,...
WSVN-TV
Tornado touches down on mobile home parks in Manatee County
(WSVN) - A tornado created an apocalyptic scene in Manatee County. Two mobile home parks in Bradenton, near Tampa, were demolished after the winds briefly blew into the community on Friday. A new video of the damage was filmed through an emergency medical services ambulance. The National Weather Service confirmed...
fox35orlando.com
Alligator attacks 77-year-old Florida woman at retirement community
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - A 77-year-old Florida woman is recovering after she was attacked by a nearly 8-foot alligator in a retirement community. This happened inside of the gated Del Webb community in Lakewood Ranch. A neighbor says he's never seen anything like this before. "I lived here five years...
Longboat Observer
Dolphin study changes focus from patterns to conservation
They don’t crowd the beaches or attend social functions, but dolphins are an active part of the Longboat Key community nonetheless. “We and the dolphins breathe the same air, swim in the same water, catch and eat the same fish, and live in a complex community that includes multiple generations of relatives and long-term friends and associates,” scientist Randall Wells said. “What we do to the local ecosystem affects us all.”
Longboat Observer
Longboat Town Commission to consider contract for St. Lucie County administrator
Another former county administrator is in line to become Longboat Key’s next town manager, but this one hails not from Sarasota but rather Florida’s east coast. Town commissioners on Monday in their first public meeting in two and half months will consider a contract that would make St. Lucie County Administrator Howard Tipton the barrier-island town’s newest chief executive, replacing Tom Harmer, who plans to retire from the role in December.
Pinellas Park woman accused of burning body ‘beyond recognition’
A Pinellas Park woman was arrested Tuesday and accused of burning a body "beyond recognition" in a St. Petersburg dumpster, according to authorities.
One dead in Bradenton oxygen tank explosion
A person died in an explosion in Bradenton on Wednesday, according to a tweet from the Bradenton police department.
Man drowns at Madeira Beach, deputies say
A man is dead after a drowning incident in Madeira Beach, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Mysuncoast.com
Cirque Italia approved for permanent home in Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A controversial circus troupe has found a new home in Palmetto. The Manatee County Commissioners approved Cirque Italia to build their new home in Palmetto last Thursday. The approval came after a 5-2 vote and the county commissioners previously denying the circus’ request to set up shop in Oneco after residents complained.
villages-news.com
Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant in Southern Trace Plaza is under new ownership
Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant, located in the Southern Trace Plaza, is now under new ownership as of June of this year. The new owners are John and Filiberta Criscione who relocated here from Tampa, Florida. Giovanni’s has been open for 18 years, and the new owners say they don’t plan on changing a thing.
