Longboat Observer

A Day A Local Family Will Not Forget

It was the evening before Father’s Day, and the Fetterman family of Lakewood Ranch was finishing up dinner. Their 3-year-old Jaysen (Jay) was running around in his Spider-Man™ pajamas, when the family heard a thump. Mom Melissa found him on the floor bleeding from a gash in his lip.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat youth sailor takes on regatta solo for the first time

Coco Claypoole was one of about 150 youth sailors to compete in the Sarasota Sailing Squadron’s 74th Annual Labor Day Regatta over the weekend. The 12-year-old Longboat Key resident has been sailing half her life, but this was Claypoole’s first time sailing in this regatta. To see what it takes to be a kid sailor, Longboat Observer reporter Lesley Dwyer followed the seventh grader around for the day.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

The plight of pickleball in St. Pete

Enthusiasm for pickleball is in full swing throughout St. Petersburg, and one man has made it his mission to increase the number of courts and bring tournaments to the area. Pickleball’s rise in popularity has been well-documented, with Sports Illustrated calling it the “fastest-growing sport in America” in May. The number of residents seeking tennis courts to play the game has reached a tipping point, with St. Petersburg officials debating where to draw the lines – literally and figuratively.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Linger Lodge cooks up frog legs and other Old Florida fare

BRADENTON, Fla. — If you did not grow up near a swamp, then this delicacy might be something you’ve never experienced, but there’s a place in Bradenton serving up a taste of Old Florida. And after a two-year hiatus, Linger Lodge will make all of your frog...
BRADENTON, FL
thatssotampa.com

This Florida Chalk Festival features the most 3D pavement paintings in one location

The wild International Chalk Festival, ‘A Spirited Museum in Motion’ at the Venice Airport, Venice, Florida is the largest festival of its kind in the country, and absolutely worth the quick drive from Tampa. This year’s event is set to take place October 28-31. Yes, beautiful live art will be entwined with full spooky season sensations.
VENICE, FL
srqmagazine.com

The Blues Sound Better in Bradenton!

The 11th annual Bradenton Blues Festival Weekend, presented by NDC Construction Company, is back at the Bradenton Riverwalk Pavilion Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3, 2022, with an outstanding lineup of talented Blues musicians on the big stage. Musicians performing at this year’s Festival, include: Ana Popovich, Albert Castiglia, Mike Zito, Nora Jean Wallace, Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnations, Lady A, and more! While enjoying the amazing music, you can also purchase beer and wine, delicious food, local arts and crafts, and cool festival merchandise.
BRADENTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Therapy Sessions#Horse#Donkey
Longboat Observer

Bayfront Dog Park closes for artificial turf installation

The dog parks at Longboat's Bayfront Park are closed until at least Sept. 23 as preparatory work begins before the installation of artificial turf. A sign has been placed outside on the entrance gate of the park to notify patrons of the closure. Completion of the turf project is set...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for Sept. 8-14

11 a.m. at Elling Eide Center, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail. Award-winning poet John Balaban will speak about how oral and written poetry have influenced Vietnamese culture over the centuries. The lecture will also be available via Zoom if you're unable to make it out to the Elling Eide Center. Martha...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

SRQ to challenge city's approval of apartments at former kennel club

For the time being, planning for a 372-unit apartment community at the former Sarasota Kennel Club will move forward. Whether or not it’s actually built may come down to how a court defines the word “must.”. At Tuesday’s Sarasota City Commission meeting, commissioners green-lit the plans from Raleigh,...
SARASOTA, FL
WSVN-TV

Tornado touches down on mobile home parks in Manatee County

(WSVN) - A tornado created an apocalyptic scene in Manatee County. Two mobile home parks in Bradenton, near Tampa, were demolished after the winds briefly blew into the community on Friday. A new video of the damage was filmed through an emergency medical services ambulance. The National Weather Service confirmed...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Alligator attacks 77-year-old Florida woman at retirement community

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - A 77-year-old Florida woman is recovering after she was attacked by a nearly 8-foot alligator in a retirement community. This happened inside of the gated Del Webb community in Lakewood Ranch. A neighbor says he's never seen anything like this before. "I lived here five years...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

Dolphin study changes focus from patterns to conservation

They don’t crowd the beaches or attend social functions, but dolphins are an active part of the Longboat Key community nonetheless. “We and the dolphins breathe the same air, swim in the same water, catch and eat the same fish, and live in a complex community that includes multiple generations of relatives and long-term friends and associates,” scientist Randall Wells said. “What we do to the local ecosystem affects us all.”
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Town Commission to consider contract for St. Lucie County administrator

Another former county administrator is in line to become Longboat Key’s next town manager, but this one hails not from Sarasota but rather Florida’s east coast. Town commissioners on Monday in their first public meeting in two and half months will consider a contract that would make St. Lucie County Administrator Howard Tipton the barrier-island town’s newest chief executive, replacing Tom Harmer, who plans to retire from the role in December.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Cirque Italia approved for permanent home in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A controversial circus troupe has found a new home in Palmetto. The Manatee County Commissioners approved Cirque Italia to build their new home in Palmetto last Thursday. The approval came after a 5-2 vote and the county commissioners previously denying the circus’ request to set up shop in Oneco after residents complained.
